Hey Pandas, Tell Me You Have Kids Without Telling Me You Have Kids (Closed)

Look at the title.
#1
The backseat of my car looks like a cookie got into battle with a bag of Doritos and they both lost.
#2
I wake up every morning, ready for a nap.
#3
It is not unusual for me, to be asked at 8 pm, why the skin can heal itself, when the body cannot make a new arm if it has been removed.
#4
For 5 years now I have spend a surprising amount of time talking about pee and poop. 😬
#5
I can’t use my phone in peahrkgdgvdjnzbzgxgbnznhgccvb
#6
The screams of a grown man from a lego injury
#7
I haven’t had a full night’s sleep in over 3 years.
#8
Grocery List: Toilet Tissue, Pop Tarts, Goldfish, Chicken Nuggets, Juice Packs, Potato Chips, Ice Cream, Red wine (2).
#9
AAAAAGGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHHH… sob…
#10
When you would rather scrub the toilet than try to match another pair of socks. You could eat off my toilet but not my dining room table, aka The Island of Misfit Socks.
#11
We haven’t pooped yet today.
#12
I cannot see my floor through the sea of plastic collectables. And something smells like wee.
#13
I still worry nightly… mom of boys.
#14
That feeling you get when you step on a Lego barefoot….
#15
I have spent more time in hospital A & E departments, or doctors surgeries over the past 15 years than at any other time in my life
#16
I am a bank. I don’t get paid. I get left with whatever they haven’t spent once I get my card back.
#17
I’ve been told good job 186 times today!
#18
I graduated college in 1993 but paid two universities over $30,000 in tuition and fees in 2021.
#19
Most of the shoes I buy, are always a size or two, bigger than last year.
#20
Three words: Roblox. YouTube. Videos.
#21
I make sure to lock the bedroom door to prevent unfortunate and sudden visits.
#22
I can sing along with every Disney movie, ever, and translate ‘red girl bears’ into Brave
#23
I have a favorite color, verb, saying, fruit, vegetable, …
#24
My hair grew out past my waist and I stopped doing manicures except to cut my nails short. Neither was a conscious style choice.
#25
I don’t get a lot sleep, I have darkness invading me below my eyes. If you walk in my house before bedtime it may be kinda messy. An my house sounds like daycare but I only have three kids.
