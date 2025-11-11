Ukrainian Artist Travels The World Painting Doors In Watercolor

While traveling around the world, it is possible to notice one thing – none of the doors are the same. Sometimes extraordinary, outstanding and mysterious doors often are perceived as an opportunity to get into some kind of magical world.
Young artist Viktoria Kravchenko draw watercolours of doors worldwide and reminds that doors can also be artwork.
More info: Facebook
Yaroslav Val Street 49b, Kyiv, Ukraine
6 Rue du Lac, Brussels, Belgium
29 Avenue Rapp, Paris, France
Široká 912, Prague, Czech Republic
92 Quai Claude le Lorrain, Nancy, France
Masarykovo nábř. 16, Prague, Czech Republic
Meistaru iela 10/12, Riga, Latvia
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us