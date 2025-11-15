194 Of The Most Clever Space Puns

There’s no need to argue that Space is vast, and the knowledge that we have of it is just a glimpse. But, alas, no matter our measly understanding (or to fill in the gaps in our education), space puns are aplenty. And why would it be otherwise? It is in our human nature to try and explain things that we don’t comprehend in some sort of tangible and absorbable way. In other words, to get rid of the mysticism and explain the stuff that we just can’t even. And what’s the easiest way to give meaning to the aforementioned enigmatic happenings such as Space? Why, glad you asked because it’s making this stuff appear less intimidating by making it fun. And in this case, when the thing is as creepy and looming as Space – it’s creating a galore of the most hilarious puns.
Now, we all seem to agree on what exactly are puns, but to ask about an explanation to Space would be way too taxing for our writer-ly craniums. But boy, do these space puns try their hardest! From funny puns trying to give a simplified version of The Big Bang and helping us comprehend the vastness of the deal to clever puns made simply for haha’s, they are all here. And it’s all just a few scrolls down below!
So, employ your most daddiest jokes sense of humor, buckle up, and please kindly join us on the Bored Panda spaceship ready to lift off into the stratosphere of laughs. Give these space puns a shot, vote for the most noteworthy jokes, tell us which one of these smart puns did you like the most, and share it with your friends!
#1
I’m reading a book about anti-gravity. It’s impossible to put down.
#2
Why don’t people like to talk about all the mysterious space in the universe?
It’s a dark matter
#3
Why is the moon constantly moody?
She’s just going through a phase
#4
What is Saturn’s favorite movie?
Lord of the Rings
#5
Who is an astronaut’s favourite singer?
Freddy Mercury
#6
What candy should you give an alien?
A Mars bar
#7
What do you say to a three-headed alien?
Hello, hello, hello
#8
What do you call a loony spaceman?
An astronut
#9
My kid is obsessed with the moon, I’m hoping it’s just a phase.
#10
What would happen if the whole universe ceased to exist?
No matter!
#11
Why did the parasite jump all the way to the moon?
It was a luna-tick
#12
How does our solar system hold up its pants?
With an asteroid belt
#13
What do aliens like to eat when they aren’t on a diet?
Unidentified frying objects
#14
Why didn’t the sun go to college?
Because it already had a million degrees
#15
What’s the moon’s favorite key to use on the computer?
The space bar
#16
Why did the people not like the restaurant on the moon?
Because there was no atmosphere
#17
Einstein released his theory about space… well it’s about time!
#18
Where do the stars go to get their milk?
The Milky Way
#19
What does the queen alien drink every morning?
Gravi-tea
#20
When our solar system was formed, the sun was in charge.
So, the planets started a revolution.
#21
What’s a lightyear?
It’s like a regular year… With fewer calories
#22
Why did Neptune break up with Uranus?
They wanted a Plutonic relationship
#23
Why did the universe go on a diet?
Because it kept expanding
#24
Why did the first man on the moon lift weights?
To make his Armstrong
#25
I have trouble with my astronaut friends, they never Apollo-gise.
#26
What do starlets like to read before bed?
Comet books!
#27
What is money called in space?
Star bucks
#28
Why did the star decide to take a vacation?
It needed some space
#29
What’s an alien’s pet called?
An extra furrestrial
#30
Why does nobody trust the man on the moon?
He has a dark side
#31
Why did Mickey Mouse go to outer space?
To find Pluto
#32
What should you do if you see a green alien?
Wait until it’s ripe!
#33
Why was Jupiter banned from competing in the planetary boxing championship?
He was taking asteroids
#34
What is the slowest of all species in the galaxy?
Snailiens
#35
I sent all your selfies to NASA because you’re a star.
#36
What did the astronaut do after he crashed into the moon?
He Apollo-gized
#37
What do stars say when they apologize to one another?
I’m starry
#38
Why did the star keep going to school?
So it could get brighter
#39
#40
Why do you have to clean your house so much in space?
Stardust is everywhere
#41
Why did the cow want to become an astronaut?
So she could see the Milky Way
#42
What is an alien with three eyes called?
An aliiien!
#43
What kind of books do romantic aliens like to read?
Love star-ries
#44
What do aliens do after they get married?
Go on their honeyearth
#45
Why did the alien have a bad time at his birthday party?
It had no atmosphere
#46
What’s the best board game to play with your family in space?
Moon-opoly!
#47
Where did the moon get its degree?
The moon-iversity!
#48
What do you do if your car doesn’t fit in a parking spot?
You moon-ouver it
#49
What’s a meal on the moon called?
A satellite dish
#50
Why did Ms. Moon split up with Mr. Sun?
He never wanted to go out with her at night
#51
How do you know when the moon is finished eating?
It looks full
#52
Be there in one moon-ute!
#53
How do you know when the moon is almost broke?
When it’s down to its last quarter
#54
What does the moon put on her toast?
Space jam
#55
What’s the moon’s favorite bagel?
Cinna-moon raisin
#56
What did the Earth make fun of the moon for?
Having no life
#57
I am throwing a party in space
Can you help me planet?
#58
Why did the astronaut break up with her boyfriend?
Because she needed some space
#59
What does an astronaut call his ex from space?
SpaceX
#60
Why did the cow go into the spaceship?
It wanted to see the mooooooon
#61
Why did the rocket scientist stop working on a project?
He had no comet-ment
#62
Why haven’t aliens come to our solar system yet?
They read the reviews: one star
#63
#64
What did Mars say to Saturn?
Give me a ring sometime
#65
Yesterday I was charged $10,000 dollars for sending my cat into space
It was a cat astro fee
#66
Despite space being a vacuum…
Mars is really dusty.
#67
What do you call a lazy man in space?
A procrastonaut
#68
How did the space teddy bear cross the road?
Ewoked
#69
Why will space be a popular tourist spot?
The view is breathtaking and will leave you speechless
#70
If athletes get athlete’s foot, then what do astronauts get?
Missile-toe
#71
Who in the solar system has the loosest change?
The moon because it keeps changing quarters
#72
What dance do all astronauts know?
The moonwalk
#73
How did the alien break its phone?
He Saturn it
#74
Jupiter has 64 moons. That’s why they have a bad werewolf problem.
#75
Why are people always criticizing Orion’s belt?
It’s a big waist of space
#76
What did the alien say to the cat?
Take me to your litter!
#77
Why did Venus dump Mars?
She only wanted a pluto-nic relationship
#78
Where do planets download their music from?
Nep-tunes
#79
Which day of the week do aliens look forward to most of all?
Saturnday
#80
Last night I sat outside to watch a satellite pass by, It went over my head.
#81
Are you Mercury?
Because you’ll always be first to me
#82
Are you a carbon sample?
Because I want to date you
#83
You must be the sun because you’re the center of my universe.
#84
Want to go on a date in outer space?
No pressure
#85
I just saw the brightest star ever
Really?
Yes! Sirius
#86
How did the earth and the moon meet?
They gravitated towards each other
#87
Who is an astronaut’s second favourite singer?
Bruno Mars
#88
Did you hear about the astronaut who broke the law of gravity?
He received a suspended sentence
#89
Why didn’t the child understand the concept of life on other planets?
It was an alien concept
#90
How do aliens keep in touch?
On Spacebook
#91
What did the Russians get when they lost the space race?
A constellation prize
#92
What do aliens say when they fall in love?
You’ve abducted my heart
#93
Did you hear what happened when Neil Armstrong first walked on the moon?
He didn’t understand the gravity of the situation
#94
Why did everyone want to date his sun?
He was hot
#95
Why do feline creatures love space so much?
Because of the cat-mosphere
#96
How do you get clean in outer space?
You take a meteor shower
#97
What do you say if you want to start a fight in space?
Comet me, bro!
#98
Why couldn’t the star stay focused?
He kept spacing out
#99
Which type of stars always wear glasses in space?
Movie stars
#100
What do you win in a space talent competition?
A constellation prize
#101
You’re always star-ring up trouble.
#102
What do you call a bacon-wrapped comet?
A meat-eor!
#103
Why was the star arrested?
It was a shooting star
#104
What channel should you watch if you want to laugh?
The comet-y channel
#105
Why did the star have a crush on the sun?
It was the center of his universe
#106
Why did the alien go to Saturn?
To go ring shopping
#107
What happened to the alien who stepped in gum?
She got stuck in Orbit
#108
Why don’t aliens ever eat clowns?
They taste really funny
#109
How do aliens get their babies to go to sleep?
They rocket
#110
What’s an alien’s favorite day of the week?
Sun-day
#111
How does an alien get a haircut?
Eclipse it
#112
What did the alien say when he saw a gardener?
Take me to your weeder!
#113
Why do aliens always spill their tea?
They have flying saucers
#114
What type of music do aliens like most?
Nep-tunes!
#115
What do you get when you cross an alien with something white and fluffy?
A martian-mallow!
#116
Why did the alien like his spaceship so much?
It was out of this world!
#117
What is a moon’s go-to pizza topping?
Moon-zerella cheese
#118
A moon after my own heart!
#119
Which is older: the moon or the sun?
The moon, because it can stay out all night
#120
What insect can you expect to find on the moon?
A lunar tick
#121
What breakfast food is the moon known for serving?
Crescents!
#122
What is the first day of the week called?
Moon-day
#123
Why can’t you tell anyone about space?
Because it’s too out of this world!
#124
What was the first animal in space?
The cow that jumped over the moon
#125
Why aren’t astronauts hungry when they get to space?
They had a big launch
#126
How do you know when the moon has enough to eat?
When it’s full
#127
#128
What do aliens on the metric system say?
Take me to your liter
#129
What did the alien say when he was out of room?
I’m all spaced out!
#130
Why did the Americans win the space race?
Because the Soviets were Stalin
#131
How do space cowboys wrangle their cattle?
A tractor beam
#132
Who was the first deer in space?
Buck Rogers
#133
What did the doctor say to the rocket ship?
Time to get your booster shot!
#134
What do you get when you cross a lamb and a rocket?
A space sheep!
#135
How do you know when the moon is going broke?
When it’s down to its last quarter
#136
Which is closer, Florida or the moon?
The moon. You can’t see Florida from here
#137
Why do Saturn’s two moons swap orbit every four years?
To keep minty fresh
#138
What do you call croissants in space?
Spacetries
#139
I took a rocket science course last year. It was a blast.
#140
#141
I am Buzz Aldrin, second man on the moon, Neil before me.
#142
I would love to go to space, but the cost is astronomical!
#143
I have hit the space bar 37 times in a row now, but I still remain on earth.
#144
Being an astronaut is probably the only profession where you don’t lose your job after being fired.
#145
Are you a meteor?
Because you rock my world
#146
I thought about putting an observatory in my house, but the cost was astronomical.
#147
I wanted to have a space-themed birthday party, but there was no one to planet.
#148
I want to be an astronaut when I grow up, my mom says I have high hopes.
#149
Not everyone can pull off wearing a spacesuit, but I’m going to rocket.
#150
I’m addicted to space jokes, but someday I’ll over-comet.
#151
The earth’s rotation really makes my day.
#152
Why is life on Earth so expensive?
It includes a free trip around the sun every year
#153
Why can’t you get cell reception in space?
It’s 0-G
#154
Why was the star so similar to his dad?
Like father, like sun
#155
Why is the sun so famous?
It’s a star
#156
How does the sun keep his hair neat?
Eclipse it
#157
Did you hear about the star that died?
Dead Sirius
#158
What happened when the star got covered with a plasma aura?
It caught the Coronavirus
#159
Who was the first rapper on the moon?
Lil Wane
#160
What’s an astronaut’s favourite reality show?
The Amazing Space
#161
What’s an astronaut’s favourite food?
Mooncake
#162
How do you make astronauts angry?
Moon them
#163
Why was the astronaut so happy to be in space?
He was having a magnetic field day
#164
What do you do when you see a spaceman?
You park in it, man
#165
Why did Sally go into space?
Because there was a lot Ride-ing on it
#166
When was Jupiter discovered?
Many moons ago
#167
What does God sleep on?
Saturn sheets
#168
What’s it like in space?
Out of this world
#169
We have to buy the moonlight, lunar or later.
#170
Why did Venus have to get an air conditioner?
Because Mercury moved in
#171
Yesterday I was talking to an alien from space… Turns out they eat radio-active materials, I ask it what its favorite meal was, It told me: fission chips.
#172
Was it d-asteroid in the fire?
#173
Have you heard about the experiments that NASA did with rockets which didn’t have engines?
The idea didn’t take off
#174
Ever wondered what holds the moon up in the sky?
Moonbeams, of course!
#175
If you have a close friend that you hang out with in a non romantic way, you can describe your relationship as Plutonic.
#176
Why couldn’t the astronaut book a room to stay at on the moon?
It was full
#177
It’s all sun and games
#178
Why don’t aliens eat clowns?
Because they taste funny!
#179
Why did the sun go to school?
To get brighter
#180
Where can planets update their status?
Their Spacebook account
#181
What does the astronaut who’s watching his weight order at the bar?
A sateli-lite beet
#182
I took Astronomy to count all the stars in your eyes.
#183
You must be a planet and I must be a moon because I totally revolve around you.
#184
Learning about space all day is exhausting, I need a launch break.
#185
I went to a space aquarium once, It was otter this world.
#186
What did the man say to the star?
You had me at halo
#187
Where do rocket chips travel to?
The big dipper
#188
What do you do when your space mail isn’t delivered?
Return to Sedna
#189
What do you call headlights on a lunar rover?
Moonbeams
#190
You can drop little shuttle hints into a conversation about space, especially if you are hungry and suggesting that it might be time for launch.
#191
If you are looking for the best place to go shopping in space, just look for the nearest department star.
#192
What’s E.T. short for?
He has little legs
#193
What do you get when you cross Santa Claus with a space ship?
A U-F-Ho-Ho-Ho
#194
What did the woman tell the cops?
He is my sun and I love him
