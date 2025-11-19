50 Fascinating Old Images That You Probably Didn’t See In History Class (New Pics)

There is something very special about old photos, a reminder that the past isn’t just the contents of your history books, but was populated by very real people. While we might tend to think of stuffy old portraits and photographs, the truth is that our ancestors were also at times unhinged, human and often quite relatable.
“The Way We Were” is an online group dedicated to sharing interesting vintage photos from the past. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.
#1 Triplets Celebrating Their 80th Birthday Together
Image source: sesharkbait
#2 The Dutch Secret Resistance Cheering When They Found Out Hitler Has Been K**led, 1945
Image source: Tall_Ant9568
#3 My Grandmother On Her Wedding Day, 1931
Image source: flexisexymaxi
#4 My Grandfather And Great Grandmother, Mothers’ Day 1946
Image source: jmgonzo04
#5 Unknown Lady Walking Down The Street In Harlem, NY, Late 1940s. A Men Stops And Looks At Her,
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#6 My Grandma In 1962, Eight Years Old
Image source: Expensive-Shift3510
#7 100th Birthday
Image source: Dovehoney_
#8 My Grandmother’s Modeling Photos 1940s-50s
Image source: Jlr1
#9 Princess Ileana Of Romania, Circa 1930
Image source: World-Tight
#10 Canada’s First Nations People – 1910
Image source: unl0veable
#11 We Laid My Grandpa To Rest This Week At The Age Of 101. This Is One Of My Favorite Photos Of Him From His Time In The Navy
Image source: Scared_Pumpkin
#12 My Grandparents On Their Wedding Night, October 1962
Image source: BurgerPickle1994
#13 My Great Grandad At 43 In The 1950s
Image source: Subhuman40k
#14 My Grandma With Me In My Swanky Panorama Pram, 1976
Image source: higglety_piggletypop
#15 My Grandmother Holding My Father In Mogadishu, Somalia 1971
Image source: pistachioforeva
#16 Cops Arresting A Drunk Dude In A Skeleton Costume 1950
Image source: World-Tight
#17 My Great Grandma Took A Mirror Selfie (NYC, 1960s)
Image source: butwhyw00dy0usaythat
#18 My German Mother In 1938, Just Before Wwii
Image source: OurSpeciesAreFeces
#19 July 1973: A Mother Cooking Out In Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Image source: morganmonroe81
#20 My Great-Great-Great Grandmother. Born 1840
Image source: Alofmethbin
#21 My Mother Turns 70 Monday. Got My Favorite Pictures Of Her Together For A Celebration
Image source: sgtppr67
#22 My Mother, 20, Posing In Her White Satin Gown On Her Wedding Day. 1947
Image source: dittidot
#23 Happy Birthday To My Sister Who Turns 29 For The 41st Time Today!1963 Virginia
Image source: Right0rightoh
#24 Woman Poses For Her Photo In A Very Fine Dress, During The Late 1890s. Love The Feather In Back Of Her Head
Image source: Electrical-Aspect-13
#25 My Dad Fought Nazis From 1942-1945
Image source: BronxBoy56
#26 Playing Dress-Up At Grandma’s House, 1960s
Image source: Wienerwrld
#27 Hot Potato Vendor 1892
Image source: CryptographerKey2847
#28 Another One Of My Grandmother, With My Dad’s Older Sister, Ca. 1934
Image source: flexisexymaxi
#29 My Mom, Born In 1928 And In This Pic Maybe She’s 3 Or 4? Still Have Her Necklace
Image source: Workin_Them_Angels
#30 My Lolo And Lola During Their Wedding Day 1958 And I Picture I Took Of Them
Image source: EliPant
#31 Big Smile For The Photographer From This Smartly Dressed Woman. Was This A Fashion Look During Ww2? Certainly Is Mid 1940s
Image source: MyDogGoldi
#32 My Parents Wedding, September 1961, Tehran, Iran
Image source: Big-Refrigerator6504
#33 Prince’s Mother, Mattie Shaw, Stands By Prince At His Crib In October 1958, When He Was Four Months Old. Prince Kept This Photo In His Vault
Image source: DABDEB
#34 Men’s Catalog, 1970’s
Image source: Sleazy_Speakeazy
#35 1962 My Mom’s Bridesmaids Carried Grapes
Image source: Jlr1
#36 The Faces Of 1870s Egypt
Image source: unl0veable
#37 My Grandma Enjoying Her Records In The 50s. Check Out Her Poodle Skirt!
Image source: tammyreneebaker
#38 My Grandma And My Mom, 1968. My Mom Was 10 And My Grandma Was 34
Image source: HistoricalMobile2228
#39 My Sweet Grandmother, Sylvia, Aged 3
Image source: No-Zone-3429
#40 Merry Christmas Baby 1969
Image source: Rarecoin101
#41 Texas Children Going To School During The Dust Bowl In 1936. Face Coverings Are To Prevent Sand Pneumonia
Image source: theanti_influencer75
#42 My Father, At Left, With His Buddies, Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, Circa 1950
Image source: L0st_in_the_Stars
#43 My Dad’s School Report From 1957, Aged 7
Image source: Boscoberger
#44 My Grandma And Grandpa Around 1977
Image source: Lovely_Texan
#45 My Grandmother At Twenty Years Old In 1926
Image source: Aromatic_Industry401
#46 My Mom In The Mid 1970s
Image source: ForwardBack5370
#47 My Grandparents During Their Wedding, 1947
Image source: flexisexymaxi
#48 Giles Edmund Newsom, Photographed On October 23, 1912
Giles was injured while working in sanders spinning mill in North Carolina. A piece of machinery fell on his foot, mashing his toe. This caused him to fall onto a spinning machine crushing and tearing out two fingers.
Image source: zukiniyrecession
#49 My Grandma & Grandad Married On 9/11/49. This Is On Their Honeymoon
Image source: musicman8675309
#50 21 To 79
Image source: wo0tze
Follow Us