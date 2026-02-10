Marc Anthony Finally Breaks Silence On Brooklyn Beckham’s Scathing Wedding Accusations

After being dragged into Brooklyn Beckham’s bombshell accusations against his mother Victoria Beckham’s “inappropriate” dancing at his 2022 wedding, Marc Anthony has finally addressed the controversy.
Last month, the eldest Beckham child shared a scathing six-slide statement accusing his family of manipulation and mistreatment, even claiming that his mother “hijacked” his wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham.
Addressing the wedding day allegations, the Beckham family’s longtime close friend Anthony, who also performed at the wedding, admitted the situation was “extremely unfortunate.”
“He’s been instructed by Sir David to let everyone know what side he’s on. End,” wrote one skeptical user.
Marc Anthony broke his silence on Brooklyn Beckham’s allegations regarding mother Victoria Beckham’s “inappropriate” dance with him
Image credits: Enea Lebrun/Getty Images
In his explosive January 19 rant against his parents, Brooklyn alleged that during his wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham, his mother had “hijacked” the couple’s first dance and “danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” during what was supposed to be a “romantic dance” with his wife.
He claimed that in that moment, he “never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”
Brooklyn also expressed that he does “not want to reconcile with my family,” adding, “I’m not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”
Image credits: Getty Images/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
“Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders.”
The situation worsened when, amid these bombshell accusations, DJ Fat Tony, also known as Tony Marnoch, who served as the official DJ at the nuptials, became the first major witness to publicly name Latin singer Marc Anthony, seemingly confirming parts of Brooklyn’s claims.
During an appearance on the UK daytime show This Morning on January 23, Fat Tony alleged that while Marc was performing, the singer invited Brooklyn to the stage for his first dance.
Multiple eyewitness accounts, including the wedding’s official DJ, backed up Brooklyn’s claims, revealing Anthony’s alleged role in the family feud
Image credits: CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Image credits: reynald_k133
Guests reportedly expected Anthony to call for the bride, but instead, he asked for the “most beautiful woman in the room” to join Brooklyn on stage, before specifically calling out Victoria.
Addressing the former Spice Girl’s dance with her son at the wedding, Tony shared on the show that the moment was “inappropriate” due to its “timing,” rather than the dance moves themselves.
The DJ further claimed that Marc instructed Brooklyn to “put your hands on your mother’s hips” for a Latin-style dance.
He also alleged that Nicola left the room “crying her eyes out.”
Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham
Now, after weeks of public backlash and intense scrutiny surrounding the Beckham family drama, the four-time Grammy Award and eight-time Latin Grammy Award winner addressed the controversy in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, February 9.
While Anthony did not provide specific details about what happened at the 2022 wedding, he made it clear where his loyalty lies, saying, “I have nothing to say about what’s happening with the family.”
“They’re a wonderful, wonderful family. I’ve known them since before the kids were born. I’m godfather to Cruz [Brooklyn’s younger brother].”
Social media users have since demanded that the Beckhams release the controversial dance video, which has remained tightly under wraps
Image credits: victoriabeckham
Anthony added, “I’m really close to the family. But I have nothing to say about what happened there. It’s extremely unfortunate how it’s playing out, but is hardly the truth.”
However, the internet was not impressed by how vaguely the 57-year-old addressed the controversy, especially since he did not offer any details.
One netizen wrote, “It would be good to know if he really referred to VB as the most beautiful woman in the room because that’s awful at a wedding…”
Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham
A second added, “It’s hardly the truth he says but says nothing to address or correct… How do you know it’s not the truth? I’m not saying it is but somewhere in there is the facts.”
“Release the wedding files! I wanna see the dance video!” sarcastically wrote a third user.
“If what happened wasn’t a problem he’d come right out and say so wouldn’t he? You know, defend his long time friends. The fact that he won’t comment means there’s something to hide.”
Marc, who has maintained a close friendship with the Beckhams for over two decades, said the family rift was “extremely unfortunate”
Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham
While netizens have been eager to see the footage of the alleged “inappropriate” dance involving the mother of the groom, the video will likely never surface, as Brooklyn is reportedly the only person in possession of the clip.
The couple’s wedding ceremony reportedly enforced an ultra-strict “no-phones” policy.
Upon arrival, all 500 guests were required to surrender their personal mobile phones, which were sealed in electronically locked pouches.
Some social media users even dragged Marc for allegedly initiating the Brooklyn-Victoria mother-son dance, which has become a major point of fallout between the family members.
One person said, “Marc Anthony has been married four times, he KNOWS the first dance doesn’t include the mother of the groom, FFS.”
“Would it be too much trouble for Marc Anthony to tell us exactly what happened at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding?” questioned a second.
Others echoed, “Marc Anthony realizing he’s caused half of the Brooklyn Beckham drama.”
“Vicky secretly requested Mark to call her up to the dance floor because it always has to be about Vicky, and no one else,” wrote one netizen
Follow Us