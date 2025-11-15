50 Signs That Only Exist Because Some People Are Beyond Terrible

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But we can also invert this popular phrase. As the subreddit r/trashy has shown time and time again, a few words can be worth a thousand pictures as well.
Collecting evidence that suggests the human race might be degrading, the members of this online community have spotted plenty of evocative signs. Like the one saying, “Sunbathing and barbeques are not allowed in the cemetery. Please show respect.” Or another, stating that “We don’t spit on your floors. Don’t spit on ours.”
The mental images they put in your head… There must be so many monsters walking among us!
#1 Travel To Country And Complain About Bad English
Image source: el_raton
#2 Take Your [poop] Home
Image source: jedewin
#3 Found In London
Image source: xClouddd
#4 People Won’t Stop Throwing Trash On Trees
Image source: sayke
#5 When Your Neighbor’s Are Exhausted Of Your Fighting, It’s Time To Reflect On Some Things (Not My Photo)
Image source: TimeLordArtie
#6 Mildly Infuriating That A Restaurant Would Need To Put A Sign Up Because Of Tiktoks
Image source: BrassWallet
#7 Stealing From A Self-Isolating, Vulnerable Neighbour
Image source: maylesa
#8 People Throwing Objects At A Dog And Scaring Him
Image source: Wise-Scholar
#9 If It’s On The Porch, It Must Be Free!
Image source: TimThomasIsMyGod
#10 Let’s Just Get This Out In The Open
Image source: LeeOCD
#11 Found This In My Gym
Image source: wildreab
#12 It Got So Bad They Had A Sign Made…
Image source: seehispugnosedface
#13 How Many People Died Before This Sign Got Put Up?
Image source: mimef**ker
#14 Just Why
Image source: Boomer12324
#15 Stealing The Sign Reporting Your Shoplifting
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Found This In My Apartment’s Stairwell. Give Them Their Granny Back!
Image source: MrBulldopes
#17 Local Thrift Store.
Image source: harrmic7
#18 The Fact They Even Needed To Put This Sign Up
Image source: Hankman66
#19 This Sign In A Minnesota Bathroom
Image source: frontmynack
#20 As Someone Who Just Started Their Own Little Outdoor Garden, I’d Be So Pissed
Image source: bobekyrant
#21 Signs That Had To Be Put Up Around The 9/11 Memorial
Image source: ThisPartIsWayTooHard
#22 My Local Vets Office…
Image source: ButtFunk69
#23 They Actually Had To Post A Sign
Image source: GooberThumbFace
#24 Someone Stole This Old Lady’s Chair
Image source: Chukook12
#25 A Note In The Elevator By Anon For A Downstairs Neighbor. Los Angeles, Ca.
Image source: jmarcmusic
#26 People Just Can’t Have Nice Things Anymore
Image source: Lunacat247
#27 I Think This Flyer That I Saw Recently Fits In This Sub
Image source: _ClownPants_
#28 Stealing A Flag
Image source: zpeti
#29 Stopped At A Gas Station And Saw This Sign On The Entrance Door
Image source: timmy0101
#30 The Things Some People Need Told
Image source: Brown-eyed_mullet
#31 A Sign At My Girlfriend’s Workplace. Unfortunately It’s A Common Occurrence, Enough To Warrant Signs Like This
Image source: TrippyJay
#32 Sigh…
Image source: agentalexk
#33 There Has To Be A Story Behind This
Image source: whatthefrenchtoast2
#34 My Neighbors Who Took A Delivery That Didn’t Belong To Them
Image source: BasicBaby
#35 This Sign They Sadly Had To Post At Work
Image source: TheConfusingWords
#36 This Sign
Image source: Hot_Lifeguard5603
#37 Our Dorm Building Only Has One Facilities Person To Clean, She Works So Hard Yet The People On My Floor Are Still Disgusting. I Can’t Blame Her For Leaving This Note
Image source: yoyo5261
#38 Sign On The Door Of The Brand New Dollar Store In My Neighborhood
Image source: TrixieAaa
#39 Found This Nice Note On The Laundry Room Door In My Girlfriends Apartment Building
Image source: zeebagel
#40 At My Local College
Image source: JohnnyStFartHugger
#41 It Makes Me Worry Why There Is A Need For This Sign
Image source: thiccfag420
#42 The Fact That This Sign Was Needed On A Water Fountain
Image source: Lovebot_AI
#43 You Know This Sign Was Only Put Up After Someone Grabbed A Fistful Of Potato Salad. Seen In Waldwick, Nj
Image source: willduan
#44 The Fact There’s A Sign For It…
Image source: reddit.com
#45 This Sign
Image source: UserNameIsBack
#46 It’s So Sad That This Has To Be A Sign There At All
Image source: elxclusivlyonline
#47 Found At A Chinese Buffet. Imagine Being The Reason They Had To Put The Sign Up
Image source: poopadoope
#48 Sign On The Door Of The Corner Store By Me
Image source: TheSnootchMangler
#49 Was Working On A Particularly Smelly Elevator In This Building When I Noticed This Sign
Image source: holeeray
#50 How Bad Was It That They Needed This Sign
Image source: Elm3r666
