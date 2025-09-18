Spot The Movie Scene That Doesn’t Belong – Most People Can’t Get Them All Right

by

So you think you know your movies well enough to spot even the sneakiest details? In this quiz, we’ve lined up famous scenes side by side – but not everything is as it seems.

Three images will come from the same film, while one has wandered in from a completely different movie.

Your mission is to find the intruder! From timeless classics to modern blockbusters, each round will test your memory, your sharp eye, and maybe even your ability to recognize a movie just from a single shot.

Ready to prove just how much of a true film buff you really are? Let’s roll the reel!

The fun doesn’t stop here, though. Check out Part 1 for more of the odd-one-out movie scenes challenge!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Emmy 2018 Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2018
Do The Pawn Stars Experts Get Paid?
3 min read
Jun, 18, 2020
Fiancé’s Female Friend Demands Speech, Matching Dress, Best Man Role, Bride Is Ready To Cut Ties
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2025
Turn
Turn Season 2 Episode 9 Review: “The Prodigal”
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2015
Lady Feels Entitled To Parking In Front Of Neighbor’s Garage, Gets Mad As He Gets Her Vehicle Towed
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2025
Does the NCIS Cast Get Along in Real Life?
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.