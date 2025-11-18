Man Enters Bear Den, Films Terrifying Face-To-Face Encounter When It Comes Home

A Serbian influencer filmed a terrifyingly close encounter with a bear after entering its den.
In a video captioned “On the edge of life,” Stefan Janković can be seen sitting at the bottom of the den, his breathing agitated as the wild beast sniffs at him from above.
The brown bear takes a few steps forward but backs away as Stefan exits the den.
The influencer then brings his face close to the animal, which sniffs his head as he appears completely terrified.
Image credits: Stefan Janković
Afterward, the bear presses its snout against the lens, sniffing the camera.
Bears use dens primarily for hibernation, which helps them avoid seasonal scarcity of food, according to the National Park Service.
Stefan’s wild interaction didn’t end there. The influencer posted a second video titled “The one where you have nowhere to run.”
The Serbian influencer entered a bear den and recorded the moment when the bear came home and curiously sniffed at him
Image credits: Stefan Janković
Image credits: Stefan Janković
The clip shows him at the top of a tree looking down at two bears, one of which starts climbing up the trunk.
“You won’t believe what happened to me,” the social media personality says, according to a translation by the Daily Star.
“I spend 24 hours in the forest, and a bear attacks me. It’s waiting for me, and there’s another one.”
Watch the video below
Hundreds of users commented on the clip, expressing varying degrees of concern for the influencer.
“They are waiting to get paid for renting their room,” one of them said.
“Why the f**k are you doing this? To get likes?” another commented.
“He did not survive; the bear posted the video,” a third user wrote, while a fourth added, “Do you get why we’d choose the bear now?”
In a second clip, Stefan filmed himself from the top of a tree, looking down at a bear that began climbing up the trunk
Image credits: Stefan Janković
Image credits: Stefan Janković
Others suggested that Stefan might have known the bears since they were young, which could explain why he dared to come face-to-face with them, and that he might have been in a wildlife park.
A third video of the Serbian influencer mouth-feeding a bear a treat only added to the confusion.
“No one believed that a man could hang out with a bear,” the young man wrote.
The young man titled the video “The one where you have nowhere to run”
He then appeared feeding and playing with the bears under the supervision of a handler
Image credits: Stefan Janković
Image credits: Stefan Janković
Many people suggested that Stefan might have known the bears since they were young
The clip shows him stroking two bears and playing with them under the supervision of a handler.
When asked whether this activity was “dangerous and risky,” Stefan simply responded, “Why?”
The animals also tried to enter Stefan’s camping tent, as he shared in a separate video captioned, “They have come to my house now…”
Bored Panda has contacted Stefan Janković for comment.
“The man and the bear have to know one another,” an X user speculated
Image credits: popcornandreels
Image credits: BdPwll81
Image credits: Smedley5252
Follow Us