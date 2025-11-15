I Capture Beautiful Polish Folklore Costumes In A Painting-Like Style

My name is Anna Węcel, and I show the beautiful Polish folklore in a painterly way.
I’m a children’s photographer from Poznań, who created a “Painterly folklore project”.
The project aims to show how beautiful, varied, and colorful folk costumes from different regions of Poland are.
In cooperation with the children’s folklore group Cepelia Poznań, I created a gallery of beautiful paintings showing children in folk costumes from various regions.
In the pictures you can admire costumes from regions such as: Żywiec, Warmia, Kujawy, Cieszyn, Krakow, Orawa, Wielkopolska, Lublin, Kalisz, Łowicz.
Even costumes from the same region can be very different. In the photos, the children look as if they were painted, and that was my goal.
As a child, I was a dancer of the children’s folklore group Cepelia Poznań for 8 years. Now my daughter is dancing in the band.
Sentiment to folklore, the roots, and the beauty of the history of my own country made me decide to present to the whole world how beautiful it looks in Poland.
See the gallery of these amazing paintings with your own eyes. If you are interested in my work, visit my website Facebook, or Instagram.
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
