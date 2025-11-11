Photographer Travels Around The World To Capture The Beauty Of Doors And Windows

You may remember a post last year by Andre Vicente Goncalves, a Portuguese computer-scientist-turned-photographer who traveled the world taking pictures of windows that he then compiled into beautiful collages.

Not content to stop at windows, the globe-trotting photographer now brings us a whole new project that focuses on a different subject: doors.

Much like his previous project, his latest project, titled Doors of the World, follows a similar theme by making use of collages to present his beautifully colorful findings.

We often think of doors as something practical, an item necessary to our lives only because of what it does for us. But this project reminds us that doors aren’t just there to be opened and closed – they’re also there to be admired.

More info: andrevicentegoncalves.comFacebook

Spain

Spain

Portugal

Portugal

Romania

Romania

England

England

Windows of the World: Venice

Windows of the World: Venice

Burano

Burano

Guimarães

Guimarães

Porto

Porto

Ericeira

Ericeira

The Alps

The Alps

Trento

Trento

The Alps

The Alps

