I Lived In Germany For Over A Year And Captured Its Unique Landscapes And Nature, And Here Are The Best 32 Pics

After spending the last 13 months living in the Bavarian town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, it’s safe to say this place is a hiker’s paradise. Germany is full of beautiful mountain lakes, wildflower meadows, and breathtaking peaks to climb.

When people ask why I want to make Germany a permanent home, these 23 photos right here sum up why. The alps. They’re simply magical. Enjoy some of our backyard explorations.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

