‘Absolute Units’: 82 Times People Saw Something So Big, They Just Had To Share (New Pics)

There’s a saying, “Size doesn’t matter.” Well, some might argue it does when it’s a hamburger we’re talking about. Also, a parachute, because if it’s small, then it’s probably just a dramatic scarf. Size also matters when you’re picking out a smartphone, as the most popular phone storage size in the U.S. is 256 GB, and 50% of iPhone buyers in 2022 opted for it.
Size also matters when some things are just goofily funny. A dog taller than a kitchen counter? Sure! A singular giant roll of toilet paper that should get a family of four through several weeks? Definitely funnier than a regular tiny, demure roll. So, in order to celebrate all things big, we’re bringing you another compilation of pics from the larger-than-life community “Absolute Units.”
#1 Of An F1 Driver’s Neck
Image source: usernameisoverused
#2 Of A Dog
Image source: RoyalChris
#3 Of A Czech Police Officer
Image source: braylikesFoxes
#4 Of A Rat
Image source: Buggera
#5 Of A Toilet Roll!
Image source: DMG_88
#6 Of A Lotr: Fellowship Of The Ring Movie Prop
Image source: immanuellalala
#7 Of The Worlds Biggest Hovercraft – The Russian Zubr Class
Image source: Forestdusk
#8 Of A Geode
Image source: longlostwalker
#9 Of A Burrito I Ordered
Image source: TLCplMax
#10 Of A Calzone My Wife Made. 18lb Baby For Scale
Image source: Environmental_Ebb758
#11 Of A Snowperson
Image source: Thick_Common8612
#12 Of An Egg
Image source: RoyalChris
#13 Of A Frog
Image source: El-Nawasany
#14 Of A Siberian Tiger
Image source: Exotic_Bumblebee_136
#15 Of Lady Gaga‘S Shoes
Image source: BrHj77
#16 Of A Drill Bit
Image source: Jayantwi98
#17 Of A Russian Politician And Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Nikolai Valuev
Image source: Qomplete
#18 Of A Man Called The Dutch Giant, Standing At 7.2 Ft (218cm)
Image source: Ok_War8527
#19 Of A Bike Lock
Image source: Dont_Waste_Joy
#20 Of A Snail
Image source: Rare_Elderberry7804
#21 Of A Wombat
Image source: RichardAOB
#22 Of Rock Formation In The Shape Of A Hedgehog
Image source: Zine99
#23 Of A Cosplay
Image source: SweetyByHeart
#24 Of A Tiger
Image source: Iheartanimalss
#25 Of An Alligator Snapping Turtle
Image source: blondeboy1900
#26 Of My Brothers Thumb
Image source: Uerwol
#27 Of A Couch
Image source: FrankieFingersUrMom
#28 Of A Criminal (Ed Kemper)
Image source: Bear_the_serker
#29 Of A Cat
Image source: _quickexplorer
#30 Of An Open Pit Diamond Mine
Image source: mohammadali_mak_2004
#31 Of A Gator
Image source: existentialdreadfuls
#32 Of A Bear
Image source: Muted-Television3329
#33 Of An Onion
Image source: PeacockPankh
#34 Of A Tree
Image source: MuttapuffsHater
#35 Of A Raccoon
Image source: Equivalent_Fruit
#36 Of A Tail
Image source: crowpetal
#37 Of A Icicle
Image source: Vengeful_Grass
#38 Of An Amazon Leech
Image source: Ubetcha1020
#39 Of A Centipede, Insectophobia Warning
Image source: Hon1c
#40 Of An NFL Center Next To His Mom
Image source: Sarasota_2022
#41 Of A Cornflake I Found
Image source: Jones508
#42 Of A Shot Put Champion; Mya Lesnar, Daughter Of Brock Lesnar
Image source: nocapnonerf
#43 Of A River
Image source: lilstackedfemme
#44 Of A Pig
Image source: SelymesBunozo
#45 Of Navy Seal
Image source: S0ngen
#46 Of Boat Engine By Ferruccio Lamborghini
Image source: frenzy3
#47 Of A Leader
Image source: ps1aracroftoes
#48 Of A Nose.. Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time
Image source: Worldly-Accident424
#49 Of A Polar Bear Named ‘Fat Albert’
Image source: Tandy_The_Fish
#50 Of My Home Grown Cucumber
Image source: FarCantaloupe8652
#51 Of A Sectional On Marketplace
Image source: FashionSweaty
#52 Of A Mongolian Wrestler
Image source: quartersleopard
#53 Of European Folk Costume
Image source: PanteraiNomini
#54 Of A Submarine
Image source: mohammadali_mak_2004
#55 Of A Snake?
Image source: Aspx_Kuro_IIV
#56 Of A Squirrel
Image source: ProfessionPurple639
#57 Of A 50,000 Sq Ft Mansion Versus A 5,000 Sq Ft Mansion
Image source: TheCABK
#58 Of Brisket In A Soft Taco
Image source: Muted-Television3329
#59 Of A Horse
Image source: PeacockPankh
#60 Of A Seed
Image source: [deleted]
#61 Of A Kidney Stone
Image source: Sufficient-Bug-9112
#62 Of A Bee
Image source: Skullzyyyy
#63 Of A Budget
Image source: InevitableSea2107
#64 Of My Mom’s Glasses (And She Still Drives)
Image source: Mesphyria
#65 Of A Rice Crispy Treat
Image source: Ill-Tea9411
#66 Of A Mouse
Image source: GeserAndersen
#67 Of A Snow-Covered Car
Image source: Upstairs_Drive_5602
#68 Of A Bull Shark
Image source: Longjumping-Rice-935
#69 Of A Tall Woman
Image source: FriendlyCandle7971
#70 Of A Cat Glow Up
Image source: Oda_DeezNutz
#71 Of A Kangaroo
Image source: empireck
#72 Of A Nail
Image source: Sufficient-Bug-9112
#73 Of A Pregnant Goat
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#74 Of A Tree
Image source: -Quinky
#75 Of A Fruit Bat
Image source: th1cknsweetie
#76 Of A Cop
Image source: Additional-Mouse8870
#77 Of A Cactus
Image source: Ok_Knee1216
#78 Of A Clove Of Garlic
Image source: ShroomsHealYourSoul
#79 Of A Moose
Image source: Illustrious_You_5292
#80 Of A Wallet
Image source: smack63
#81 Of An Elephant
Image source: Muted-Television3329
#82 Of A Dining Table
Image source: shrivatsasomany
