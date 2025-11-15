Hey Pandas, Share Inspirational Song Lyrics (Closed)

I need something happy. Share song lyrics that are inspirational or that make you feel good.
#1
You can count on me like one, two, three
I’ll be there
And I know when I need it, I can count on you like four, three, two
And you’ll be there
‘Cause that’s what friends are supposed to do, oh, yeah
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh, yeah, yeah- Bruno Mars
Always loved this song my best friend used to sing it with me when we were little before he died of car accident :( RIP jake
#2
“I’ve got nothing to lose, and I’ve got nothing to prove…” -Billy Idol
#3
Woaaah, halfway there, woah-oh, living on a prayer.
#4
“You’re more than my girl, you’re my best friends. This can’t be how our story ends.” Bruno Mars “Too Good to Say Goodbye.”
#5
“It’s alright, it’s okay, it’s alright, it’s okay, you’re not a demon, there’s a reason you’re behaving that way. It’s alright, it’s okay, it’s alright, it’s okay, and I believe, yes I believe that you will see a better day.” – It’s Alright, by Mother Mother
#6
From the song “Overwhelmed”: “So just don’t get overwhelmed and you’ll make it out and you’ll be just fine, I promise you don’t have to worry ’bout a thing. Don’t let it break you down, you got me by your side. And when you feel the difference it’ll be night and day.”
#7
“Fight it, take the pain, ignite it
Tie a noose around your mind, loose enough to breathe fine and tie it
To a tree, tell it, ‘You belong to me
This ain’t a noose, this is a leash
And I have news for you, you must obey me’”
-Holding Onto You (twenty one pilots)
“Won’t you stay alive
I’ll take you on a ride
I will make you believe you are lovely”
—Lovely (twenty one pilots)
“If you find yourself in a lion’s den
I’ll jump right in and pull my pin
And go with you”
—My Blood (twenty one pilots)
“ Now the night is coming to an end
Oooooohhhh
The sun will rise and we will try again
Oooooohhhh
Stay alive, stay alive for me
You will die, but now your life is free
Take pride in what is sure to die”
—Truce (twenty one pilots)
#8
“We could be immortals, just not for long”
-Immortals, Fall Out Boy
#9
Welcome to wonder land🏰
we got it all potions and pastries that make u grow tall
Forests and cottages, castles and cards that can talk
I want you to know that I’m never leaving
‘Cause I’m Mrs. Snow,☃️
’til death we’ll be freezing
Yeah, you are my home, my home for all seasons☃️🌸☀️🍂
So come on, let’s go
