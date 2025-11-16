Deeply Unsettling: 50 Terrifying Pictures To Give You The Creeps

A terrifying picture captivates you like a horror movie you never signed up for, but still watch till the end with palms on your face hiding from the screen. You look once, you look twice and then think, “This is enough for me today,” only to realize you’d like to see some more. Thus, we’re going to give you some more scary scenes of unsettling images.
We’ve listed 50 terrifying images from the scary corner of Reddit known as ‘Oddly Terrifying.’ This community of 2M members has people sharing the weirdest, creepiest, and most unsettling pics of random moments and computer-generated images. These creepy pics promise to fire up your brain with some tingly sensations. So, scroll down through Bored Panda’s new batch of spooky pictures, upvote the ones that you find the creepiest, and frighten your friends by surprisingly sharing these disturbing images.
Image credit: mountainmorticia
The Fun Behind Unsettling Images
First things first, a terrifying picture isn’t meant to be a horror scene. Unsettling images capture moments, and places from people in their daily lives that shift our reality’s perspective by evoking a disturbing, scary, or fearful emotion. The fun in oddly terrifying pictures lies in their paradox—although terrifying, it’s also impossible to look away and miss the fun of finding scary things hidden in pictures.
Many people love them, and if you’re one of them, you must read the expert’s insights. To find out what fascinates us about the unsettling photos and videos, Bored Panda spoke with Lisa Yaszek, a Regents Professor of Science Fiction Studies at Georgia Tech, where she researches and teaches science fiction as a global language crossing centuries, continents, and cultures.
#1 Corn Maze
Image source: mrcrabs6464
#2 Best Cinema Ever
Image source: __ZEL
#3 This Is True Fear
Image source: Squaliebawse
#4 War Changes You
Image source: NN_besomething_iWish
#5 I’m So Disturbed Yet Also Intrigued
Image source: Katsuki_Bakugo__
#6 This Extremely Disturbing Face Swap
Image source: FlameHank
#7 Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue After Some Prankster Added Red Lights To The Eyes Of It (San Francisco, 2019)
Image source: Grimwolf-77
#8 This Statue With A Beehive For A Head
Image source: babytigertooth005
#9 This Abandoned Hospital Had A Visitor Last Night
Image source: killHACKS
#10 Amazing Halloween Costume
Image source: frenchy614
#11 Biblically Accurate Angel
Image source: Yachisaorick
#12 This Is What Running Birds Look Like
Image source: Csab7722
#13 The Black Crack, A 65-Foot-Deep Fissure Along A Trail In Canyonlands National Park In Utah
Image source: Boojibs
#14 Sears Tower During A Blackout
Image source: bobolover90
#15 Woke Up Scared Stiff Last Night When I Noticed A Victorian Ghost Floating At The End Of My Bed. Took Me A Few Minutes To Realise It Was My Clothes On The Door
Image source: sesse301187
#16 280 Million Year Old Fossil Found In Western Australia, Photo By Tom Kapitany
Image source: creepthekid_
#17 A British Tourist Filmed A ‘Monitor Lizard’ Coming Out From His/Her Toilet Bowl In Thailand
Image source: YusufDumanN_
#18 A Whale Skeleton Found In The Hot Dunes Of Egypt
Image source: SufficientTrack4193
#19 Mother! I Request Your Soul!
Image source: AbolishAsh
#20 Was Playing Video Games When I Heard A Sounds To My Left. Looked Over And Saw This
Image source: JulesGirth
#21 Fingers Without Nails
Image source: V3nd3l
#22 Imagine Seeing One In The Middle Of The Road While Driving
Image source: GummyYummyBears
#23 Pregnant With Triplets
Image source: Chlorofil
#24 At Vezio’s Castle In Italy There Are Lots Of These “Phantom” Like Statues
Image source: Holt_97
#25 Eye Injury Causes Man’s Iris To Collapse
Image source: WhyIsLife12
#26 Found This In My Apartment While Living In Japan. They Are Fast!
Image source: Saucy_Lemur
#27 The Tornado Showing Up Because Of The Lightning Strikes
Image source: WizzerKrizzer
#28 A Webcam Appeared In The Bottom Of My Computer Screen After It Blue Screened
Image source: LittleDuffy
#29 A Creepy Standing Goat.
Image source: Megumins_AE86
#30 The Remains Of This Caribou In Greenland
Image source: KoalaTeaNip
#31 Oh No
Image source: Electronic_Ad_8535
#32 My Daughter’s Bat Morph Suit
Image source: mountainmorticia
#33 They Are Evolving
Image source: BigBlackOnyx
#34 This Jack O Lantern With Mold Growing From Inside
Image source: SnapDragon0420
#35 Never Letting A Cat Touch Me Again
Image source: fools_gear
#36 A Doll Chillin In A Graveyard
Image source: B-L-O-C-K-S
#37 Just Wait When Night Falls…
Image source: Flying-Armpit
#38 Found This In My Girlfriends Loft. She Only Moved In 3 Months Ago And Says She Has Never Been Up There. Guess What My Name Is…
Image source: n515o
#39 Found This In The Basement Of My New House
Image source: franco-noce
#40 Spacex Has Robot Dogs Patrolling Their Rocket Factory Now
Image source: EricFromOuterSpace
#41 There Is A Mutation In Frogs Where Their Eyes Grow On The Inside Of Their Mouth.
Image source: Valentiniy0210
#42 This Corridor, Man… This Is Gonna Haunt Me On Dreams
Image source: EltioEmiGomez7u7
#43 Man Goes In Narrow Underwater Cave
Image source: Interesting_Force_65
#44 All Of A Sudden You Hear Sirens
Image source: Saltycrackers_mp4
#45 The Ants Are Up To Something
Image source: hahagnarlydude
#46 Pov: Polar Bear Is Trying To Eat You
Image source: IamPotato14
#47 One Of The Last Known Pictures Taken By The Hikers Of The Dyatlov Pass Incident (1959)
Image source: Multiversee
#48 This Happens To My Hands At Cold Temperatures
Image source: Zealousideal_Talk479
#49 Well That’s Not A Good Sign
Image source: XyRow666
#50 Robot With A Face Is Quite Creepy
Image source: Sbyien
Follow Us