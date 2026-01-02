Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria, 34, Found Deceased In Ritzy San Francisco Hotel

The start of the New Year was a tragic one for acclaimed actor Tommy Lee Jones, as his daughter, Victoria Kafka Jones, was found deceased at a California hotel.
The incident reportedly occurred at the upscale Fairmont San Francisco Hotel, where authorities discovered her unresponsive in her room on Thursday morning, January 1.
Victoria was just 34 years old, making the loss all the more “heartbreaking” as details continue to emerge amid the ongoing investigation.
Multiple reports allege that the incident took place at around 3 a.m., when the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene.
According to emergency responders, paramedics conducted an assessment and pronounced a woman deceased at the scene, who was later confirmed to be Victoria Kafka Jones by TMZ sources.
The Fire Department further stated that despite CPR attempts by bystanders, Victoria had already passed away by the time authorities arrived.
In a statement to the Daily Mail, the San Francisco Police Department said, “On 1/1/26 at approximately 3:14 a.m., San Francisco Police officers responded to a hotel located on the 900 block of Mason Street regarding a report of a deceased person.”
“At the scene, officers met with medics, who declared the adult female deceased. The Medical Examiner arrived on scene and conducted an investigation.”
Bystanders at the scene reportedly performed CPR on Victoria before emergency medical responders arrived
Authorities also urged, “Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.”
The San Francisco Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office are continuing to investigate the case.
While the exact cause of her demise has not yet been publicly released, authorities have stated that foul play is not suspected at this time.
An anonymous source further told the outlet, “A white female in her mid-30s was found unresponsive, and hotel staff were alerted.”
They added, “CPR was done, but she was pronounced deceased by the emergency/ambulance crew that responded to the scene.”
Victoria’s father, Tommy Lee Jones, and her mother, Kimberlea Cloughley, have not yet addressed the family tragedy publicly.
“At the scene, officers met with medics, who declared the adult female deceased,” the San Francisco Police Department said in its statement
The 34-year-old was born on September 3, 1991, to Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley.
She was the couple’s second child and had an older brother, Austin Leonard Jones, born in 1982.
Victoria had a brief acting career as a child and teenager, appearing alongside her father in the 2002 blockbuster Men in Black II.
She also appeared in an episode of the iconic TV series One Tree Hill and in the 2005 film The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.
While she did not actively pursue an acting career and later stepped away from the spotlight to live a private life, she made occasional red-carpet appearances with her father over the years.
She was last seen posing with Tommy in 2017 at the premiere of his film Just Getting Started at ArcLight Hollywood.
In October 2017, Victoria was last publicly seen with her father at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo International Film Festival, where Tommy Lee Jones was serving as president of the international competition jury.
According to court documents obtained by media outlets, Victoria had faced legal troubles in the months leading up to her passing
However, records obtained by The Post indicate that earlier in 2025, Victoria encountered issues with law enforcement and was reportedly arrested at least three times.
Court documents show that in April of last year, she was taken into custody in Napa County on charges including obstructing a peace officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of an illegal substance.
She was later arrested in May in Santa Cruz County, and again in June in Napa County, on charges related to domestic battery, alleged domestic violence, and elder a*use
Victoria pleaded not guilty in both Napa County cases and was released on bail at the time.
