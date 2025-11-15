Hey Pandas, What Are The Most Plausible Examples Of The Supernatural?

Although the internet is full of videos of ghosts or cryptids or just general spookiness is there anything out there that can make even the most hardened cynic think twice?
#1
Big Foot already existed and is extinct. The large prehistoric ape known as Gigantopithecus that was 10 feet (3 meters) tall and weighed up to 1,100 pounds (500 kilograms). They lived in Southern China from 6 million to 9 million years ago.
Image source: nationalgeographic.com
#2
I’m pretty grounded, I’m a database analyst, and have never believed in spooks or whatever. My mom, however, had vivid dreams that would occasionally manifest.
When my uncle died, my mom had a dream about his widow, my aunt, and the house they lived in, that we had never visited since they moved. She described the house in minute detail, including the staircase that turned to the right and the widow wearing purple.
Mom was too old to travel so I went to the funeral and wake. At the wake, their house was nothing like my mom had described. I was unsurprised.
Afterwards, a cousin invited a few family members over to her house and it was almost exactly as my mom had described. The only difference was the staircase turned to the left. Then I noticed a huge mirror in the entrance that showed the staircase turning to to the right!
Then, I went into the living room where the family was gathering and the widow, who had been wearing black all day, was wrapped in a purple shawl.
Still get chills when I think of that.
I’m sure there’s a rational explanation. There is, right…? 😸
#3
that ghosts are just people who died and have some finished buiness or dont want to leave they are ghosts of lost children or parents looking for there children. there are reports of ghost of bell hops, maids and teachers who just wanna help. some murder victims ghost help solve there murder. there just people who dont wanna leave or wanna do something befor they leave. i also heard of types of ghosts that are just people reliving there best or worst moments like there death or them playing.
Follow Us