129 Cat Jokes That’ll Have You Clawing For More

Although cats have that ‘speak well or stay silent’ presence on the internet, we here at Bored Panda are somewhat rebellious. So yup, we’re not afraid to do a compilation of cat jokes that lovingly mocks the internet’s overlords. Nope, we’re not shivering in angst to present these funny cat jokes to you, too, for we know there’s a great chance you’re just as rebellious as we are! So get ready and read on for the most amusing animal jokes list we’ve done so far.
Now, you might think that with our beloved felines being as awesome as they already are, no joke about cats could top the real deal. And you are right – we also agree that watching a cat do its thing is the most blessed thing ever; however, not all of us have the pleasure to do so. Thus, a silly joke is definitely the second-best thing, for it makes you laugh and lets your imagination run wild. And that creates probably the greatest combo ever – amazing cats and the limitless power of imagination. Agree? Well then, keep on reading until you get to the funny cat jokes themselves!
Yup, we’re almost there – the cute cat jokes are just a whisker’s length below. Once you are there, give the best jokes your love by upvoting them! And when that is all done, share your favorites with your friends, too.
#1
“Cats are more like ‘Hey, what are you up to? Never mind — I just remembered I don’t care.'” — Zoltan Kaszas
#2
Where does a cat go when it loses its tail?
The re-tail store!
#3
I saw a neighbor talking to her cat today, it was hilarious that she thought her cat could understand her. I went home and told my dog.
#4
Why are cats, great singers?
Because they’re very mewsical!
#5
I saw a poster today that asked, “Have you seen my cat?” So, I called the number and said that I didn’t. I like to help where I can.
#6
What’s a cat’s favorite color?
Purr-ple!
#7
What’s a cat’s favorite game to play with a mouse?
Catch!
#8
Why do cats make terrible storytellers?
They only have one tail.
#9
What’s it called when all the treats are gone?
A cat-astrophe.
#10
Why was the cat afraid of the tree?
Because of its bark!
#11
What’s a kitten’s favorite kind of sticker?
Scratch and sniff.
#12
How do French cats say “Thank You”?
“Meow-ci Beaucoup.”
#13
What’s a cat’s favorite dessert?
Chocolate mouse!
#14
What should you say to your cat when you leave the house?
“Have a mice day!”
#15
Why do cats always win video games?
Because they have nine lives!
#16
What did one cat say while her friend was complaining?
“Tail me about it.”
#17
Why don’t cats ever say “YOLO?”
They have nine lives.
#18
What did the sick cat say?
“I feel clawful!”
#19
What do polite cats say when they’re in the way?
“Paw-don me! I’m furry sorry.”
#20
A policeman in the big city stops a man in a car with a Siberian Lynx in the front seat. “What are you doing with that Siberian Lynx?” He exclaimed, “You should take it to the zoo.” The following week, the same policeman sees the same man with the cat again in the front seat, with both of them wearing sunglasses. The policeman pulls him over. “I thought you were going to take that cat to the zoo!” The man replied, “I did. We had such a good time we are going to the beach this weekend!”
#21
Why do cats have minty breath?
The use mousewash.
#22
What is a cat’s favorite movie?
The Sound of Mewsic!
#23
What do cats love to do in the morning?
Read the mewspaper!
#24
What do you call a pile of kittens?
A meowntain!
#25
What sports do cats play?
Hairball!
#26
How did the Mom Cat know she was pregnant?
Her test was pawsitive.
#27
What does the cat say after making a joke?
“Just kitten!”
#28
What do you call it when a cat is super-stylish?
“Haute-cat-ture.”
#29
What do cats look for in a significant other?
A great purrsonality.
#30
When a cat doesn’t want to say goodbye, what do they say instead?
“See ya litter!”
#31
Why is it hard to trust cats?
They have many tall tails.
#32
What song do kittens always request at dances?
“Mice Mice Baby.”
#33
Why do cats make horrible DJs?
They always paws the tunes.
#34
A fun part of having a black cat is occasionally accidentally talking to a crumpled up black T-shirt on the floor.
#35
“I make a lot of jokes about my cat, but I always think wouldn’t it be fun if my cat was making jokes about me to his cat friends? That would be awesome if my cat was at home going ‘What’s the deal with all the crying?'” — Debra DiGiovanni
#36
“Somewhere there is a house cat that did more than I did today.” — Kristeen von Hagen
#37
“Knock Knock”
“Who’s there?”
“Cat!”
“Cat who?”
“Cat me outside, how bout dat?!”
#38
Do you want to hear a bad cat joke?
Just kitten!
#39
I have a pencil once owned by Shakespeare…
Thanks to the cat it’s so chewed up I can’t tell if it’s 2B or not 2B.
#40
What do Christmas and desert cats have in common?
Sandy claws.
#41
What’s the unluckiest kind of cat to have?
A catastrophe!
#42
What do cats like to eat on a hot day?
A mice-cream cone!
#43
Why do cats always get their way?
They are very purr-suasive!
#44
How do two cats end a fight?
They hiss and make up!
#45
What should you use to comb a cat?
A catacomb!
#46
What’s a cat’s favorite magazine?
Good Mousekeeping!
#47
What state has a lot of cats and dogs?
Petsylvania!
#48
Where do cats always fly out of when they travel?
Kitty Hawk!
#49
How does a cat sing scales?
Do-re-mew!
#50
Why did the cat eat the lemons?
He was a sourpuss!
#51
What normally happens when kitties go on a first date?
They hiss.
#52
Before going after a mouse, what did the dad cat say to his family?
“Let us prey.”
#53
What was the kitten bowling league called?
“Alley Cats.”
#54
What do you call a cat who became a doctor?
“A first aid kitten.”
#55
Why did the cat avoid eating lemons?
They made him a sour-puss.
#56
Why do cats hate laptops?
They don’t have a mouse.
#57
Where do cats enjoy spending a family day?
The mew-seum.
#58
What do you call the cat that was caught by the police?
The purr-petrator.
#59
“I used to be in a band called ‘Missing Cat’… You probably saw our posters.” — Stewart Francis, comedian
#60
What do you call a feline with a short haircut?
A bob cat, of course
#61
What animals can you not trust?
Big cats! Because some are cheetahs, and some are always lion!
#62
Why are cats better than babies?
Because you only have to change a litter box once a day.
#63
What did the alien say to the cat?
“Take me to your litter.”
#64
Did you hear about the cat who swallowed a ball of wool?
She had mittens.
#65
Who was the most powerful cat in China?
Chairman Miaow.
#66
What is smarter than a talking cat?
A spelling bee!
#67
Why was the cat sitting on the computer?
To keep an eye on the mouse!
#68
What’s a cat’s favorite button on the TV remote?
Paws.
#69
Why did the cat get pulled over by the police?
Because it littered.
#70
What did the cat say when it got scratched?
Meowch!
#71
“Knock, knock.”
“Who’s there?”
“Kitten.”
“Kitten, who?”
“Quit kitten around and open the door.”
#72
What did the cat say when it was confused?
“I’m purr-plexed!”
#73
How is cat food sold?
Usually, purr the can!
#74
What’s another name for a cat’s house?
A scratch pad!
#75
Why did the cats ask for a drum set?
They wanted to make some mewsic!
#76
Why did the cat have to go to an accountant?
They got caught up in a purramid scheme.
#77
What did the kitten have at their birthday party?
A pounce house.
#78
Before a cat fight, what is usually said?
“Hold my purrse.”
#79
Which day of the week do cats love the most?
Caturday.
#80
What did the mom and dad cat say about their wedding day?
“It was unfurrgetable!”
#81
How did the cat comic know he was funny?
The audience was meow-ling with laughter.
#82
Why did some cat friends go to the mall?
There was a buy-one-get-one-furry deal.
#83
If lights run on electricity and cars run on gas, what do cats run on?
Their paws.
#84
“My cat loves me so much that sometimes he stares at me with that look of love that’s almost creepy.” — Debra DiGiovanni
#85
How many cats can you put into an empty box?
Only one. After that, the box isn’t empty.
#86
Why was the cat so agitated?
He was in a bad mewd.
#87
Did you hear about the cat who drank five bowls of water?
He set a new lap record.
#88
Why did the cat wear a fancy dress?
She was feline fine!
#89
What do you call a cat who lives in an igloo?
An eskimew!
#90
What do cats use to make coffee?
A purr-colator!
#91
In what kind of weather is a vet the busiest?
When it’s raining cats and dogs!
#92
What do you call a cat wearing shoes?
A puss in boots!
#93
What’s a cat’s favorite subject in school?
Hisss-tory!
#94
What types of cats purr the best?
Purrr-sians!
#95
What’s a cat’s favorite TV show?
Claw and Order.
#96
What’s a cat’s favorite cereal?
Mice crispies.
#97
When cats need to go to the airport, who do they call?
A tabby.
#98
What made the cat upgrade his phone?
He wanted to finally get pawtrait mode.
#99
Why did the kitty get an “A” on their English assignment?
They properly used an independent claws.
#100
Why don’t you want to play Monopoly with a cat?
They tend to be cheetahs.
#101
Why are cats bad at making decisions?
They become so purrplexed.
#102
What’s a kitten’s fave way to shop?
By cat-alogue.
#103
Why was the animal lover so untrustworthy?
She kept letting the cat out of the bag!
#104
What do cats call a nice dinner?
“A fancy feast.”
#105
Me: *Sobbing* One minute he loves me and the next he wants nothing to do me!
Therapist: That’s pretty typical cat behaviour.
#106
What did the cat say when he lost all his money?
“I’m paw!”
#107
Did you hear about the passenger who had to be escorted off the airplane?
She let the cat out of the bag.
#108
A cat walks into a bar. The bartender says, “What’ll you have?” The cat says, “A shot of whiskey.” The bartender pours the cat his drink. Slowly, the cat pushes the shot off the bar… immediately demanding, “ANOTHER!!”
#109
What do you call a fluffy male cat asleep on a bed?
A Himalayan.
#110
How do you know a cat is agitated?
He’s having a hissy fit!
#111
What do baby cats always wear?
Diapurrs!
#112
What title does a cat go by in the kitchen?
“The Whisker.”
#113
What did the cats do when they realized they had a bad plan?
They decided to (cat)nip it in the bud.
#114
What do cats quote from the movie Bridesmaids?
“Help me, I’m paw!”
#115
Why are kittens actually excellent bosses?
They have great littership.
#116
What is a cat’s way of keeping law and order?
Claw Enforcement.
#117
Did you hear about the cat that climbed the Himalayas?
She was a sher-paw.
#118
What do you get when you cross a chick with an alley cat?
A peeping tom.
#119
My cat told a joke today but I didn’t laugh.
He took it purr-sondal.
#120
Someone made a joke about my three-legged cat.
Major faux paw.
#121
What’s the Cheshire Cat’s favorite drink?
Evaporated milk.
#122
How do cats stop crimes?
They call claw enforcement!
#123
Why did the teenage cat call her parents when she found an apartment she liked?
She needed them to (cali)co-sign her lease.
#124
What did the mom cat say about her intuition?
“I just had a strong feline.”
#125
What’s a cat’s favorite sport?
Hair ball.
#126
Why was the cat so small?
Because it only ate condensed milk!
#127
What do you get if you cross a tiger with a snowman?
Frostbite!
#128
What did the cat say after hearing a funny joke?
Lmao.
#129
What do cats eat for breakfast?
Mice Krispies!
Follow Us