Ukrainian Artist Travels The World Painting Doors In Watercolor

by

While traveling around the world, it is possible to notice one thing – none of the doors are the same. Sometimes extraordinary, outstanding and mysterious doors often are perceived as an opportunity to get into some kind of magical world.

Young artist Viktoria Kravchenko draw watercolours of doors worldwide and reminds that doors can also be artwork.

More info: Facebook

Yaroslav Val Street 49b, Kyiv, Ukraine

6 Rue du Lac, Brussels, Belgium

29 Avenue Rapp, Paris, France

Široká 912, Prague, Czech Republic

92 Quai Claude le Lorrain, Nancy, France

Masarykovo nábř. 16, Prague, Czech Republic

Meistaru iela 10/12, Riga, Latvia

