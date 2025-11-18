Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’re Proud Of But Have Never Told Anyone About? (Closed)

by

Share your stories.

#1

It wasn’t easy, but I’m proud to say that I have accepted myself for who I am and no longer care about other people’s opinions about me. I am me for me, and that’s enough.

#2

It wasn’t easy, but I’m proud to say I’ve accepted myself for who I am, and no longer care about other people’s opinions about me. I and me for me, and no one else, and I am happy for that

#3

That I’ve never been with a significant other for any type of financial gain. I’m an attractive blonde who has turned down multiple relationships and lifestyle-altering choices from guys I’ve dated over the years. I’m not wealthy and sometimes struggle financially. Single mom with 1 child. College degree, funny and not too crazy to be considered “damaged goods”.

I have found some really wealthy guys who would’ve taken care of me and my son financially for life. A few I dated still attempt to reach out, but I don’t keep in contact with x’s as a rule/principle.

#4

I’m proud that i listen to CG5 and enjoy it!
*i am trying to get my dad to listen to CG5 without heading towards the fnaf area*

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 People Who Absolutely Nailed Their Halloween Costumes (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Create Christmas-Inspired Felted Ornaments, And Now You Can Make Them Too (29 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
America's Got Talent All Stars
America’s Got Talent All Stars: The Top 10 Moments
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2023
Hey Pandas, Describe Yourself In Three Words (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
For 13 Years, I Photographed One Mountain Range And This Is The Result
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is An Immediate Red Flag For You On A First Date? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.