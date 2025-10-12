Mattel Drops ‘Team Barbie’ With Muscular Olympians, Including Rugby Player Ilona Maher

Multinational toy maker Mattel has announced that it will be adding four muscular female Olympians to its Barbie doll range, including a likeness of Ilona Maher.
Maher has been documented lashing out at fans on multiple occasions for criticizing her appearance.
The athlete has since thrown her weight behind the so-named Team Barbie endeavor, saying that she hopes to “empower the next generation” of girls.
The toymaker claims its new line is a way of “breaking down the barriers”
Image credits: ilonamaher
Quoted in Mattel’s press release on October 6, Senior Vice President of Barbie, Krista Berger, said:
“At Barbie, we believe that girls can be, and do, anything.”
“We’re committed to breaking down the barriers – from gender stereotypes to self-doubt – that hold girls back from realizing their limitless potential.”
“By showcasing the stories of incredible role models whose confidence has fueled groundbreaking success, we’re showing girls that the future of sports – or wherever their passion takes them – is theirs to claim, with Team Barbie cheering them on.”
Mattel will be producing a likeness of the combative American rugby player Ilona Maher in its new range
Image credits: ilonamaher
Maher is a former nurse with a blossoming athletic career.
So much so that the 29-year-old scooped a bronze medal for her performance in the women’s rugby sevens at the 2024 Olympics.
She has also thrived in settings off the sports field and won second place in Dancing With The Stars, where she became the first woman in the 33-season history of the show to lift her male partner as part of a dance routine.
Then in June 2025, she featured on the ramp at the Miami Swim Week for Sports Illustrated and appeared on the cover of the magazine’s September issue.
Maher has been particularly vocal in Mattel’s new initiative—and in general.
Image credits: ilonamaher/Matel
As can be derived from her numerous social media retaliation videos, these accomplishments were not without dissent.
The Breakfast Show Television on TikTok reposted a reel in which Maher can be seen addressing a netizen’s claim that she had a BMI of 30 percent.
“I do have a BMI of 30 percent,” she confirmed in response to the jibe. “And I am considered overweight.”
“But Alas,” she fired back. “I’ going to the Olympics and you’re not.”
The Olympian athlete has made videos on more than one occasion addressing insults lobbed at her
Maher’s combative videos date back to 2022 at least. Another reel at the time captured the athlete opening up about the insults lobbed at her on social media.
“I get people in my comments asking if I am a dude just to hurt me,” she said into the camera.
“And it wouldn’t be honest if I say ‘It doesn’t affect me at all, I’m fine’.”
She admitted that it does leave a mark because she feels beautiful in her own way and values what people think about her.
Image credits: _savce
Image credits: georgrobberts
But more so, she explained, she cares about girls younger than herself, with not as thick a skin, falling victim to the same insults.
“I just want all the girls out there to know that you get to feel beautiful in your way,” she said as the video drew to a close.
The American Olympic rugby player recently slammed her detractors, calling their lives “sad and worthless”
Image credits: ilonamaher
In late August 2025, she called out her critics for saying things like “She looks like a man”, “She’s not even good”, “She’s on steroids,” and calling her “Overhyped.”
“You keep living your sad worthless lives and I’ll keep playing great rugby and cashing checks,” the missive reads.
Maher says her goal as part of the Team Barbie campaign is to “empower the next generation to find that spark of confidence within themselves and let it drive them toward unlocking their limitless possibilities.”
Ilona Maher says she hopes to inspire young girls with the initiative
Maher elaborated on this message in Mattel’s announcement.
“We all doubt ourselves at times, myself included,” the news release quoted her saying.
“But I am where I am today, because I kept showing up anyway. Even through tough practice days or days I didn’t feel my best, I continued to put in the work, strengthen my skills, and believe in my ability.”
“Which grew my confidence in myself and my career. I’m proud of how far I’ve come, and I’m not afraid to say it. If sharing my story can inspire other young girls to believe in themselves the way I have, then I’ll have truly made an impact.”
Mattel sees a status quo of 53 percent of female minors being confident enough to participate in sports as a low statistic
Image credits: ilonamaher
This statement comes amidst assertions by Mattel that “one in three girls disengages from sports by age 14, primarily due to body confidence concerns.”
Additionally, 47 percent of female minors lack confidence in their potential to participate in athletics.
The new range is expected to hit shelves in 2026
The launch took place in time for International Day of the Girl on October 11.
The new line also features the likenesses of female rugby players Ellie Kildunne, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, and Nassira Konde, from England, New Zealand, and France, respectively.
It is expected to be available in retail stores in 2026.
