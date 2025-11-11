Breathtaking Picture of Chicago Reflected on Lake Michigan Captured By Guy With Iphone In Airplane

This picture is the perfect example of why you should always take the window seat on a flight! This stunning landscape (or skyscape?) was snapped as passenger Mark Hersch’s flight was approaching Chicago O’ Hare International Airport last week. He had his iPhone out to take a picture when the plane took a sharp turn and revealed this incredible sight – the Chicago skyline casting its shadow on the surface of Lake Michigan. One physicist even drew a design explaining the lines of perspective that went into the image, which you can check out here. This mystical photograph is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime shot. (via)
By the way – can you spot the second aircraft in this photo?
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us