This FB Page Shares Spectacular Photos Of Unspectacular Things, Here Are 50 Of The Most Interesting

Many of us have dreamed of changing or inspiring the world with our art. However, that’s easier said than done. It can be incredibly difficult to stand out from the crowd when everyone’s striving for uniqueness. A change in perspective—figuratively and literally—can help.
The ‘Unspectacular Subject Photography’ Facebook group is dedicated to amateur photos that take extremely ordinary subjects and showcase them in a different light. We’ve collected some of their top photos to share with you. Scroll down to check them out! It’s perfect proof that you can photograph even the most mundane, everyday things and make them look magical.
Bored Panda got in touch with the team running the stunning ‘Unspectacular Subject Photography’ group, and the founder, Piet Reekers, kindly answered our questions.
We also reached out to talented photographer Dominic Sberna, from Ohio. He was happy to share his thoughts that could help amateur photographers out in their creative journey. Read on for both of our interviews.
#1
Image source: Mal Cole
#2
Image source: Amber Amber
#3
Love this WEBsite! Spider triplex. Lower units have more square footage. Upper unit has a better view.
Image source: Lanny M Thompson
#4
Just some snow on a tree, making it look like a bad 2D paper cutout
Image source: Andraz Antonic
#5
Image source: Debbie Joplin
#6
The table at some restaurant. I don’t even remember where, now. Like a little island under a strange sun.
Image source: Heather Feller
#7
Image source: Deborah Smith
#8
Under the hydrangeas’ skirt.
Image source: Susan Howard Hill
#9
Image source: Moony 冷たい愛
#10
A pic of neon lights reflecting off of a puddle I took at Bonnaroo a few years back.
Image source: Tyler Brooks
#11
Pretty boring moss caterpillar.
Image source: Hayley Whalvin
#12
Unspectacular sea fan coral found in Cancun. They were all over the beach!
Image source: Ee Laine Lam
#13
Blowing the snow off my deck and all these cute little frozen paw prints remain.
Image source: Sheamen Sky Nielsen
#14
Just a phone snap of a Raven from Hawk Hill above Golden Gate Bridge.
Image source: Donald Kinney
#15
Abstract in rainy day…
Image source: Janet Park
#16
Image source: Belinda Young
#17
Maybe too spectacular, but too cool not to post- ghost leaf I found yesterday.
Image source: Haley Michelle Jimenez
#18
This was a lucky shot! Prism was a refraction off a crystal in the window opposite this wall.
Image source: Kusala Tibbetts
#19
Image source: Deborah Smith
#20
Puddle and Pollen.
Image source: Yolanda Brown
#21
Image source: Angie Steve Walker
#22
It’s a blizzard here today. Snow drift art. By, Old Man Winter.
Image source: Mary Margaret
#23
A tiny skyline on a stump
Image source: Melissa Bradley
#24
Tomato on the glass table.
Image source: Alexandra Holyk
#25
Spotted on my morning walk. I have so many questions…
Image source: Susan Mehi
#26
Some like online meetings… some don’t
Image source: Jake R. Petersen
#27
Mother Nature patiently breaking down a boot.
Image source: Susan Mehi
#28
Image source: Debbie Joplin
#29
Image source: John Springer
#30
Image source: Tom McGuire
#31
Image source: Debbie Joplin
#32
The reflection of a Ferris wheel in a mud puddle.
Image source: Niki Andreach
#33
Sidewalk garden, no help from humans needed.
Image source: Yolanda Nunn
#34
Girl with a bright umbrella (taken with iPhone through the windshield in the rain)
Image source: Yuri Pyshnoi
#35
During my walks, I took this picture under a Pylon in Bredhurst Woods, Kent.
Image source: ᛞᚨᚾᛁᛖᛚ ᚨᛪᛖ-ᛖᚤᛖ
#36
The ice on my deck kinda looks like some sort of floral print
Image source: Lauryn Ogden
#37
Image source: Debbie Joplin
#38
Image source: Debbie Joplin
#39
Image source: Angie Harris
#40
Image source: Ben Everatt
#41
Image source: Beto Lofer
#42
Image source: Aldo Haan
#43
Image source: John Pullen
#44
Some weeds at my Moms house. I liked the way the light hit them.
Image source: Jeanette Wilson
#45
Inside the upside down.
Image source: Damien Keeton
#46
Raindrops caught in a spider’s web.
Image source: Emily Pierce
#47
Chlorophylligree.
Image source: Rand Om Rich
#48
don’t know how many photos I post, since none of them made it to the algorithm. But please enjoy this cool pattern from a close-up shot of a tree trunk. I will post the wider photo in the comment.
From my 5-6 am morning photo walk.
Image source: Rakka Gustyan Pratama
#49
iPad screen after it collided with a concrete floor.
Image source: Debra Hoddinott
#50
Some sort of melon and idiot smashed at the beach
Image source: Syndee Holt
