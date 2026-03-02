“So Creepy”: ‘The Office’ Reunion At Actor Awards Sparks Frenzy Over Stars’ Transformations

The ladies of The Office stunned fans with their transformations when they reunited on stage more than a decade after the series ended.
Mindy Kaling, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and Ellie Kemper presented the Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
The actresses co-starred in the American version of the show, which followed the lives of office employees at the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of a fictional company.
The actresses from The Office delighted fans with a reunion at the Actor Awards on Sunday
Image credits: mindykaling
Mindy, who also served as a writer on the sitcom, reminisced about their time on set and how long the seasons used to be. “We are women who survived 22 episode seasons,” she joked from the stage at the Shrine Auditorium during the Sunday (March 1) ceremony.
The reunion sparked nostalgia among fans, but also comments about how different the actresses looked compared to when they were on the show.
“Omg they all look amazing,” one viewer gushed on X.
Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
“Mindy I wasn’t familiar with your game,” admitted another.
“I’m so sorry I thought the Pam lady was Amy Schumer,” quipped a third, referring to Jenna Fischer’s character.
“Took me 2 mins to recognise Pam and Mindy, you are aging like fine wine,” a separate viewer shared, while another exclaimed, “Pam still got it!”
Mindy Kaling, who famously played Kelly, wowed viewers with her remarkable weight-loss transformation
Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Many also focused on Mindy Kaling’s weight-loss transformation and speculated about possible cosmetic procedures she may have undergone.
“Mindy got the Lindsay Lohan special,” commented one fan, calling her transformation “so creepy.”
Another viewer said the actress, who famously portrayed Kelly Kapoor in the NBC sitcom, “kinda resembles Kim Kardashian now.”
Image credits: Ron Tom/Getty Images
Image credits: vbeautiful15
The Mindy Project star has continued her weight-loss journey since dropping 40 lbs (approx. 18 kg) in 2023.
While some fans speculated that she had used weight-loss medication, the mom of three attributed the change to physical exercise, explaining that she runs 20 miles (approx. 32 km) each week and lifts weights with her trainer.
“It’s really a big commitment. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in,” she shared.
The cast previously won the Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Image credits: Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Image credits: mr6ixass
In a 2022 interview with Marie Claire, Mindy opened up about being labeled “unattractive” by the media when she starred in The Mindy Project from 2012 to 2017.
“The amount of articles that were like, ‘It’s so good for a culture that this unattractive woman is finally on camera,’” she said. “I didn’t know I was so unattractive until I was the star of my own show. So not having to see those things, that’s wonderful.”
Mindy has never talked openly about getting any cosmetic procedures.
Image credits: Netflix
Image credits: moqueeen
The Office actresses won two Actor Awards (previously known as SAG Awards) for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2007 and 2008.
Other cast members on the hit sitcom include Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, and B. J. Novak.
The hit sitcom ran on NBC for nine seasons, from 2005 to 2013
Image credits: IMDB / mindykaling
Image credits: spicyramenlady
Comparing the length of modern series to The Office, Ellie said, “You didn’t plan a season around a pregnancy.”
“Yeah, you just gave birth on camera and named the baby after a grip,” Mindy joked. “Then you came back the next week with another episode,” Jenna added.
While filming 22-episode seasons was demanding, Angela pointed out that it was something many actors dreamed about because it meant they “had a job from September to May.”
Image credits: msjennafischer
Before handing the award to the cast of The Studio, the Office quartet also laughed at the quality of episodes they produced, with Mindy admitting there were “sometimes filler episodes that were kinda bad.”
However, that “didn’t matter, because there was always another one right around the corner,” Ellie said.
Just like fans of the sitcom, Angela and Jenna have remained connected to the project and launched the Office Ladies podcast, where they rewatch episodes of the series.
Image credits: Plutuss33
Appearing in the podcast in 2023, Steve Carell said that the cast got along really well and that every day he was “laughing until tears were coming out of my eyes.”
“What a gift,” said the actor, who played Michael Scott. “Who has a job like that?”
Mindy expressed surprise at the series being rediscovered by younger generations, sharing that a 15-year-old boy recognized her as “Kelly from The Office.”
The actresses reminisced about their time in the series and joked about how long TV seasons used to be
“As I get older, I realize how lucky I was with that job. It was my first job from doing off-off-Broadway theater,” she said.
“It was learning how to write and acting with really wonderful people that I’m still friends with. It completely set up my career.”
The Office aired from 2005 to 2013 for a total of nine seasons. It won several awards, including two Actor Awards, a Golden Globe Award for Carell’s performance, and five Primetime Emmy Awards.
Image credits: shiroiron
Image credits: vbeautiful15
Image credits: just_maddietv
Image credits: Dis_pic_able
Image credits: Exoteric_savy
Image credits: eightbit_prince
Image credits: xzoif
Image credits: tokyotonixxx
Image credits: _mediareviews
Image credits: blunderyuri
Image credits: SebKrummer
Image credits: jzauzax
Image credits: B3gin2B3li3v3
Image credits: Maximum_Stein
Image credits: JrLibra93
Image credits: LurkMoarTV
Image credits: wonkypixlz
Image credits: mangodiaspora
Image credits: DrewMor22
Follow Us