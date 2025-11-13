I Imagined How A Family Photo Album Would Look If All Family Members Were Animals

Last week I found an old family album in my garret and wanted to share it with you!
Please, letʼs keep this between us, my family doesnʼt like to share these pictures. Letʼs respect their privacy, please.
Hope you will like my Family!
#1
Back in the day, during WWII, Daisy was the best pilot you could find. She cheated death 8 times!
#2
The precious couple, Douglas and Catlyn -they loved each other so much!
#3
The Foxes were also a lovely couple. Bunny was sometimes very jealous of Vulpes, but he didn’t mind, he liked it a lot!
#4
Leo or better know as “Lumberjack Leo” – he was a beast at work!
#5
Giro is Italian but he spent most of his life in Africa. He liked the weather and went on a lot of Safaris.
#6
Liam loved to dress like a Gentleman. Even when he was on his bike, he always rode in style!
#7
Werner, a German hunter from Munich, he likes to go hunting but loves to drink Beer even more!
#8
Uncle Ben, he would visit Liam and Noah at home all the time. He was always hungry and never left anything on the table!
#9
Yearbook pictures of TJ and Catty. They are married and live now happy together somewhere in Los Angeles.
#10
Noah is the twin brother of Liam. He worked in the woods with Leo.
#11
Pol and Pit were sailors on the same Ship. They weren’t afraid of anything. Pol preferred to work in cold places like Antarctica.
#12
I don’t even know who this guy is!
#13
Chief Lionheart, was one of the last great native americans alive!
#14
Jackson T. Junior was the first astronaut who landed on the moon. Anything else you hear is a lie, all others are just conspiracies!
#15
Back in the day, Rocky was the best in traditional tattooing. Rocky can be seen with is good friend and costumer Pit, who loved the sea more than he loved his own mother.
#16
Mr. Bull was one of the best politicians who fought for the animal rights.
#17
Duck, lived in the mountains of Alaska, he was a great hunter and survivor. He was very fast and could kill without his shotgun.
