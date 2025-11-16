“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Even though we are way past Halloween and should be focused on all that Christmas cheer, it’s hard to avoid having some chills going down our spines every now and then. And no, not because of the cold winter nights crawling on us, we mean real creepy stuff.
The internet is famous for its random and disturbing content, so we cannot help but spread the most interesting bits we find! So let’s plunge into the subreddit r/oddlyterrifying, a place that, as you might have guessed, is dedicated to sharing strangely terrifying images. It has 2.5M members, which isn’t that surprising considering the pictures there are weirdly enticing to look at.
#1 Hate Waking Up To This
Image source: skollywag92
#2 The More I Learn About Mushrooms The Less Comfortable I Am With The Idea Of Mushrooms
Image source: Pure_Reason
#3 A Screaming Dead Sun
Image source: FumingOstrich35
#4 A Schizophrenic Patient’s Last Drawing Before Suicide
Image source: Weekly-Reason9285
#5 Instead Of Carving The Jack-O-Lantern Myself This Year
I poked a bunch of small holes in a pumpkin and stuffed the holes with peanut butter. I then let the squirrels go at it for two days. The result is something truly disturbingly.
Image source: Texas1971
#6 Just A Little Reddit Before Bed
Image source: Robinson3m
#7 These Bathroom Tiles
Image source: BigfootDynamite
#8 If We Drew Modern Animals The Way We Draw Dinosaurs, Based On Bones Alone
Image source: JamesMG27
#9 Seems Like A Stone Giant Is Waking Up
Image source: justadair
#10 Signature Evolution In Alzheimer’s Disease
Image source: Bigon_
#11 A Sweet Potato Dug Up From A Garden
Image source: justadair
#12 A Bat Nursery
Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe
#13 Appears I Had A Visitor While Working Alone In A Large Abandoned Basement…
Image source: ssweigart1029
#14 Why Even Need This Is What Scares Me
Image source: devilmcdonald
#15 The View From My Grandmothers Sun Room…
Image source: CalebPoland
#16 Lake Mead 1983 vs. 2021
Image source: GrowthFinal7547
#17 Mother Centipede Cradling Her Children
Image source: Acetosedactylis73
#18 A 4-Year-Old Boy Named Bobby Dunbar Disappeared While On A Trip With His Family
8 months later, they found him and reunited him with his family, and they lived out the rest of their lives together. Nearly 100 years later, DNA evidence proved that the boy they rescued was not Bobby Dunbar.
Image source: SouthsFinest-
#19 This Banana Blossom
Image source: journeyman369
#20 An AI’s Interpretation Of The Word “Religion”
Image source: Lead-Fire
#21 Meanwhile, In Australia
Image source: umbertocsaba
#22 Civilians Taking Care Of Zoo Animals In Their Own Homes During Wwii
Image source: thenRest494
#23 Lighthouse By The Coast Of Iceland
Image source: fyflate89
#24 This Is Point Nemo, The Spot Farthest Away From Any Land In The World. You Are Closer To Astronauts Aboard The Iss Than Humanity
Image source: SabsWithR
#25 Woman’s Neighbor Sprays Raid, Peeks Through The Slits In The Fence…
Image source: 14thCenturyHood
#26 Walking Home 4 Miles In Abandoned Railroad Tracks
No other way to get home unless I want to walk through gang run drug areas. that’s the scary part, this is safer.
Image source: 0asisfan2
#27 Antheraea Polyphemus… Basically A Tarantula With Wings
Image source: aristogenic
#28 A Disease That Has No Cure
Image source: DickDoodle830
#29 Imagine Going To Explore Your Ski Resort On Holiday And Running Into This
Image source: Aromatic-Client336
#30 My Spine. I Went In For Surgery At 5’10”, Came Out 6’2″, I’m Supposed To Be 6’7″
Image source: KelGuapo
#31 Bugs Escaping From A Flood
Image source: WorthEvent6967
#32 A Three-Legged Dog Licking Its Back
Image source: Capitalsplat411
#33 Every Single Frog Is Looking Eerily In The Same Direction
Image source: Spacee_7
#34 Known Locations Of Bodies On Mt. Everest
Image source: SomeoneFromGalar
#35 So, Did You Like The Zoo?
Image source: eri_T-34
#36 Stevn King In The 70’s vs. Steven King In His 70’s
Image source: blaketbailey
#37 Remindes Me Of Attack On Titan
Image source: gnostichell
#38 This Amazon Warehouse In Tijuana, Mexico
Image source: bennyhendrix212
#39 This Is The Last Source Of Light For 600 Miles
Image source: Flavz_the_complainer
#40 This Past Thursday Marked The 13th Anniversary Of John Jones Death In Nutty Putty Cave
Jones found himself in a situation no man could help him and after being stuck upside down for 26 hours he died of cardiac arrest while his wife and daughter stood hundreds of feet above.
Image source: 0asisfan2
#41 Inside A Hong Kong Coffin Home
Image source: rizenHeH
#42 And They Were Never Seen Again
Image source: BacharElSalad
#43 Ponte City Apartments In Johannesburg, South Africa. The Tallest Residential Building On The African Continent
Image source: fyflate89
#44 My Wife Found This Trail-Cam Pointed At The Back Door Of The Restaurant She Manages
Image source: DangerDee007
#45 This Warning Sign
Image source: Ambassador_Academic
#46 We Hired A Chimney Specialist Today And They Found This. They Said “Well, This Is A First”
Image source: TheClarkes
#47 My Father In Their Home Right Now During Ian
Image source: Annies_Boobs
#48 My Friend Went Into A Fugue State And Wandered Into The Countryside At 3am
Phoned me at around 5am explaining that he had no idea where he was, soaking wet to the bone and covered in cuts, bruises and this bite(?)
Image source: Mighty_Cunnus
#49 This Statue Of The Devil Defeating The Archangel Michael On Top Of A Tomb That Is Caged Off
Image source: BJAlex_aka_AhnJiwon
#50 Chinese Ghost City. Huge Skyscraper Areas That No One Lives In
Image source: HuldaGnodima
