Victoria Beckham Reveals Why She Decided To Ditch Her Breast Implants After Spice Girls Era

Victoria Beckham is pulling back the curtain on the key moments of her life and career, including how her perception of her body has evolved over the years.
The singer-turned-designer revealed that there was a time when she felt confused about her identity and did many things to “stay in the conversation.”
Released on Thursday (October 9), her new Netflix docuseries was filmed in the lead-up to her biggest ever fashion show at Paris Fashion Week last year.
Image credits: Victoria Beckham
Image credits: Victoria Beckham
Speaking with The Sun after the release of the three-part documentary, Victoria opened up about her decision to remove her breast implants and revealed the person who inspired her to go natural.
“I don’t know where those b**bs went, but they went. It was definitely working with Roland [Mouret] that did it. He’s so great and I wouldn’t have a career if it wasn’t for him,” the 51-year-old said.
The mom of four revealed that she underwent breast augmentation surgery during a period of identity crisis
Image credits: MJ Kim/Getty Images
“It came from a need to be taken more seriously and me not knowing who I was,” Victoria continued. “And so I think it was Roland that encouraged me to just be me — not feel I had to be that person. To just tone it down.”
The mom of four added that her decision allowed her to express herself more freely through fashion.
Victoria launched her eponymous fashion label in 2008. In her docuseries, she credited French designer Roland Mouret with helping her reinvent herself in the fashion industry.
The former Spice Girl revealed that she felt “sad” and “incomplete” during the early 2000s
Image credits: Vogue
She said Mouret believed in her and her potential, even being brutally honest at times and telling her “tough” things she needed to hear.
“He didn’t care if I liked what he said or not; he just said it,” the former Spice Girl recalled.
Speaking with The Sun, Victoria reflected on her fashion choices in the 1990s and early 2000s, revealing that she spent a long time “searching for her purpose” after the Spice Girls disbanded in 2001.
At the time, she experimented with hair extensions, tight tops, and fake tans, the last of which she admitted she still gets.
Image credits: Victoria Beckham
“I had big b**bs. I had big hair (…) it was at a time when I didn’t feel creatively fulfilled, so it’s how I stayed in the conversation,” Victoria shared.
Reflecting on her 2000s WAG era, the English star said there was an “element of attention-seeking” to her looks because she felt “sad” and “incomplete.”
In the documentary, Victoria also gets strikingly open about her eating disorder, and how it made her “good at lying.”
She explained that when she joined the Spice Girls in 1994, she regularly read negative headlines about her weight, which deeply affected her self-confidence.
Victoria lied to her parents about her disorder and never spoke about it publicly. “It really affects you, when you’re being told constantly you’re not good enough. And I suppose that’s been with me my whole life,” she said.
Victoria also opened up about her battle with an eating disorder and the lessons she now teaches her daughter, Harper
Image credits: Victoria Beckham
The Wannabe singer thanked her bandmates Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell for bringing out her “more lighthearted, more fun” side and for making her feel “good enough” about being herself.
Today, Victoria continues to instill that message in her 14-year-old daughter, Harper Seven.
“I tell Harper every day, be who you are,” she said.
Image credits: Victoria Beckham
Victoria shared that, at first, many big names in the fashion industry refused to take her ambitions seriously, including Anna Wintour, who admitted she initially thought that fashion was merely a “hobby” for the former singer.
Fast forward to Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show, which had Anna among its attendees. In a clip from the docuseries, the Met Gala chair admits that Victoria “totally proved us wrong.”
Today, Victoria’s business has offices in London and New York. According to the company’s website, its products are sold in 230 stores across 50 countries.
Victoria’s fashion brand, launched in 2008, now operates internationally across 50 countries
Image credits: Victoria Beckham
Another talking point surrounding the documentary was the few mentions of Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son, 26-year-old Brooklyn, amid ongoing rumors of a feud between Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola, on one side, and the rest of the Beckham family on the other.
Brooklyn, who was absent from his father’s 50th birthday celebrations, appears only briefly in the docuseries. His mother mentions him solely in the context of discussing the morning sickness she experienced while pregnant with him when she performed with the Spice Girls.
Image credits: Victoria Beckham
The alleged family rift is believed to stem from tensions between Victoria and her daughter-in-law, as well as between Brooklyn and his two brothers.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 51-year-old appeared to hint at the feud when commenting on Liam and Noel Gallagher’s reconciliation, saying it must have made their mother “so happy.”
“As a mum, that must be… she must feel so happy to see her boys getting on,” she said.
