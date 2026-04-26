Daily Guess The Timeline Game #032 (Apr 24, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How To Stream the 2017 Billboard Awards
3 min read
May, 19, 2017
My Mission Is To Find The The Best Collection Of Office Mugs, And Here Are 30 That I Found So Far
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Sharks Were Right: 22 Tank Products We’re Glad We Didn’t Sleep On
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
42 Pictures Of Animals Who Woke Up And Chose Nonsense
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Photography Helped Me Battle Post-Divorce Depression, Here Are 28 Pictures Of My Kids
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“We Are Elated She Came Home”: Charlotte Sena Found Safe Inside Abductor’s Camper Van
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.