“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

by

Even though we are way past Halloween and should be focused on all that Christmas cheer, it’s hard to avoid having some chills going down our spines every now and then. And no, not because of the cold winter nights crawling on us, we mean real creepy stuff.

The internet is famous for its random and disturbing content, so we cannot help but spread the most interesting bits we find! So let’s plunge into the subreddit r/oddlyterrifying, a place that, as you might have guessed, is dedicated to sharing strangely terrifying images. It has 2.5M members, which isn’t that surprising considering the pictures there are weirdly enticing to look at.

Scroll down through the newest stack of tingly scenes and don’t forget to check out our previous posts here, here and here.

#1 Hate Waking Up To This

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: skollywag92

#2 The More I Learn About Mushrooms The Less Comfortable I Am With The Idea Of Mushrooms

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Pure_Reason

#3 A Screaming Dead Sun

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: FumingOstrich35

#4 A Schizophrenic Patient’s Last Drawing Before Suicide

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Weekly-Reason9285

#5 Instead Of Carving The Jack-O-Lantern Myself This Year

I poked a bunch of small holes in a pumpkin and stuffed the holes with peanut butter. I then let the squirrels go at it for two days. The result is something truly disturbingly.

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Texas1971

#6 Just A Little Reddit Before Bed

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Robinson3m

#7 These Bathroom Tiles

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: BigfootDynamite

#8 If We Drew Modern Animals The Way We Draw Dinosaurs, Based On Bones Alone

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: JamesMG27

#9 Seems Like A Stone Giant Is Waking Up

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: justadair

#10 Signature Evolution In Alzheimer’s Disease

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Bigon_

#11 A Sweet Potato Dug Up From A Garden

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: justadair

#12 A Bat Nursery

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe

#13 Appears I Had A Visitor While Working Alone In A Large Abandoned Basement…

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: ssweigart1029

#14 Why Even Need This Is What Scares Me

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: devilmcdonald

#15 The View From My Grandmothers Sun Room…

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: CalebPoland

#16 Lake Mead 1983 vs. 2021

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: GrowthFinal7547

#17 Mother Centipede Cradling Her Children

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Acetosedactylis73

#18 A 4-Year-Old Boy Named Bobby Dunbar Disappeared While On A Trip With His Family

8 months later, they found him and reunited him with his family, and they lived out the rest of their lives together. Nearly 100 years later, DNA evidence proved that the boy they rescued was not Bobby Dunbar.

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: SouthsFinest-

#19 This Banana Blossom

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: journeyman369

#20 An AI’s Interpretation Of The Word “Religion”

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Lead-Fire

#21 Meanwhile, In Australia

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: umbertocsaba

#22 Civilians Taking Care Of Zoo Animals In Their Own Homes During Wwii

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: thenRest494

#23 Lighthouse By The Coast Of Iceland

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: fyflate89

#24 This Is Point Nemo, The Spot Farthest Away From Any Land In The World. You Are Closer To Astronauts Aboard The Iss Than Humanity

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: SabsWithR

#25 Woman’s Neighbor Sprays Raid, Peeks Through The Slits In The Fence…

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: 14thCenturyHood

#26 Walking Home 4 Miles In Abandoned Railroad Tracks

No other way to get home unless I want to walk through gang run drug areas. that’s the scary part, this is safer.

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: 0asisfan2

#27 Antheraea Polyphemus… Basically A Tarantula With Wings

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: aristogenic

#28 A Disease That Has No Cure

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: DickDoodle830

#29 Imagine Going To Explore Your Ski Resort On Holiday And Running Into This

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Aromatic-Client336

#30 My Spine. I Went In For Surgery At 5’10”, Came Out 6’2″, I’m Supposed To Be 6’7″

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: KelGuapo

#31 Bugs Escaping From A Flood

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: WorthEvent6967

#32 A Three-Legged Dog Licking Its Back

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Capitalsplat411

#33 Every Single Frog Is Looking Eerily In The Same Direction

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Spacee_7

#34 Known Locations Of Bodies On Mt. Everest

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: SomeoneFromGalar

#35 So, Did You Like The Zoo?

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: eri_T-34

#36 Stevn King In The 70’s vs. Steven King In His 70’s

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: blaketbailey

#37 Remindes Me Of Attack On Titan

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: gnostichell

#38 This Amazon Warehouse In Tijuana, Mexico

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: bennyhendrix212

#39 This Is The Last Source Of Light For 600 Miles

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Flavz_the_complainer

#40 This Past Thursday Marked The 13th Anniversary Of John Jones Death In Nutty Putty Cave

Jones found himself in a situation no man could help him and after being stuck upside down for 26 hours he died of cardiac arrest while his wife and daughter stood hundreds of feet above.

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: 0asisfan2

#41 Inside A Hong Kong Coffin Home

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: rizenHeH

#42 And They Were Never Seen Again

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: BacharElSalad

#43 Ponte City Apartments In Johannesburg, South Africa. The Tallest Residential Building On The African Continent

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: fyflate89

#44 My Wife Found This Trail-Cam Pointed At The Back Door Of The Restaurant She Manages

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: DangerDee007

#45 This Warning Sign

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Ambassador_Academic

#46 We Hired A Chimney Specialist Today And They Found This. They Said “Well, This Is A First”

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: TheClarkes

#47 My Father In Their Home Right Now During Ian

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Annies_Boobs

#48 My Friend Went Into A Fugue State And Wandered Into The Countryside At 3am

Phoned me at around 5am explaining that he had no idea where he was, soaking wet to the bone and covered in cuts, bruises and this bite(?)

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: Mighty_Cunnus

#49 This Statue Of The Devil Defeating The Archangel Michael On Top Of A Tomb That Is Caged Off

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: BJAlex_aka_AhnJiwon

#50 Chinese Ghost City. Huge Skyscraper Areas That No One Lives In

“Oddly Terrifying”: 50 Times People Spotted Creepy Things And Just Had To Share Them (New Pics)

Image source: HuldaGnodima

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Introvert Memes”: 50 Of The Funniest Jokes That Sum Up Life As An Introvert
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Panda’s! What Do You Think Of The Vegan Teacher? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
People Share What Modern Home Trends They Find Annoying, And Here Are 40 Of The Worst Ones
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
The People Who Got These 75 Awful Tattoos Might Be Allergic To Smart Decisions
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
New Parents Stumped After MIL And SIL Arrange Secret Visit To See The Baby While They’re Away
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
What is Pauly Shore’s Net Worth in 2022?
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.