Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’re Proud Of But Have Never Told Anyone About? (Closed)

Share your stories.
#1
It wasn’t easy, but I’m proud to say that I have accepted myself for who I am and no longer care about other people’s opinions about me. I am me for me, and that’s enough.
#2
It wasn’t easy, but I’m proud to say I’ve accepted myself for who I am, and no longer care about other people’s opinions about me. I and me for me, and no one else, and I am happy for that
#3
That I’ve never been with a significant other for any type of financial gain. I’m an attractive blonde who has turned down multiple relationships and lifestyle-altering choices from guys I’ve dated over the years. I’m not wealthy and sometimes struggle financially. Single mom with 1 child. College degree, funny and not too crazy to be considered “damaged goods”.
I have found some really wealthy guys who would’ve taken care of me and my son financially for life. A few I dated still attempt to reach out, but I don’t keep in contact with x’s as a rule/principle.
#4
I’m proud that i listen to CG5 and enjoy it!
*i am trying to get my dad to listen to CG5 without heading towards the fnaf area*
Follow Us