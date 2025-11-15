50 Oddly Terrifying Pictures That Gave People The Creeps

Every now and then, we all need a distraction. But how can we surprise someone who’s constantly on the internet? Surely, they’ve seen plenty of crazy stuff. Well, let’s try something different and take a deep dive into the subreddit r/OddlyTerrifying.
It has 1.1 million members, and they’re trying their best to share content that lives up to its name. Who knew that Jim Carrey doing The Grinch face without any makeup can look so sinister? Or that a mosquito flying in front of the lens when a person is taking a photo of a square makes it look like a giant alien invasion?
Most of these images aren’t even that scary or dangerous when you spell them out. But they can still carve themselves into your memory like a vivid nightmare. Enjoy!
#1 Giant Hand In Forest
Image source: maybebaby23
#2 Interesting, Funny And Terrifying
Image source: ddoniolvalcroze
#3 Costume
Image source: Master1718
#4 Thinking You’ve Come Across A Kkk Meeting
Image source: guialbusbnbsfdsf
#5 Mosquito Flies In Front Of The Lens
Image source: ThePhantom1994
#6 This Hermit Crab Using A Discarded Doll Head For A Shell
Image source: MostlyKelp
#7 This.. This Isn’t Right..
Image source: fallinaditch
#8 Cabbage Fields. It Looks Like A Field Of Alien Eggs And I Hate It
Image source: reddit.com
#9 A Ladybug Covered In Morning Dew
Image source: Goopacity
#10 Jim Carey Doing The Grinch Face Without The Use Of Any Makeup
Image source: SupCJ
#11 Birds Running
Image source: _Empy
#12 An MRI Scan Of Babies During Pregnancy
Image source: KiWi_pEnCiL36
#13 Just Some Regular Rubber Gloves Washing Accidentally Opened The Gate Of Hell
Image source: jfrchen1207
#14 Driftwood Figures Roaming The Forest. By Japanese Artist, Nagato Iwasaki
Image source: ltJustMe
#15 Dried-Up Stingrays Will Haunt My Nightmares
Image source: NeuroticNurse
#16 Looks Like A Demon Possessed Her
Image source: Toxic_deadeye
#17 The Snapdragon Flower When It Dies
Image source: ICantTyping
#18 Very Humbling Sign Posted Outside A Cemetery In The Middle Of The Woods
Image source: Poey221
#19 Harpy Eagle
Image source: iNonEntity
#20 The Cork-Lid Trapdoor Spider. If You See What Looks Like An Ancient Coin Buried In Sand, Leave It Alone…
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Not To Jump Into Conclusions But Caves Are Indeed Discreet And Hard To Reach
Image source: Akephalos_Agares
#22 We All Float On Grandma’s Sofa….
Image source: korgscrew
#23 This Meme
Image source: reddit.com
#24 A Snowman I Should Not Have Created
Image source: fudgebringer
#25 Spiky Contacts
Image source: mali1321
#26 My Driveway Today
Image source: Sweatyrando
#27 The “Skin” Cake I Made To Celebrate The Beginning Of Dermatology Residency. Everyone Thought It Was Delicious
Image source: Midwest-md
#28 Spookyass Squid Kites
Image source: Peen_Weinerstien
#29 Vivarium
Image source: Financial-Grand2209
#30 Wtf Nope!
Image source: arcanophile
#31 Frog Ritual
Image source: Effideau
#32 This Potato
Image source: arcanophile
#33 Sweet Dreams With This Jesus Lamp
Image source: tiptoeSwell536
#34 Camera In A Furniture Screw
Image source: gorbrom2
#35 Imagine Seeing Them In Real Life
Image source: beastmodekyler
#36 What On Earth Happened
Image source: Adeilen
#37 The Danish Special Forces Are Just Militarised Sleep Paralysis Demons
Image source: Reverend_Giggles
#38 Sheep At Night
Image source: Antscannabis
#39 The Amount Of Birds In Rome
Image source: JereNess
#40 Infested Spider Tent
Image source: memezzer
#41 These Manatee’s Legs Creep Me Out So Much
Image source: Youriclinton
#42 The Sun Bear Literally Looks Like A Man Inside A Bear Costume
Image source: WhyIsLife12
#43 Had A Praying Mantis Nest Hatch By My Front Door!
Image source: emoats83
#44 This Persons Child Built A Cicada Skin Army
Image source: m0llief*ckitch
#45 Went Camping With My Girlfriend. I Woke Up To Pee And She Took This Photo Of Me
Image source: Gaap321
#46 This Is The X-Ray Of A Pregnant Dog
Image source: huckleberry-finn6
#47 The Guarana Fruit Looks Like An Angel From The Old Testament
Image source: cinzalunar
#48 “Urchin Quartz” More Like Nightmare Quartz
Image source: a_single_crouton
#49 One Is Portland, The Other Is Fallout 4…………..fallout Has Cleaner Air
Image source: H-9000
#50 This Root System Of My Calathea Plant. These Root Nodules Mean It’s Very Healthy, But It’s Unnerving To Look At
Image source: touchinbutt2butt
