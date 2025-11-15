50 Oddly Terrifying Pictures That Gave People The Creeps

Every now and then, we all need a distraction. But how can we surprise someone who’s constantly on the internet? Surely, they’ve seen plenty of crazy stuff. Well, let’s try something different and take a deep dive into the subreddit r/OddlyTerrifying.

It has 1.1 million members, and they’re trying their best to share content that lives up to its name. Who knew that Jim Carrey doing The Grinch face without any makeup can look so sinister? Or that a mosquito flying in front of the lens when a person is taking a photo of a square makes it look like a giant alien invasion?

Most of these images aren’t even that scary or dangerous when you spell them out. But they can still carve themselves into your memory like a vivid nightmare. Enjoy!

#1 Giant Hand In Forest

Image source: maybebaby23

#2 Interesting, Funny And Terrifying

Image source: ddoniolvalcroze

#3 Costume

Image source: Master1718

#4 Thinking You’ve Come Across A Kkk Meeting

Image source: guialbusbnbsfdsf

#5 Mosquito Flies In Front Of The Lens

Image source: ThePhantom1994

#6 This Hermit Crab Using A Discarded Doll Head For A Shell

Image source: MostlyKelp

#7 This.. This Isn’t Right..

Image source: fallinaditch

#8 Cabbage Fields. It Looks Like A Field Of Alien Eggs And I Hate It

Image source: reddit.com

#9 A Ladybug Covered In Morning Dew

Image source: Goopacity

#10 Jim Carey Doing The Grinch Face Without The Use Of Any Makeup

Image source: SupCJ

#11 Birds Running

Image source: _Empy

#12 An MRI Scan Of Babies During Pregnancy

Image source: KiWi_pEnCiL36

#13 Just Some Regular Rubber Gloves Washing Accidentally Opened The Gate Of Hell

Image source: jfrchen1207

#14 Driftwood Figures Roaming The Forest. By Japanese Artist, Nagato Iwasaki

Image source: ltJustMe

#15 Dried-Up Stingrays Will Haunt My Nightmares

Image source: NeuroticNurse

#16 Looks Like A Demon Possessed Her

Image source: Toxic_deadeye

#17 The Snapdragon Flower When It Dies

Image source: ICantTyping

#18 Very Humbling Sign Posted Outside A Cemetery In The Middle Of The Woods

Image source: Poey221

#19 Harpy Eagle

Image source: iNonEntity

#20 The Cork-Lid Trapdoor Spider. If You See What Looks Like An Ancient Coin Buried In Sand, Leave It Alone…

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Not To Jump Into Conclusions But Caves Are Indeed Discreet And Hard To Reach

Image source: Akephalos_Agares

#22 We All Float On Grandma’s Sofa….

Image source: korgscrew

#23 This Meme

Image source: reddit.com

#24 A Snowman I Should Not Have Created

Image source: fudgebringer

#25 Spiky Contacts

Image source: mali1321

#26 My Driveway Today

Image source: Sweatyrando

#27 The “Skin” Cake I Made To Celebrate The Beginning Of Dermatology Residency. Everyone Thought It Was Delicious

Image source: Midwest-md

#28 Spookyass Squid Kites

Image source: Peen_Weinerstien

#29 Vivarium

Image source: Financial-Grand2209

#30 Wtf Nope!

Image source: arcanophile

#31 Frog Ritual

Image source: Effideau

#32 This Potato

Image source: arcanophile

#33 Sweet Dreams With This Jesus Lamp

Image source: tiptoeSwell536

#34 Camera In A Furniture Screw

Image source: gorbrom2

#35 Imagine Seeing Them In Real Life

Image source: beastmodekyler

#36 What On Earth Happened

Image source: Adeilen

#37 The Danish Special Forces Are Just Militarised Sleep Paralysis Demons

Image source: Reverend_Giggles

#38 Sheep At Night

Image source: Antscannabis

#39 The Amount Of Birds In Rome

Image source: JereNess

#40 Infested Spider Tent

Image source: memezzer

#41 These Manatee’s Legs Creep Me Out So Much

Image source: Youriclinton

#42 The Sun Bear Literally Looks Like A Man Inside A Bear Costume

Image source: WhyIsLife12

#43 Had A Praying Mantis Nest Hatch By My Front Door!

Image source: emoats83

#44 This Persons Child Built A Cicada Skin Army

Image source: m0llief*ckitch

#45 Went Camping With My Girlfriend. I Woke Up To Pee And She Took This Photo Of Me

Image source: Gaap321

#46 This Is The X-Ray Of A Pregnant Dog

Image source: huckleberry-finn6

#47 The Guarana Fruit Looks Like An Angel From The Old Testament

Image source: cinzalunar

#48 “Urchin Quartz” More Like Nightmare Quartz

Image source: a_single_crouton

#49 One Is Portland, The Other Is Fallout 4…………..fallout Has Cleaner Air

Image source: H-9000

#50 This Root System Of My Calathea Plant. These Root Nodules Mean It’s Very Healthy, But It’s Unnerving To Look At

Image source: touchinbutt2butt

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
