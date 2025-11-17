50 Gems Of Airbnb That Are Worth Making A Trip For

The right accommodation is a crucial element of a successful trip. However, finding something that has all the amenities you need and is not too noisy, too remote, too small, too big, too rustic, too sophisticated, or too expensive is difficult. Unless you’re willing to compromise. Especially on the last part.

To remind us that their hosts offer more than just a place to sleep and store our stuff, the staff at Airbnb compiled the best listings on their platform. From a bamboo house in Bali to an underground missile launch facility in New Mexico, continue scrolling to check them out.

(If you want to book these properties, click on the links below the pictures. They’re fully functioning!)

#1 Amazing View Of Fjord And Mountains Glamping Birdbox. Forde, Vestland Fylke, Norway

Image source: airbnb.com

#2 Eco Bamboo House. Abiansemal, Bali, Indonesia

Image source: airbnb.com

#3 Unique And Secluded Airship With Breathtaking Highland Views. Drimnin, Scotland, United Kingdom

Image source: airbnb.com

#4 The Windmill. Ponta Delgada, S. Miguel – Açores, Portugal

Image source: airbnb.com

#5 Breathtaking Mountain Views In Cozy Birdbox. Gaular, Sogn Og Fjordane, Norway

Image source: airbnb.com

#6 The Kellogg Doolittle House. Joshua Tree, California, United States

Image source: airbnb.com

#7 Anemomilos. Volimes, Greece

Image source: airbnb.com

#8 Hideout Beehive. Selat, Bali, Indonesia

Image source: airbnb.com

#9 Traditional Navajo Home. Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah, United States

Image source: airbnb.com

#10 Earth House. Ljutomer, Slovenia

Image source: airbnb.com

#11 Bedrock Homestead Full Cave. Boulder, Utah, United States

Image source: airbnb.com

#12 The Bloomhouse, One-Of-A-Kind-Of-Unbelievable. Austin, Texas, United States

Image source: airbnb.com

#13 Uniquely Designed Organic Nature House. Brålanda, Västra Götalands Län, Sweden

Image source: airbnb.com

#14 Gulet Villa Calypso. Kaş, Antalya, Turkey

Image source: airbnb.com

#15 Modern Masterpiece – Invisible House. Joshua Tree, California, United States

Image source: airbnb.com

#16 Yellow Submarine. Marton, Manawatu-Wanganui, New Zealand

Image source: airbnb.com

#17 Studio Lakefront 2nd-Floor. Placencia, St, Belize

Image source: airbnb.com

#18 The Wonderinn Mirrored Glass Cabin. Rælingen, Akershus, Norway

Image source: airbnb.com

#19 Casona Sforza, Hot Tub Master Suite. Santa María Colotepec, Oaxaca, Mexico

Image source: airbnb.com

#20 Romantic 1 Bedroom Brand New Condo. Troncones, Guerrero, Mexico

Image source: airbnb.com

#21 Veluvana Bali – Owl Bamboo House. Sidemen, Bali, Indonesia

Image source: airbnb.com

#22 Alianz Loft. San Roque De Barva, Heredia, Costa Rica

Image source: airbnb.com

#23 Gaudí Style House. La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Image source: airbnb.com

#24 Hideout Horizon – Eco Bamboo Home. Selat, Bali, Indonesia

Image source: airbnb.com

#25 Skylodge Adventure Suites. Urubamba, Peru

Image source: airbnb.com

#26 Villa Akasha – Bio-Architected Eco Dome. Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

Image source: airbnb.com

#27 UFO Futuro-Styled Flying Saucer. Redberth, United Kingdom

Image source: airbnb.com

#28 Off-Grid Adobe Dome Near Big Bend. Terlingua, Texas, United States

Image source: airbnb.com

#29 Bamboo Villa. Tampaksiring, Bali, Indonesia

Image source: airbnb.com

#30 Semi-Open Bamboo Bungalow With Hammock Net. Pecatu, Bali, Indonesia

Image source: airbnb.com

#31 Young Wild And Tree(house). East Point, Georgia, United States

Image source: airbnb.com

#32 Glass Pavilion At The Edge Of The Forest With View. Obergoms VS, Wallis, Switzerland

Image source: airbnb.com

#33 Tuff Cliff Cave House. Cotignac, Provence-Alpes-Côte D’azur, France

Image source: airbnb.com

#34 Leafy Greens Chiangmai: Mushroom House. Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Image source: airbnb.com

#35 Aloe Ecological Boutique Villas. Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand

Image source: airbnb.com

#36 Nacpan Beach Glamping, Ocean View Room. El Nido, Philippines

Image source: airbnb.com

#37 Moon Conker, Unique Riverside Tree Pod. Llanafan-Fawr, Wales, United Kingdom

Image source: airbnb.com

#38 Turtle Rooms, Amazing Place. Playa Del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Image source: airbnb.com

#39 Special Overnight Stay In A Mill. Tietjerk, Friesland, Netherlands

Image source: airbnb.com

#40 The Pink House. Tiptree, Essex, United Kingdom

Image source: airbnb.com

#41 Eco Bamboo Home. Selat, Bali, Indonesia

Image source: airbnb.com

#42 The Best Part Of Zaltbommel. Zaltbommel, Gelderland, Netherlands

Image source: airbnb.com

#43 The Shack Tree House. Guyonvelle, Grand Est, France

Image source: airbnb.com

#44 Unique Stay At The Crane. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Image source: airbnb.com

#45 Crestone Hobbitat. Crestone, Colorado, United States

Image source: airbnb.com

#46 Luxury Suite Overlooking The Wadden Sea. Harlingen, Friesland, Netherlands

Image source: airbnb.com

#47 True Cold War Relic Atlas F Missile Silo / Bunker. Roswell, New Mexico, United States

Image source: airbnb.com

#48 Guitar House – Symphony Resort. Râșnov Romacril, Județul Brașov, Romania

Image source: airbnb.com

#49 Cabane Jacuzzi “Plume”. Rosoy-En-Multien, France

Image source: airbnb.com

#50 Earth Conker, Unique Living Pod. Llanafan-Fawr, Wales, United Kingdom

Image source: airbnb.com

Patrick Penrose
