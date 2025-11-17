We Present To You A Solo Exhibition “Urban Sprawl – Emptiness” By Emmanuel Monzon (20 Pics)

Solo Exhibition “URBAN SPRAWL – Emptiness” by Emmanuel Monzon October 1- 31, 2023. Emmanuel Monzon is a photographer and visual artist based in Seattle, WA. He graduated from the Academy of Beaux-Arts in Paris, France with honors. His work has been featured throughout the US, Europe and Asia (through exhibitions, selections and various awards).

Through his work, he explores and questions the signs of urban sprawl in our visual field. His photographic process is being influenced by his background as a plastic artist.

More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram

#1

© Emmanuel Monzon

#2

© Emmanuel Monzon

#3

© Emmanuel Monzon

#4

© Emmanuel Monzon

#5

© Emmanuel Monzon

#6

© Emmanuel Monzon

#7

© Emmanuel Monzon

#8

© Emmanuel Monzon

#9

© Emmanuel Monzon

#10

© Emmanuel Monzon

#11

© Emmanuel Monzon

#12

© Emmanuel Monzon

#13

© Emmanuel Monzon

#14

© Emmanuel Monzon

#15

© Emmanuel Monzon

#16

© Emmanuel Monzon

#17

© Emmanuel Monzon

#18

© Emmanuel Monzon

#19

© Emmanuel Monzon

#20

© Emmanuel Monzon

