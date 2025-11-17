50 Gems Of Airbnb That Are Worth Making A Trip For

The right accommodation is a crucial element of a successful trip. However, finding something that has all the amenities you need and is not too noisy, too remote, too small, too big, too rustic, too sophisticated, or too expensive is difficult. Unless you’re willing to compromise. Especially on the last part.
To remind us that their hosts offer more than just a place to sleep and store our stuff, the staff at Airbnb compiled the best listings on their platform. From a bamboo house in Bali to an underground missile launch facility in New Mexico, continue scrolling to check them out.
(If you want to book these properties, click on the links below the pictures. They’re fully functioning!)
#1 Amazing View Of Fjord And Mountains Glamping Birdbox. Forde, Vestland Fylke, Norway
Image source: airbnb.com
#2 Eco Bamboo House. Abiansemal, Bali, Indonesia
Image source: airbnb.com
#3 Unique And Secluded Airship With Breathtaking Highland Views. Drimnin, Scotland, United Kingdom
Image source: airbnb.com
#4 The Windmill. Ponta Delgada, S. Miguel – Açores, Portugal
Image source: airbnb.com
#5 Breathtaking Mountain Views In Cozy Birdbox. Gaular, Sogn Og Fjordane, Norway
Image source: airbnb.com
#6 The Kellogg Doolittle House. Joshua Tree, California, United States
Image source: airbnb.com
#7 Anemomilos. Volimes, Greece
Image source: airbnb.com
#8 Hideout Beehive. Selat, Bali, Indonesia
Image source: airbnb.com
#9 Traditional Navajo Home. Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah, United States
Image source: airbnb.com
#10 Earth House. Ljutomer, Slovenia
Image source: airbnb.com
#11 Bedrock Homestead Full Cave. Boulder, Utah, United States
Image source: airbnb.com
#12 The Bloomhouse, One-Of-A-Kind-Of-Unbelievable. Austin, Texas, United States
Image source: airbnb.com
#13 Uniquely Designed Organic Nature House. Brålanda, Västra Götalands Län, Sweden
Image source: airbnb.com
#14 Gulet Villa Calypso. Kaş, Antalya, Turkey
Image source: airbnb.com
#15 Modern Masterpiece – Invisible House. Joshua Tree, California, United States
Image source: airbnb.com
#16 Yellow Submarine. Marton, Manawatu-Wanganui, New Zealand
Image source: airbnb.com
#17 Studio Lakefront 2nd-Floor. Placencia, St, Belize
Image source: airbnb.com
#18 The Wonderinn Mirrored Glass Cabin. Rælingen, Akershus, Norway
Image source: airbnb.com
#19 Casona Sforza, Hot Tub Master Suite. Santa María Colotepec, Oaxaca, Mexico
Image source: airbnb.com
#20 Romantic 1 Bedroom Brand New Condo. Troncones, Guerrero, Mexico
Image source: airbnb.com
#21 Veluvana Bali – Owl Bamboo House. Sidemen, Bali, Indonesia
Image source: airbnb.com
#22 Alianz Loft. San Roque De Barva, Heredia, Costa Rica
Image source: airbnb.com
#23 Gaudí Style House. La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Image source: airbnb.com
#24 Hideout Horizon – Eco Bamboo Home. Selat, Bali, Indonesia
Image source: airbnb.com
#25 Skylodge Adventure Suites. Urubamba, Peru
Image source: airbnb.com
#26 Villa Akasha – Bio-Architected Eco Dome. Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
Image source: airbnb.com
#27 UFO Futuro-Styled Flying Saucer. Redberth, United Kingdom
Image source: airbnb.com
#28 Off-Grid Adobe Dome Near Big Bend. Terlingua, Texas, United States
Image source: airbnb.com
#29 Bamboo Villa. Tampaksiring, Bali, Indonesia
Image source: airbnb.com
#30 Semi-Open Bamboo Bungalow With Hammock Net. Pecatu, Bali, Indonesia
Image source: airbnb.com
#31 Young Wild And Tree(house). East Point, Georgia, United States
Image source: airbnb.com
#32 Glass Pavilion At The Edge Of The Forest With View. Obergoms VS, Wallis, Switzerland
Image source: airbnb.com
#33 Tuff Cliff Cave House. Cotignac, Provence-Alpes-Côte D’azur, France
Image source: airbnb.com
#34 Leafy Greens Chiangmai: Mushroom House. Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai, Thailand
Image source: airbnb.com
#35 Aloe Ecological Boutique Villas. Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand
Image source: airbnb.com
#36 Nacpan Beach Glamping, Ocean View Room. El Nido, Philippines
Image source: airbnb.com
#37 Moon Conker, Unique Riverside Tree Pod. Llanafan-Fawr, Wales, United Kingdom
Image source: airbnb.com
#38 Turtle Rooms, Amazing Place. Playa Del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Image source: airbnb.com
#39 Special Overnight Stay In A Mill. Tietjerk, Friesland, Netherlands
Image source: airbnb.com
#40 The Pink House. Tiptree, Essex, United Kingdom
Image source: airbnb.com
#41 Eco Bamboo Home. Selat, Bali, Indonesia
Image source: airbnb.com
#42 The Best Part Of Zaltbommel. Zaltbommel, Gelderland, Netherlands
Image source: airbnb.com
#43 The Shack Tree House. Guyonvelle, Grand Est, France
Image source: airbnb.com
#44 Unique Stay At The Crane. Amsterdam, Netherlands
Image source: airbnb.com
#45 Crestone Hobbitat. Crestone, Colorado, United States
Image source: airbnb.com
#46 Luxury Suite Overlooking The Wadden Sea. Harlingen, Friesland, Netherlands
Image source: airbnb.com
#47 True Cold War Relic Atlas F Missile Silo / Bunker. Roswell, New Mexico, United States
Image source: airbnb.com
#48 Guitar House – Symphony Resort. Râșnov Romacril, Județul Brașov, Romania
Image source: airbnb.com
#49 Cabane Jacuzzi “Plume”. Rosoy-En-Multien, France
Image source: airbnb.com
#50 Earth Conker, Unique Living Pod. Llanafan-Fawr, Wales, United Kingdom
Image source: airbnb.com
Follow Us