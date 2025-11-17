Hey Pandas, What Is The Funniest Way You’ve Been Rejected? (Closed)

You’ll get rejected at some point or another, and some rejections are funnier than others. Sharing the humor in it can make it less bad.
Mine is the time one of my friends was talking about how much he loved polish people, the looked me dead in the eyes and went “not you though”.
Had a crush on one of my friends and one day we talked through passing notes and eventually the subject of crushed came up.
So when she asked if I liked anyone I admitted it was her.
She passed a note back saying she was aro/ace 💀
Not funny by itself, but led to funny shenanigans. In sixth grade I moved across the country. I had a crush on a girl at my new school and was going to ask her out, but word got around fast and she was not happy about it (It turns out she isn’t very nice). The next year on the day of the homecoming football game, her and her now ex-bf (who is cool with me now) we’re throwing popcorn at me. Well I had a bag of popcorn in my backpack (for some reason) and when they least expected it, I dumped it on them. Funny thing is tomorrow is this year’s homecoming game.
uhm,,
I had this crush in sixth grade, and I didn’t really want to confess to them that I liked them, but I had their phone number and stuff yk? One day I went out with my friends to a party, and when we were almost there I realized I had forgotten my phone at my house. When we got back, I saw I had a text message from my crush saying, “Uh, sorry but I don’t really like you back” Ofc I was like,, wdym?? And then I saw my sister had gotten ahold of my phone and had texted my crush a bunch of cheesy love messages,, so I was super embarrassed and had to explain to my crush what had happened.
