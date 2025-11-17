Japanese Artist Creates Lifelike Food Replicas, And Here Are 70 Of The Best

In case you didn’t know, in Japan, the use of faux food is rather widespread. The primary purpose it serves is to provide foreigners with a visual representation of the dish they’re considering ordering. This allows them to anticipate what their meal will look like, helping to bridge any language or cultural gaps that might exist.

Artists like Noriko Watanabe are the reason fake food even exists. Her fascination with the art of fake food crafting began in her childhood. The meticulously detailed food samples displayed in the windows of restaurants never failed to intrigue her, so captivated by these lifelike representations, she embarked on a personal journey to master the craft.

More info: Instagram | fakefoodcooking.com | twitter.com

#1

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#2

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#3

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#4

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#5

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#6

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#7

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#8

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#9

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#10

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#11

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#12

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#13

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#14

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#15

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#16

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#17

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#18

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#19

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#20

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#21

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#22

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#23

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#24

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#25

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#26

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#27

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#28

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#29

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#30

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#31

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#32

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#33

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#34

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#35

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#36

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#37

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#38

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#39

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#40

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#41

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#42

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#43

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#44

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#45

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#46

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#47

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#48

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#49

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#50

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#51

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#52

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#53

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#54

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#55

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#56

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#57

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#58

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#59

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#60

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#61

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#62

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#63

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#64

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#65

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#66

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#67

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#68

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#69

Image source: fakefoodcooking

#70

Image source: fakefoodcooking

