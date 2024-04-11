O.J. Simpson, Former Football Star, Dead at 76

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76. He passed away on April 10, 2024. The former football icon was disgraced when he was accused of murder but was acquitted in 1995. He was then sent to prison in 2008 for a separate crime.
Many of O.J. Simpson’s final years after being released from prison were spent fighting cancer, after announcing his battle in May 2023. However, he kept the specifics of his diagnosis rather private. After losing the battle, a family statement was released, stating that he “surrounded by his children and grandchildren”. As a once iconic figure now marred by his status as a convicted criminal, it may be difficult for many to pay tributes to his passing. Either way, let’s explore his rise to fame and his notorious downfall.
The Early Days of O.J. Simpson
Orenthal James Simpson, widely known as O.J. Simpson, was born on July 9, 1947, in San Francisco, California. Before his well-publicized legal troubles, O.J. Simpson rose to fame first as a standout athlete in college, where he excelled in football at the University of Southern California. His success on the field led him to a successful career in the NFL, where he played as a running back for the Buffalo Bills and later the San Francisco 49ers.
O.J. Simpson’s athletic prowess and charismatic personality made him one of the most beloved sports figures in the world, earning numerous accolades and honours throughout his career. His fame extended beyond sports, as he ventured into acting and appeared in popular films and television shows, solidifying his status as a cultural icon. Throughout his acting career, he starred in movies like Capricorn One, The Towering Inferno and The Naked Gun movies opposite Leslie Nielson. In the world of television, Simpson appeared in episodes of shows like Dragnet 1967 and Here’s Lucy.
O.J. Simpson Was Accused of a Double Murder
In 1994, one of the most high-profile murder cases in history unfolded as O.J. Simpson became the primary suspect in the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman. The pair were tragically found stabbed to death outside Ms. Brown’s home in Los Angeles, sparking a media frenzy and intense scrutiny of Simpson’s character. The case captured the attention of the nation as Simpson was arrested and charged with the murders.
On the day he was set to turn himself in, Simpson infamously fled in a white Ford Bronco, leading police on a slow-speed chase through Los Angeles, with millions watching the event unfold on live television. Despite a lengthy and highly publicized trial, O.J. Simpson was ultimately acquitted of the murders in a verdict that divided the public and raised questions about the criminal justice system. However, Simpson’s legal troubles did not end there, as he would later face legal challenges and controversies in the years to come.
O.J. Simpson Served Time in Prison for a Separate Crime
In 2008, O.J. Simpson’s name was once again associated with disgrace when he was convicted of armed robbery following a disturbing incident at a Las Vegas hotel room. Simpson, along with four accomplices, forcibly entered the room, held two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint, and proceeded to steal items connected to his NFL career. Supposedly acting on the belief that the memorabilia rightfully belonged to him, Simpson’s actions resulted in a serious legal charge. In 2008, Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison for his role in the robbery, but after serving the minimum of nine years, he was granted parole and released in 2017. This chapter in O.J. Simpson’s tumultuous life further tarnished his legacy and reinforced the controversial nature of his public persona.
His Family Pay Heartfelt Tributes Following His Passing
O.J. Simpson was a father to five children. After the murder of Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman, the family was thrust into the spotlight in what was hailed “The Trial of the Century”. Out of his children, Arnelle Simpson remained close to him through all of his legal troubles. During his parole hearing in 2017, Arnelle said: “As a family, we recognize he’s not the perfect man, but as a man and a father he has done his best to behave in a way that speaks to his overall nature and character.” After his release, she stood by him until his dying day.
On April 11, 2024, the family announced the death of Simpson via his official X page. The statement read: “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”
When approached by NBC News, Ron Goldman's father, Fred Goldman, called Simpson's death "no great loss". Goldman still believes that Simpson was the killer of his son and her friend Nicole. There have never been any further arrests since Simpson was acquitted.