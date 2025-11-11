Love Is In The Small Things: New Illustrations By Korean Artist Puuung (92 Pics)

You may remember a post we did last year featuring the cute drawings of an artist known as Puuung. The theme of the pictures was love definition, and how it exists in small things, and we loved her couple comics so much that we thought we’d share some more of it with you. After all, you can’t get enough of love right?
“Love is something that everybody can relate to,” writes the artist on her Facebook page. “And love comes in ways that we can easily overlook in our daily lives. So, I try to find the meaning of love in our daily lives and make it into love drawings.” When asked about her inspiration, Puuung told Bored Panda: “I like Sylvain Chomet, the French animation filmmaker who produced the movie ‘The Illusionist.’ His artwork creates a calm and peaceful atmosphere, especially the warm colors he uses.”
Puuung, from South Korea, has over 90k followers on Instagram and is currently featuring her amazing couple drawings in some LOTTE galleries throughout Seoul. Also, due to popular demand, the artist has offered to illustrate the story of one lucky cute couple. Click here for more information.
#1 Napping Together
#2 Building A Blanket Fort
#3 Dancing In The Middle Of Your Living Room, Just The Two Of You
#4 Stopping In An Alley To Tell Her You Love Her
#5 Tucking Her Into A Perfect Sleeping Burrito
#6 Comforting Her When Her World Is Breaking Apart
#7 Stargazing Together
#8 Bringing Her Favorite Coffee
#9 Taking Photos Of Each Other When Traveling To New Places
#10 Laughing In The Middle Of The Night
#11 Stopping Reading For A Bit Just To Give Her A Kiss
#12 Getting Take Out Food For Her
#13 Watching The Sea At Night
#14 Always Kissing Goodbye
#15 Comforting Each Other When Times Are Hard
#16 Talking About The Places You Want To Go
#17 Rubbing Noses
#18 Helping Him When He’s Sick
#19 Hugging Him When He’s Sitting At His Desk
#20 Playing Video Games Together
#21 Carrying Her When She’s Too Tired To Walk
#22 Sleeping In A Warm Bed Next To Him, Covered With His Arm To Protect You From Any Evil Thing
#23 Watching A Movie Cuddling Together
#24 Reading A Book To Him Out Loud
#25 Watching Her Sleep, Because She Is So Beautiful When She Sleeps
#26 Having A Picnic To Celebrate Spring
#27 Surprising Him With Tickets To A Concert Of His Favorite Band
#28 Doing Your Own Work While Being In The Same Room
#29 Lighting Up Some Sparklers Just For Fun
#30 Worrying About Him When He Doesn’t Come Home As Planned
#31 Cooking Together
#32 Going On An Actual Formal Date
#33 Visiting The Library Together
#34 Spending A Day At Home Together
#35 Traveling To New Places
#36 Making Him A Wall Of Your Photos To Always Be Reminded Of Every Beautiful Thing You Did Together
#37 Leaning For A Kiss
#38 Cuddling In The Moonlight
#39 Reading A Book Together
#40 Listening To Him Talk About Things That Excite Him
#41 Greeting Her With A Big Hug When She Comes Home
#42 Starting A Water Sprinkler War
#43 Telling Each Other Stories
#44 Running Through The Storm Together
#45 Making Her Laugh
#46 Making Him Tea When He’s Worried
#47 Riding Bicycles Together
#48 Holding Her While She Sleeps
#49 Just Laying On A Freshly Fallen Snow, Looking At Each Other
#50 Watching Her Eat, Because She Looks So Cute When She Eats
#51 Just Sitting There, With Cups Of Tea Next To You And The Whole World Of Possibilities In Front Of You
#52 Going To The Beach Together
#53 Gazing Into Each Other
#54 Preparing A Surprise Feast Just For Her
#55 Kissing While Drinking Coffee
#56 Celebrating New Year’s, Just The Two Of You
#57 Relaxing In A Hammock For Two
#58 Having Family And Friends Around Your Table
#59 Picking A Destination For Your Holidays
#60 The Moment Just Before The Actual Kiss, Which Is Sometimes Even Sweeter Than The Kiss Itself
#61 Playing Jenga To Decide Who’s Doing The Dishes Today
#62 Having Dinner In A Balcony Just The Two Of You
#63 Playing Board Games In A Camper
#64 Playing In The Snow
#65 Giving Her An Unexpected Kiss On Her Forehead
#66 Missing Him
#67 Talking In The Kitchen, While Waiting For The Food To Be Ready
#68 Bringing Her Flowers
#69 Just Sitting In A Quiet Room, Looking Into Each Others. And The Time Stops
#70 Celebrating Christmas Together
#71 Traveling To Beautiful Places And Kissing There
#72 Reading In Bed
#73 Doing Something Crazy Romantic And Crazy Stupid At The Same Time
#74 Doing Chores Together
#75 Offering Him To Hop For A Piggyback Ride
#76 Not Being Able To Concentrate Because She’s There
#77 Making Snow Angels Together
#78 Knitting Him A Scarf So He Wouldn’t Get Cold
#79 Watching Jellyfish Dance
#80 Celebrating A New Day With A Cup Of Coffee, Even When It’s Raining
#81 Making Him A Delicious Meal
#82 Reading Books Together Until Both Of You Fall Asleep
#83 Bringing A Refreshment For Her To Drink While She’s In The Tub
#84 Talking On The Phone For Hours When He’s Away
#85 Buying Him Cotton Candy
#86 Giving Her A Neck Rub
#87 Drinking Hot Cocoa In The Terrace In Winter
#88 Finding New Exciting Ways To Kiss
#89 Taking A Photo Of Her Sleeping
#90 Daydreaming
#91 Making Her A Bit Angry When You Eat The Last Cookie
#92 Eating Ice Cream When It’s Raining
