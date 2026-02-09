‘Absolute Units’: 82 Times People Saw Something So Big, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

There’s a saying, “Size doesn’t matter.” Well, some might argue it does when it’s a hamburger we’re talking about. Also, a parachute, because if it’s small, then it’s probably just a dramatic scarf. Size also matters when you’re picking out a smartphone, as the most popular phone storage size in the U.S. is 256 GB, and 50% of iPhone buyers in 2022 opted for it.

Size also matters when some things are just goofily funny. A dog taller than a kitchen counter? Sure! A singular giant roll of toilet paper that should get a family of four through several weeks? Definitely funnier than a regular tiny, demure roll. So, in order to celebrate all things big, we’re bringing you another compilation of pics from the larger-than-life community “Absolute Units.”

More info: Reddit

#1 Of An F1 Driver’s Neck

Image source: usernameisoverused

#2 Of A Dog

Image source: RoyalChris

#3 Of A Czech Police Officer

Image source: braylikesFoxes

#4 Of A Rat

Image source: Buggera

#5 Of A Toilet Roll!

Image source: DMG_88

#6 Of A Lotr: Fellowship Of The Ring Movie Prop

Image source: immanuellalala

#7 Of The Worlds Biggest Hovercraft – The Russian Zubr Class

Image source: Forestdusk

#8 Of A Geode

Image source: longlostwalker

#9 Of A Burrito I Ordered

Image source: TLCplMax

#10 Of A Calzone My Wife Made. 18lb Baby For Scale

Image source: Environmental_Ebb758

#11 Of A Snowperson

Image source: Thick_Common8612

#12 Of An Egg

Image source: RoyalChris

#13 Of A Frog

Image source: El-Nawasany

#14 Of A Siberian Tiger

Image source: Exotic_Bumblebee_136

#15 Of Lady Gaga‘S Shoes

Image source: BrHj77

#16 Of A Drill Bit

Image source: Jayantwi98

#17 Of A Russian Politician And Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Nikolai Valuev

Image source: Qomplete

#18 Of A Man Called The Dutch Giant, Standing At 7.2 Ft (218cm)

Image source: Ok_War8527

#19 Of A Bike Lock

Image source: Dont_Waste_Joy

#20 Of A Snail

Image source: Rare_Elderberry7804

#21 Of A Wombat

Image source: RichardAOB

#22 Of Rock Formation In The Shape Of A Hedgehog

Image source: Zine99

#23 Of A Cosplay

Image source: SweetyByHeart

#24 Of A Tiger

Image source: Iheartanimalss

#25 Of An Alligator Snapping Turtle

Image source: blondeboy1900

#26 Of My Brothers Thumb

Image source: Uerwol

#27 Of A Couch

Image source: FrankieFingersUrMom

#28 Of A Criminal (Ed Kemper)

Image source: Bear_the_serker

#29 Of A Cat

Image source: _quickexplorer

#30 Of An Open Pit Diamond Mine

Image source: mohammadali_mak_2004

#31 Of A Gator

Image source: existentialdreadfuls

#32 Of A Bear

Image source: Muted-Television3329

#33 Of An Onion

Image source: PeacockPankh

#34 Of A Tree

Image source: MuttapuffsHater

#35 Of A Raccoon

Image source: Equivalent_Fruit

#36 Of A Tail

Image source: crowpetal

#37 Of A Icicle

Image source: Vengeful_Grass

#38 Of An Amazon Leech

Image source: Ubetcha1020

#39 Of A Centipede, Insectophobia Warning

Image source: Hon1c

#40 Of An NFL Center Next To His Mom

Image source: Sarasota_2022

#41 Of A Cornflake I Found

Image source: Jones508

#42 Of A Shot Put Champion; Mya Lesnar, Daughter Of Brock Lesnar

Image source: nocapnonerf

#43 Of A River

Image source: lilstackedfemme

#44 Of A Pig

Image source: SelymesBunozo

#45 Of Navy Seal

Image source: S0ngen

#46 Of Boat Engine By Ferruccio Lamborghini

Image source: frenzy3

#47 Of A Leader

Image source: ps1aracroftoes

#48 Of A Nose.. Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time

Image source: Worldly-Accident424

#49 Of A Polar Bear Named ‘Fat Albert’

Image source: Tandy_The_Fish

#50 Of My Home Grown Cucumber

Image source: FarCantaloupe8652

#51 Of A Sectional On Marketplace

Image source: FashionSweaty

#52 Of A Mongolian Wrestler

Image source: quartersleopard

#53 Of European Folk Costume

Image source: PanteraiNomini

#54 Of A Submarine

Image source: mohammadali_mak_2004

#55 Of A Snake?

Image source: Aspx_Kuro_IIV

#56 Of A Squirrel

Image source: ProfessionPurple639

#57 Of A 50,000 Sq Ft Mansion Versus A 5,000 Sq Ft Mansion

Image source: TheCABK

#58 Of Brisket In A Soft Taco

Image source: Muted-Television3329

#59 Of A Horse

Image source: PeacockPankh

#60 Of A Seed

Image source: [deleted]

#61 Of A Kidney Stone

Image source: Sufficient-Bug-9112

#62 Of A Bee

Image source: Skullzyyyy

#63 Of A Budget

Image source: InevitableSea2107

#64 Of My Mom’s Glasses (And She Still Drives)

Image source: Mesphyria

#65 Of A Rice Crispy Treat

Image source: Ill-Tea9411

#66 Of A Mouse

Image source: GeserAndersen

#67 Of A Snow-Covered Car

Image source: Upstairs_Drive_5602

#68 Of A Bull Shark

Image source: Longjumping-Rice-935

#69 Of A Tall Woman

Image source: FriendlyCandle7971

#70 Of A Cat Glow Up

Image source: Oda_DeezNutz

#71 Of A Kangaroo

Image source: empireck

#72 Of A Nail

Image source: Sufficient-Bug-9112

#73 Of A Pregnant Goat

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#74 Of A Tree

Image source: -Quinky

#75 Of A Fruit Bat

Image source: th1cknsweetie

#76 Of A Cop

Image source: Additional-Mouse8870

#77 Of A Cactus

Image source: Ok_Knee1216

#78 Of A Clove Of Garlic

Image source: ShroomsHealYourSoul

#79 Of A Moose

Image source: Illustrious_You_5292

#80 Of A Wallet

Image source: smack63

#81 Of An Elephant

Image source: Muted-Television3329

#82 Of A Dining Table

Image source: shrivatsasomany

Patrick Penrose
