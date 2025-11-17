Hey Pandas, What Was Your Best ‘My Life Is A Movie’ Moment? (Closed)

Remember that day that felt like your life is a movie? Share your stories!
#1
This is my moment.😄
My life, for some reason, has felt like a stupid high-school rom-com lately.
I have this one friend who is really cool and good-looking. He’s very popular in his circles (especially with girls), but I knew him through church, so I wasn’t part of the drama.
He liked hanging out with me and my sisters because we never flirted, we just talked about sports and farming and told funny stories until we couldn’t stop laughing.
I didn’t even have his number, we just hung out when we happened to crash into each-other.
Anyway, so then two weeks ago he randomly texts me and asks me to prom. I, of course, said yes, because we are friends and I had never been to prom before. I straight up told my dad that I wasn’t interested in him…mostly because I knew there wasn’t a chance in a million that he would ever be interested in me.
We texted back and forth about prom stuff, and things got a little awkward. I was super confused, but I’m not the type to be into boys, so I just let it go.
My mom told me the night before prom that she didn’t want me doing anything romantic like “slow dancing” and I was like “Scud, no, of course not! That’s gross!” I knew there was no way my date would want to dance anyway…he’s not that type of guy.
So prom night, we’re sitting there playing poker and suddenly he turns to me and goes, “Do you wanna dance?” I was surprised and said no. And he was like, “Okay. Whatever,” but I could tell he really wanted to.
It’s his senior prom, and I didn’t want to ruin the night, so when the game was done, I got up the courage to ask him back and he said sure.
It was peppy music, and I was really nervous (I can’t dance) so I hung back for a little bit until the song ended. He was super nice and was like, “Hey, we’ll just do the next one.”
Guess what song came on next????
‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran.🤣
I looked at him like “You have to be kidding me, there is NO way I am dancing to this song with you. My mom is going to kill me (or I’ll die of embarrassment).”🤣
He just shrugged, so I did it anyway. I thought it would be awkward, but it was actually incredibly normal…which creeped me out more than anything that had happened so far.😶
It was a long night, and it was fun, but I was pretty exhausted by the end. I was trying not to show it, because I didn’t want him to feel bad, but I was tired of music and lights and people screaming.
So we’re driving home and I’m thinking, “This was fun. I’m glad I came, but I feel like I was a horrible date and I hope it doesn’t ruin our friendship,” but out loud I just said, “Hey, thanks for everything.”
And he goes, “No problem. Anytime. We should do it again…but maybe something with less excitement.”
To my awkward teen credit, I was too scared to say anything back, so I sat in silence.🤣
So far nothing has happened besides the fact that we hang out like great friends still and I try to avoid being alone with him because I’m terrified he will ask me out and I don’t know what I will say.
90% of me is too scared to ever consider anything besides friendship because I don’t know if I “like” him enough and because my bestie “dumped” me for a guy once and I’m afraid I’ll do the same thing to my girls.
And then there is the 10% of me that knows he is cool and has good character so it might work.
Advice would be welcome.
The show goes on.🤷♀️
