Hey Pandas, Go On A Rant About Something Stupid (Closed)

Just go on a rant.
#1
Most people think this is stupid. I’m angry frustrated even furious. Women need REAL pockets. Why do we get the fake pockets this is something that needs to be considered people we need pockets to.
#2
Someone mentioned women’s pockets, but just women’s clothes in general. How are they going to charge MORE for less fabric. And I’m not talking about sizes, I’m talking about how thin they make our shirts. I found a tee shirt with a cute print, but it was that faux distressed look that is actually so thin you can see through it! And it’s not just tee shirts…button downs, pants, sweaters for god’s sake. Don’t blame women for being cold all the time when your basic tee shirt and jeans are twice as thick as ours.
#3
There is no way that aliens don’t exist. As far as we know, space is basically infinite, and scientists have already found multiple planets that would be habitable, along with microscopic life on some. There is no way that there isn’t a planet with life on it that isn’t more advanced than our society. They probably already know about us, they just can’t contact us.
#4
I am just so angry about people who refuse to get vaccinated. And those who don’t put on their mask. I’mma be like, “be freaking responsible ma’am/sir! People are dying! And who knows its cuz o’you!”
I usually am ever kind. But for people like these. I wish they get wiped out from the face of earth! I feel sorry for saying this out loud, but couldn’t help!
#5
FINNALLLLLYYY MY TIME TO SHINE! I know this is wrong, but I hate that Sonic is clasified as a hedgehog. Hedgehogs are small, cute, prickly (5k to 7k quills) AND BROWN TAN AND WHTE! NOT BLUE! Sonic is 3 foot tall, and has maybe 3 spikes sticking out his back. Not to mention he can talk! I know I am going to get a lot of hate for this, but I am just sharing why I hate it. (I own a hedgehog, and they’re adorable, and I feel Sonic does not do them justice, that’s why this annoys me)
#6
Okay. So, WHY DO PEOPLE HAVE TO ASSUME? You assume I haven’t done my work because I’m casually scrolling through BP. WHY CAN’T YOU JUST ASK? I can tell you and show you, that my work is done! Gosh, WHY do you HAVE to ASSUME when you can ask? It’s not like asking is rude.
#7
Can we please talk about bicycle seats? They are either tiny hard and uncomfortable, or they are big, soft, and bulky, and are difficult to sit on. Gosh.
#8
Racism is pretty stupid.
I don’t have enough space to truly rant, so I’ll just say:
Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuudge you, racism!
#9
HMMMMMM where to start?
Dumb conspiracy theories. That is all I am going to say because I do not want to offend anybody.
#10
People who can’t deal with basic science. Who won’t listen to well-trained and experienced medical doctors, and think wearing masks to curtail the spread of disease cramps their freedom. Who think an ancient book written by Bronze Age people is more reliable than millennia of painstaking scientific thought and investigation.
#11
PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE PEOPLE
#12
I really hate braces. I have them now and they just suck. They cut and dig into your mouth. And they space your teeth weird so it looks like those fake zombie teeth at party city.
#13
OK for u artists out there, people watching us draw behind our backs. LIKE LEAVE US ALONE!!!! U don’t have to see wut EVERYONE is doing! Just back the hell off! We don’t need U breathing down our necks. We like to b alone (at least I do idk ab U guys) but still!! I hate it. My sister sits right next to me and watches me draw and I get really uncomfortable and it’s kinda stressful cuz it’s like someone is judging u like when people talk behind ur back and you think they’re judging U. but, yea…
#14
I really hate stubbing my toe so we really should just remove all walls on the earth and we’ll be fine XD
#15
People who think it’s a sign of an experience driver NOT to indicate on a motorway/highway. Oh, look at me weaving in between lanes without bothering to put on my blinkers, aren’t I graceful, like a bird or superman or something. NO! YOU ARE AN IDIOT! You just suddenly pulled out in front of me with no warning, not giving me time to drop back a bit and give you space. Or you just cut into lane 2 from lane 3 at the same time I was moving from lane 1 into lane 2 (clearly indicating) and thought I had space because you weren’t indicating that you were moving back in. And you shake your fist at me???!!! You are invariably a middle-aged man who thinks indicating is for tyro wimps and not for the kind of advanced driver you think of yourself as. Let me tell you something, you’re not.
#16
Puberty sucks
#17
Who wants to form a group for the unfair treatment of oldest and middle children ?
#18
frikin diabetes. i’ve been diabetic sense i was almost 3 and i for real cant not.. just diownuibfegy. it sucks. at first your numbers are too high, then they go too low, then you spike again. my family calls it a diabetic roller coaster ride.
#19
y some people no like black people i have a black friend she is nice☺️
#20
There is no such thing as “vegan cheese”. Cheese is defined as a substance made with the curds from milk. You can have a cheese-like substance, but don’t call it cheese… and since I brought up milk, there is no such thing as non-dairy milk, either! There are milk-type fluids that can be made from things such as almonds, but again, by definition milk is made by the mammary glands of mammals. I mean, seriously, if you don’t want to eat the real thing, that’s up to you – but don’t fool yourself by calling it something it’s not… make up a new word for all I care, but there are frickin laws about food labeling for a reason.
#21
Okay, so I like oranges. I love peeling them, eating them, that satisfying feeling when you get a bucketload of flavor in them. But why, tell me, do the oranges in those cups EXPLODE ON YOU WHEN YOU OPEN THEM? I PEEL THE TOP OFF A LITTLE AND A TSUNAMI OF JUICE GOES OVER ME!
#22
I don’t f*****g know what y equals, when will I ever need this stuff. What job is gonna ask me to recite history. We could be learning stuff that’ll actually help us in the future but no, i’m here learning about all the f**k ups in history.
#23
I’m not sure you want me to go on a rant, I’ve been known to go on epic rants….I’ll try to keep this short..
I can’t believe that I waste my time on such things as rants! OMG! If you’ve got to rant, then by gosh RANT! (at this point veins are bulging in my neck) Don’t just piss around with it, let it rip baby, let it rip till blood starts shooting from your eyes! (by now face is red and eyes are popping) Don’t take up my time with pathetic, mewling, rants that can’t raise a thought with a petard much less raise my blood pressure!! Take those pathetic rants and shove them to where long reach needle nose pliers can’t grip them! Shove that rant into the next universe for all I care!! (veins bulging, eyes popping, spit flying, face blood red, fists clenched…
gonna go take a valium now…. LOL! only jokin
#24
the difference between “girl’s clothing” and “boy’s clothing” for women you get pastel shirts with sequins and almost seethrough everything and short skirts and crop tops and dresses with no pockets everything is so tight and i have to get 2 sizes up when i shop anywhere or even in the boys section. the boys section is more nice muted colors with pockets but a lot of it is gendering videogames to be male things and i see trucks on boy’s shirts in shopping areas
#25
Shut up is a bad word. NO IT IS NOT! 1. IT IS 2 WORDS! 2. IT IS JUST A WAY TO SAY BE QUIET!
#26
I hate people who only talk about themselves i mean when something tragic happens they make it all about themselves and it is so madaning when they dont give a d*m about what is going on and don’t pay attention AAAAAAAAAGGGGG
#27
MY ERASER ISN’T AN ERASER IT’S A PENCIL SMEARING DEVICE TO RUIN MY PAPERS
MY COMPUTER WILL HIGHLIGHT EVERYTHING BUT WHAT IT’S SUPPOSED TO HIGHLIGHT
MY COMPUTER STARTED NOT GIVING ME WARNINGS BEFORE SHUTTING DOWN.
me: *does work LIKE I’M SUPPOSED TO*
computer: Shutting down…
#28
me and my friend got into an argument about a musical character and we havent talked in a week
#29
I absolutely HATE how fast a guy will switch up how they talk when a girl joins a vc on discord. Like they could be talking about a game or something completely random with the other guys, but when a girl comes in they’re like “Heyyyyyyy, (insert dumb nickname) how you doin’?” What is the deal? Why can’t you just stay the same? Not also that, but they think they have free reign to call you a b*tch, wh*re, sl*t, for fun. NEVER calls the boys that. ALSO, I hate when guys downplay period pain, you will NEVER have to experience it, do NOT tell me how much it actually hurts. It IS worse than being kicked in the balls, it IS worse than having to hide a b*ner in public, please F*CK OFF!!
#30
Ok, this rant is about tv shows, movies, and other forms of media entertainment…
WTF!! When are the writers for these various forms of entertainment going to start coming up with something original? Look at whats out there people!!!! Look! Everything, and I do mean EVERYTHING is pretty much a copy of something that has already been done! Don’t believe me? Ok, how many versions of King Kong are there? How many versions of Batman, Dracula, The Mummy, Robin Hood just to name a few? And the worst thing about this period of plagiarism is that most of the remakes of these things are crappy! It’s like all of a sudden it’s ok to be a mediocre author/screenwriter… “Oh hey folks! You liked King Kong 30 years ago when it was original, well, you’re in for a treat now. The 26th remake of King Kong, tired, trite and worn out, but hey the popcorns good! Step right up, gimme yo money!”
#31
There is celery in EVERYTHING I EAT!!! I like plenty of vegetables, but I haaate celery, but my dad will NOT stop putting it in EVERYTHING! We can’t eat a salad or a soup without celery. Any pasta mix he makes ALWAYS includes celery. (This is so dumb and silly so thank you for providing the opportunity to complain about this. I really love my dad and he works so hard making dinner all the time and I shouldn’t be ungrateful. But the EVER-PRESENT CELERY IS DRIVING ME CRAZY WHYYYYYYYYY!!)
#32
You know those plastic packages with the cardboard on the back and when you try to open them the cardboard never comes off it just tears and there’s still cardboard on it? Yeah, those. The packages that scissors come in. The packages of scissors that you need scissors to open. Yeah. Those. F**k those.
#33
okay this is mostly for one person b u t
yes I do look like a twig, no it’s not because I need to eat more, this is just how I’m b u i l t, I hear you talking behind my back saying ‘she’s too skinny’, because it’s literally behind my back, please don’t assume things about me. Thank you. ^^
#34
Why are female products more expensive than male products, even kid toys for little girls are more expensive than toys for little boys even though it could be The same toy but a different color like the male toy could be black and yellow and then the female toy is pink but it’s more expensive. Like why?
#35
Woman’s clothes :(. It’s so inappropriate! Even for children! I mean, I was on Amazon scrolling through young girl’s swimsuits for no reason at all, AND OMG LIKE WTH LITTLE GIRLS DON’T WANT BIKINIS! THEY DON’T WANT THEIR LITERAL BUTTS SHOWING!! And even teenagers girls clothes are thin and almost see through and absolutely disgusting. DISGUSTANG. UGH I HATE IT!!!!!!!!!!!! IT’S SO INAPPROPRIATE AND SEXITS LIKE WE’RE NOT TRYING TO BE R*PED!!!!!!!!!!!! WTH!!! IT’S SO GROSS AND UTTERLY DISGUSTING!!!
#36
I know a lot of you don’t agree with this, but… PANSEXUAL IS NOT THE SAME THING AS BISEXUAL! I PREFER TRANS, NONBINARY, AND GIRLS OVER BOYS, BUT I STILL LIKE BOYS, BUT BI IS JUST LIKE, I LIKE BOTH. THEY. ARE. NOT. THE. SAME. Please don’t hate on me for this. Google it. there are differences.
#37
Tattoos…. It’s 2021 for goodness sake. I am COVERED in them and let me tell you I’d give you the shirt off my back if you needed it. I have stopped and responded to every / any car crash I have ever witnessed and rendered aid. I’ve also saved a couple of lives doing this. I have taken in a homeless child and tried to adopt him before that blew up in my face. I donate to charities when I can. I have literally given my last dollar to someone I couldn’t stand but she was in need and a single mother. I take in abandoned unwanted birds (I’m a feather mom). So when I go shopping can you not follow me around the store thinking I’m going to steal something? And could you not give me a death stare when I call you out on your s**t? Like “I was just doing inventory” “F**k off Karen, you were no where in sight when I walked in until Karen Jr. over there got you on the headset.” Then look at me weird when I drop 100 bucks in your store. **IF** I decide to shop there after you’ve treated me that way. I’m so sick of it. I get there’s lowlifes with tattoos, but I also know PLENTY of lowlifes that have not one tattoo. Also my tattoos are non offensive, no political, racist, sexist or any other garbage ink.
#38
I hate the people that get mad at u for being gay or lesbian :/ As so I heard those people are called “Karens.” You should not be being mean to the people who aren’t the way “god wanted you to be.” I say be yourself and don’t listen to other people who tell u different.
#39
How about drawing from reference? It’s so hard. I try to learn human proportions by drawing from reference, I’m like “yeah i can do that” except NO NOW I HAVE A REALLY WEIRD TWIG PERSON WITH REALLY LONG MONKEY ARMS AND TINY LEGS AND WEIRD BLOATED HANDS WITH WEIRDLY BENT FINGERS AND EYES THAT TAKE UP HALF THEIR FACE
WHY IS IT SO HARD
#40
I don’t have anything to rant on without people knowing the context. How about… pay to win games? I was playing a really nice game, but everything crucial was either for real money or for tons upon tons of in-game currency which was impossible to get from just the gameplay. So perhaps make it easier to get the items.
#41
I have how people automatically assume your gender or what your uh…. sexuality is and it just sucks like i have long blonde hair and wear kinda girly clothes and people are like “oh, no way she isn’t lesbian” or just say something fvcking stupid and i hate it, btw i am part of the LGBTQ+ community, but you can’t just assume something that maybe that person doesn’t want to share or just something that you just should NOT assume, i makes me so fvcking aggrevated!!!! uhhhhhh, i hate people, except for BP peeps teehee
#42
Why does sexism, racism, homophobia, and everything else that’s like that exist like can’t we just learn to accept each other and not hate each other. If we learn this then possibly that’s how we could have world peace.
#43
Just How In need humans are to know that they are better then another human-being, that humans created Racism, Sexism, Homophobia, ect, Is So bizzar to me.
#44
Math problem: Jerry has x watermelons and y apples. if y-
|| Me: SOLVE YOUR OWN PROBLEMS JERRY YOU’RE THE ONE WHO KNOWS HOW MANY WATERMELONS YOU HAVE!
#45
White people who deny that they have white privilege and/or racial bias/ingrained racist ideas. I’m white and I can admit it, and try to fix it – it’s NOT THAT HARD. GROW UP.
#46
Going to sound weird but I don’t think people who pick their nose and eat it are as gross as the people who just pick their nose. Of course it’s still disgusting but at least they are keeping it to themselves instead of leaving it somewhere for other people to find and clean up.
#47
Age restrictions for music apps are,(sorry for my language) f***ing stupid and the school corperations shouldnt even be able to block that kind of crap. sure facebook and that stuff but music apps. the hell do they think they are god.
#48
When my darling husband doesn’t rinse off the g*d d**n dishes he puts in the g*d d**n sink and remnants of food get nasty and crusty and he’s like oh that’s what the dishwasher is for and behold the dishwasher cycle end lo and behold the g*d d**n dishes are still g*d d**n dirty and guess what Thomas they have to be washed again and it’s even more fun to try to wash of the g*d d**n grimy food that has fused to the g*d d**n dish.
#49
American Healthcare. not gonna give specifics but it just sucks and is embarrassing xD.
#50
people scoffing at a question and not answering because its “stupid” or “obvious” THEN FREAKING ANSWER IT. like “mom, why am i in trouble?” “you know what you did” KNOW I F*****G DONT. and a big example of it is when you dont know slang. its like im supposed to know what the hell run those nines even means. im just a twelve year old im not supposed to know everything.
#51
JUst today overall
So it started with me waking up covered in dog pee then i started my period so obviously i knew it was gonna be bad cause the first days always on top of that im camping this weekend then i had to go to school had horrible cramps during first period second period was band which usally cheers up my mood butttt my instrument broke then it stsrted rain and a football game was today which will probably get cancled 3rd was alright other than none of the chargers was working and my phone didnt charge last night (i had student helper so i was allowed to plug it up) 4th i had very painful back cramps 5th we had a pop quiz at the end of lunch i got yelled at buy my teacher over not having my phone put away soon enough and being the mess today is i of course cried and then then the teacher got on her own phone not 5 minutes later so yeah its only 2:00pm and im already ready to go back to ed and never wake up again
#52
“Aight”…. I live in the southern portion of the US in a small town (where white people try to prove they aren’t racist by providing examples of things they’ve done for black people that they never would have made a mental note of or feel compelled to even mention if they truly didn’t view that person differently- but I digress) STOP trying to convince me that the confederate flag isn’t offensive. I spoke to a group of white, high school boys that adamantly professed it was “heritage not hate” etc. They proceeded to argue their case by providing the same examples they’ve heard their parents providing, no doubt. I listened and asked:
1. “If a black man died while saving your life, would you wear anything with confederate flag to his funeral? No? Because you KNOW it’s offensive and wouldn’t want to offend his family or disrespect him.”
2. “Who is to blame for the offensiveness of the confederate flag? The civil war? Slavery? No. Think of the biggest rebel flag promoting redneck you know- don’t call names. Now, would you consider that person a racist? Have you ever heard them say the N word like it’s just another adjective? Yes. So go blame them.”
3. I drew a swastika on the board and asked, “Is this offensive?” They all agreed it is. I replied, “The swastika was once a symbol of well-being and spirituality but after the Holocaust it will never be viewed that way again and arguing it’s origins doesn’t make it any less offensive- it just means you are trying to be intentionally argumentative. You’ll offend more people by wearing it than you would ever enlighten about it’s history and there is no bringing it back. No one with an ounce of kindness in their heart would ever want it brought back and displayed openly again. Apply that perspective to the Confederate flag and tell me how it’s any different?”
Let’s be racist against rednecks and see how fast they conform. Must be nice to have the option when facing it.
PS- I’m a white woman so don’t come at me with a rebuttal, Bubba. You don’t want none, I promise.
#53
Gate keeping others culture. This one annoys me more than almost anything. The ones that say oh my god you can’t wear that, that’s appropriation or you can’t celebrate this because that’s racist or trying to cook food outside your little culture bubble er my gawd…and it’s ALWAYS someone who has nothing to do with the freaking culture they’re trying to gate keep…like take your salty attitude and keep it off my freaking foreign food I’m apparently not allowed to eat.
#54
Aaaaaand another thing, young mums walking slowly with buggies taking up the whole pavement/sidewalk OR groups of elderly people walking slowly taking up the whole pavement OR groups of foreign tourist students walking slowly or just sitting and eating their lunch on the whole pavement, all of who think it’s ok to tut at someone else who is just trying to get past a bit faster or in the opposite direction.
#55
Stop calling Native Americans as Indians! Cuz of of an Ignorant and Stupid traveler who ended up sailing in the wrong direction to find the country India and accidentally found America. And even after realizing that the continent he found was not Asia, he still continued to call everybody Indian, like wtf!!
As an actual Indian who is from India, I am offended and so should the Native Americans. Christopher Columbus kept on thinking he is in South Asia and didn’t even give a chance for the Native Tribes to say who they are and what their land should be called.
#56
The way my family pronounces Tonino’s Pizza rolls as “Tostitos” ITS LIKE A WHOLE DIFFERENT WORD YOU BRAINLESS BANANAS!!
#57
if I hear “expresso” I lose my S#it.
#58
Theres so much wrong about the human centipede. Like if theyre connected mouth to a**s, how are they supposed to take a dump? Are they like “Hehehe eat it biyatch”. Also, wouldnt the 2 in behind day in about 3 days, since they cant eat or drink? The first one would be dragging 2 corpses connected to his a**s. Lastly, how are their movements so coordinated? Attach me mouth to a**s with someone and we will be flopping on the ground like a friggin magikarp.
#59
My parents got a snack mix thing with almonds, walnuts, raisins etc. There was a tear here label, and guess what? The thing was solid, as in one sheet of paper. We had to cut it open below the zipping thing and now we can’t close the packet.
#60
People who play pranks with glitter. It’s been two months, I keep finding it EVERYWHERE, a cat I was fostering found some and ate it, which made her incredibly sick, and I USED TO LOVE GLITTER BUT I DON’T ANYMORE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
#61
It ticks me off every time a group of people walk side by side and take up an entire hallway, walkway, whatever, and then they walk slowly so you’re stuck trudging along behind them waiting for an opening so you can get past.
#62
Matte cars.
Why? It’s ugly and I only see this offered on really expensive cars. Anybody who came up poor has had a matte car, or at least parts of it that were matte. Why does your $150,000 look like my old 1992 Cavalier after I spray painted it to hide scratches?
#63
Under seasoned food sucks. It just doesn’t taste good. The world is your oyster, why not put in some spices? Make it interesting? Especially for white people – not everyone, obviously, I am white and I use TONS of spices, but I feel like white people are also known for under seasoning food and whenever I go to visit my white friends, they are like: “this is our spice cupboard. Salt, pepper, pumpkin pie spice and chili flakes!” Like what about Tumeric? Cumin? Coriander, curry powder, garam masala, asafoetida, fennel, fenugreek, star anise, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, mace, black mustard, yellow mustard, cayenne, dried chiles, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, white pepper, smoked paprika, thyme, basil, rosemary, oregano, bay leaves, cloves, WHERE IS IT ALL?
#64
Hey brain. You are mean. Like come on, most food is fine. The people who made the food that gave me food poisoning did not intend to, quit thinking that people want to put stuff in it because they secretly hate you. Bloody intrusive thoughts. While we’re on the subject – those poisonous plants need to be eaten to hurt you, going past them or facing them doesn’t poison your stuff either.
OCD is a nightmare of knowing that your fear is illogical but instinct is very good at stomping logic into the ground and dancing on its grave. Sadly, because the stuff I am afraid of is actually really poisonous, I’m “difficult” and no one so far can think of how to help without actually poisoning me.
#65
Autocorrect. I NEVER ASKED FOR EVERYTGING I TYPE TO BE F*****G CHANGED TO A COMPLETLY DIFFERENT WORD, SOMETIMES EVEN IF I SPELLED IT RIGHT IT THE FIRST PLACE. GET YOUR S**T TOGETHER AUTOCORRECT
#66
THE F**KING STAREOTYPES. OMG. i hate how almost everything has a danged stereotype. like, Oh YoU’rE a MaN yOu MuSt NoT cRy, or oH yOu’RE a WomAn You MUsT CoOk. thier all terrible. completely tarrible. also revali. flip that guy. the post said to rant about something stupid so i rant about stariotypes and revali. both are stupid. revali almost killed link (before link was practiically a god), and hes so stupid I modifyed quote “revali, I mean, hes just… asnine
#67
Okay.
I really hate how we all just assume things are male. Like, I was at the zoo yesterday, and my family and I were always like “Aw, he’s so cute!” and “Look at him!” I mean, where’s the females in our minds? And if a child gets a toy (I don’t know whether this happens all the time or just in my family), the child names it MR something, or a male name. And when kids in my class are asked “What’s your name” and they answer at a joke, they always say Jeff, or some typically male name. I promise I’m not trying to offend anyone, but I reckon if we can just broaden our minds a little and think that maybe that little monkey at the zoo is a girl, then we can take another step forward to gender equality? I’m sorry, but I saw the opportunity to rant and I seized it.
#68
So if you go to Walmart or Target or where ever the hell u go to shop at DO U EVER NOTICE THE PEOPLE THAT JUST LEAVE THEIR CARTS LAYING THERE? To me this is very rude the people that work there have to go get them from rolling down the parking lot.. THERE IS PLACES TO PUT YOUR CART FOR A REASON!
#69
OMG opening hard plastic boxes ARE.SO.HARD. eventually I have to use very sharp scissors to get them TO “PRY OPEN”???
#70
Bruh you really think that you can eat 12 twinkies in a minute? Your record is 2 bruh and all of a sudden you are just like i can eat 12 twinkies in a minute. If you do it i’ll put twinkies in a cold hot pocket and eat it! You dumbo. You Aren’t good enough to livk the dirt twinkie walks on.
#71
hey what time is it? oh, a quarter past 7. no the f**k it’s not. who invited you to take the term, “time is money” so literally. what f*****g quarter? i’m sorry, but I believe I asked you for the time, not your account balance. look, i can maybe understand saying, “half past 7”. that is more understandable. but a quarter? you’re really out here having me think about what time it is. don’t even start on the people who say, “a quarter til”. this isn’t math class. how could it possibly be benefiting you to say that instead of just 7:15 or 7:45. people like that have purposely done that to make my life just that little bit more confusing. so do me a favor, be f*****g kind and just tell me the time
that is my rant 👏
#72
PINEAPPLE ON PIZZA IS WRONG
okay rant over
#73
For those kids who go to school the teachers have to know what you are doing all the time like who cares if we play games as long as we are paying attention we are fine.
#74
I Used to Love The Movie The Greatest Showman, But Then I realized That it Makes no sense, Like For Instance Who Gives There Daughter (who has never done ballet) A Pair Of Point shoes. I mean do you want her to be able to walk without a cast??????
#75
HOMEWORK!!!!!!NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA!!!!!!ADULTS THINKING THEY ARE SUPERIOR!!!!!!!
#76
Diving is NOT THE SAME AS SWIMMING!! As a diver and a competetive swimmer, I know what its like to be both. When people ask me what I did this morning and I respond with “diving”, some people are like, “so your like, swimming, right” and I’m get mad but I usually dont correct them because i usually dont have the energy
#77
Just because I don’t say “god bless you” when you sneeze doesn’t make me a bad person – it makes me a smart person. I don’t believe that evil spirits will possess you as the opportunity arises because you sneezed. Its dumb to keep doing stupid pointless traditions that don’t make any sense. I’m not a bad person from not saying it, you’re the stupid person for still doing it!
#78
I hate it when people think that just because you act nice to them, it automatically means you are madly in love with them. And when you say that you don’t have feelings for them, they call you a whore and a s**t, etc. I’m lucky this hasn’t happened to me, it’s just ridiculous
#79
My dreams. I love survival, survival games etc. I think if there was a zombie apocolypse I would survive. In one of my dreams no. I died. Like not died died. Like face flesh torn off my body being devoured died. I know i would survive a zombie apocolypse, my subconious doesnt.
#80
The amount of disrespect that fancontent gets is so annoying. The biggest one i can think of is fanfiction. It is not all badly written p-rn, there are so many great stories, that may i remind you are written for free? fanartists and fansongs are also so good and just,,, yeah
another thing that i was reminded of while writing this is the tagging systems of some fanfic sites. Like, on wattpad (which i haven’t used in forever), ill look for a bh6 fic and look at the tags specifically so i dont get incest in it, and think i finally find one, and look at that i got incest. when I’m looking for a fic on ao3, i know exactly what I’m getting into when reading the tags.
#81
People who think teens have anxiety or depression because some teens fake it.
No. Mental illness doesn’t go away at 13. Nor does it come back at 20.
#82
I didn’t read all of these (I’m sorry) so hopefully no one has said this yet but here goes…
WHY DOES EVERYTHING ALWAYS GO BACK TO POLITICS???? Anything from a conversation to what type of music I like to well anything always somehow leads back to politics. I’m american so it’s always, ALWAYS Trump vs Biden, Red vs Blue, Republican vs Democrat. Like, I know that they are kind of important as they run our country but WHY, WHY, WHY DOES IT ALWAYS HAVE TO BE ABOUT THEM???? Can’t we just set aside our differences and be friends?? FORGET ABOUT WHAT SIDE YOU ARE ON, AND JUST CHAT ABOUT OTHER THINGS.
Also, why do so many BP posts go back to politics too? It is extremely annoying and makes me mad every time that I see a political post or comment. Many times the political comment is completely off topic like, how ON EARTH did we end up back on politics??? WE WERE TALKING ABOUT BURRITOS!!!! Of course it makes me mad that many times I end up commenting, bu I am working on that. I know it is hard but can we PLEASE set aside politics for a while???
Wow sorry that was really long! Have a nice day all you pandas.
#83
why do teachers pick on specific students?
#84
you know people who assume pronouns that is also annoying
#85
Gravity does not exist- Hear me out.
We were once people who could fly but then the government decided to tell us that this thing called gravity existed now and we stopped flying thinking we couldn’t. Now we can’t because people have forgotten how to fly and forgotten they can, therefor gravity does not exist.
#86
So I was watching Total Drama Island on Netflix, and I HATE the dubbing. They dub out “testicles” but not “hell”? They dubbed out a flashback of something that wasn’t already dubbed, and they dubbed out swears that were already bleeped out. TDI dubbing just totally ruins a lot of the good scenes, and the captions aren’t even dubbed, so what’s the point? It’s stupid and pointless and ruins a lot.
#87
I absolutely abhor shipping people, shipping fictional characters, and shipping celebrities. It is so annoying and the thing about ”shippers” is that they feel the need to tell EVERYONE about it and if you don’t ship the same people you’re stupid. Besides, shipping real people is creepy and weird and I wish people would just mind their own gosh darn business.
#88
Y’all know how when you try to cook turkey bacon cause I don’t eat beef or pork the bacon IS IMPOSSIBLE TO OPEN?!
#89
Idk if this is rude but y’all know that one girl that’s so pretty and she goes infront of every one and she’s like oh I can’t wear that I’m so ugly and everyone tells her she’s pretty but you know she just wants attention 0-0
#90
I HATE lettuce! (Iceberg lettuce) It smells. Has no nutritional value and is just gross when it gets old. Whenever I order a sandwich I have to check if it has lettuce. Most of the time the workers put on lettuce even if I ask for it left off! Shredded lettuce is impossible to get completely off a sandwich with condiments. Or the menu says the salad is made with mixed greens but in reality it has a few sprigs covering lettuce! One of my favorite Mexican food restaurants changed their guacamole recipe and it now has chopped lettuce in it! Why?? Thank you for letting me rant about my least favorite food!
#91
Seriously why don’t we have capital letters but for numbers? It makes no sense
#92
The erasers in my school don’t have any magnets! There is a spot, but NO MAGNETS. Someone takes them out!
#93
Every time they eat pop tarts, my siblings will take a bite out of both, then finish only one, or worse half of one. the remainder of pop tart is left untouched on the counter because no one can remember whos it was. weirdly i find it infuriating, yet do nothing to stop it.
#94
The birthday song is annoying but the tradition must live on
#95
earwigs are the devils bug. they are so f-cking gross with their exoskeleton and their claws and their f-cking legs. i like bugs but i wish nothing but pain upon earwigs.
#96
The gacha community should die because I don’t get why there is people on a kids game making 18+ stuff videos on YouTube and the community is just toxic
#97
For as long as I remember, I have been blessed to have a best friend in my life I could not imagine a day without. She can be stubborn and irritable when she wants to be, but I know she loves me when, at the end of the day, she lays her head in my lap and starts to snore. I am, of course, talking of my dogs, Karma, Blu, and Harley. As I stare at her curled up beside me, I can’t help but think how other dog owners (and dogs themselves) must be feeling knowing that it can be incredibly easy to pass legislation, bylaws, and other regulations making days like this a thing of the past. For those who haven’t been reading the news this past week, I am addressing the recent changes Montreal made to their animal control bylaw practices which have essentially banned pit bulls.
#98
Let me just start with people. people in general. I hate people that are racist, sexist, and homophobic. and there is nothing wrong about someone being a different color than you. there is nothing wrong with being a female/male. and there is nothing wrong with being gay. all of these things are NORMAL!!!!! get that through your thick skull Karen.
#99
WHY DO PEOPLE SAY EIGHTEEN HUNDRED WHEN IT’S ACTUALLY ONE THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED???? LIKE FGHJYTFRDE THEY DO IT FOR ANY THOUSAND WORDS!!!!!!!!!
#100
The fact that pan, ace, aro, etc are all pretty much ghosts.
#101
When I minding my own business in a public space and some self righteous Bible thumper finds it appropriate to approach me and proceed to tell me all about their god and their religion and that I’m a sinner you’re a sinner your kid is a sinner and your dog is a sinner and your toothbrush is a sinner. F**k off if I was remotely interested in your jesus I will seek you out do not randomly approach people thinking its ok to spout off your beliefs. I find it highly offensive and extremely inappropriate. Practice your jesus things in the privacy of your own home or in your d**n church that’s what they’re there for. And no I don’t want your f**king pamphlet.
#102
#103
WHY can we not go into area 51?? we already know about it, there is already a raid day, so why not? they are hiding something we already know about! why?
#104
OKAY
I know not everyone is gonna understand this BUT…
TPN SEASON 2
WTF Happened?! You did so good for the Jailbreak Arc!!! You just HAD to duck up the entirety of the post Grace Field EVERYTHING!!! Where is Yugo?!? Where are the GP kids!???!?? WHERE IS LEUVIS?!?!?!!! And you had the gall. THE GALL to reference the arcs you cut out that everyone is mad that you cut out!!!!!!
#105
It’s called a DRIVER license, Not a driver’s license. The addition of “‘s” indicates it is intended for multiple people. It is for one person, therefore a single “driver” license. Take yours out now and look at it. I am guessing you will see the correct terminology on the top. Ugh.
#106
I hate zoom app. It makes me work 24/7 because, hey, you’re at home, and you’re not supposed to go outside, so let’s prolong the meeting, let me supervise your work realtime, it will boost the productivity cause by the end of the meeting, the final version will be ready.
.
my chief’s favourite phrase: you’re not doing anything aniway. said by a man in patriarchal country that serves by his wife, and dozen of maids, to a woman who is struggling to keep her place tidy and cook her own meal, because she barely has a free time-
#107
The level of disrespect Americans show by clapping after the national anthem.
It is an anthem, sung for the glory of the country, rather than to amuse the listeners or to congratulate oneself on having remembered the words, if not the tune.
It deserves a moment of silence and reverence.
#108
So, why do they have to count ALL of the votes? I mean, let’s take a look at the slacker states. Have you noticed Arizona has a border with Mexico and NEW Mexico. How many illegal aliens do you think crossed those 2 borders to swing the election? Then there’s Michigan. If Americans can just WALK out of it into Canada, wouldn’t that mean all those illegal aliens can just walk into here, too? Don’t even get me started on Wisconsin. They don’t call it the “cheesiest” state for nothing, right? Georgia? Can we really take anything seriously from a state named after a song by Ray Charles. Listen, this is huge. I don’t have anything against Ray or the Blacks. Sure, use him to name a county, but not a whole state! Don’t even get me started on Nevada. Can anyone say “drunken gamblers?” Check this out, NORTH Carolina is right below Virginia, which was the headquarters of the Confederacy. After all this time, if they STILL haven’t figured out they’re in the SOUTH, then why would we even let them vote in the first place? Finally, Pencilvania. What’s on the end of a pencil? You got it – an eraser. That makes it just a little too convenient to erase all those real votes by real Americans outside of that hotbed of liberty, Philadelphia. In ending, I just have one thing to say to those of you questioning this. If you don’t believe me, just ask the guy who lost. He’s a very stable genius.
