I Use Old Books To Create Art (Part 2)

Hello, fellow Pandas! It’s been some time since I first posted my art on here and I am still overwhelmed by all the love and support I received.

This really helped me to go on even when times got darker over the last months. Thank you!

I still believe in books being a wonderful and unique medium that presents art as well as being art itself. So I still try to rescue as many books as possible from those free give away boxes on the street, so they won’t be lost in the rain, offering them a new life as a canvas for my creation.

Using mainly black and white markers, as well as quite a lot of red, I try to tell a story with my pictures and I simply love how the words on the pages merge with my art.

Recently I got to use watercolors as well and I think the way they softly frame the strong black ink has something magical about it. I also started doing time-lapses some weeks ago, so if you are interested in my working process to have a look on my Instagram. They are there, right next to the final picture. :)

Please let me know what you think in the comments and I sincerely hope you enjoy my work!

Lots of love!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

