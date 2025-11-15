45 Hilarious Comics For Socially Awkward People By The Pidgeon Gazette (New Pics)

Jane Zei has never received any formal art training but her online comic series, The Pigeon Gazette, has over 200,000 followers on Instagram. Granted, she was always drawing as a kid to express herself and have fun, but it’s still very impressive to see how far she has come.
However, I would even argue that the size of Jane’s fan army isn’t the determining factor when talking about the importance of her work. That’s the result of her hard work. Rather, it’s her honesty and bravery that separates the artist from the crowd.
Like we pointed out in our last article on The Pigeon Gazette, the series revolves around a nerdy girl who struggles with social situations, love interests, career, but always seems to get by. To grow from these experiences.
Jane admits that some of these stories come from within, and you can really tell. Whether it’s a snippet from a conversation or a little detail in the background, each frame of The Pigeon Gazette is full of sincerity, full of life, and that’s the beauty of it.
More info: thepigeongazette.com | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | tumblr
