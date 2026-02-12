Robert Griffin III: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Robert Griffin III: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Robert Griffin III

February 12, 1990

Okinawa, Japan

35 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Robert Griffin III?

Robert Lee Griffin III is an American former professional football quarterback and analyst, celebrated for his dynamic athleticism and commanding presence on the field. His explosive playmaking ability often captivated fans.

Griffin’s breakout arrived in 2011 when he won the Heisman Trophy at Baylor University, signaling his elite talent. This achievement propelled him to be selected second overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, where he immediately led the Washington Redskins to a division title.

Early Life and Education

Born in Okinawa, Japan, Robert Lee Griffin III moved frequently with his US Army sergeant parents, Robert Jr. and Jacqueline, before settling in Copperas Cove, Texas. His family instilled strong discipline and a drive for success.

He excelled as a three-sport star at Copperas Cove High School, setting Texas state records in hurdles before attending Baylor University. Griffin graduated early with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, achieving a 3.67 GPA, and pursued a master’s in communications.

Notable Relationships

Robert Lee Griffin III is currently married to Estonian heptathlete Grete Šadeiko, whom he wed in March 2018. He was previously married to Rebecca Liddicoat from July 2013 until their divorce in 2017.

Griffin shares a daughter, Reese Ann Griffin, with his first wife, Rebecca. With Grete, he has three daughters: Gloria, Gia, and Gameya.

Career Highlights

Robert Lee Griffin III revolutionized collegiate football with his dynamic quarterback play at Baylor University, culminating in the 2011 Heisman Trophy win. He then earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2012, leading the Washington Redskins to a division title.

Following his NFL playing career with the Redskins, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens, Griffin transitioned to a successful role as a college football and NFL analyst for ESPN. He also launched his podcast, “RG3 and The Ones.”

Signature Quote

“Hard work pays off – hard work beats talent any day, but if you’re talented and work hard, it’s hard to be beat.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How You Can Get a Reading from Tyler Henry and How Much It Will Cost
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2019
40 Of The Funniest Classical Art Memes Shared On This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Tom Hiddleston
Thomas Middleditch Explains How He Hijacked Tom Hiddleston’s Group Text on The Late Late Show
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2016
50 Hilariously Cursed Memes Collected By This Page
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Who is Sherrinford Holmes? The Third Holmes Brother Explained
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2018
How the Show Modern Family Has Evolved Since Season 1
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2019