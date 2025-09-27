After Lyft Driver Denied Ride Due To Her Size, Rapper Settles Lawsuit With Lyft

A months-long legal battle between Detroit rapper Dank Demoss and Lyft has come to a close, with court records confirming that the weight-discrimination lawsuit filed by the plus-size artist was quietly settled earlier this summer.
Demoss, whose real name is Dajua Blanding, gained national attention in January after a Lyft driver refused to give her a ride, claiming she was too heavy for his car.
The rapper recorded the encounter on her phone and later shared it on social media, fueling an outpouring of both support and controversy.
“The driver was fired, she bought a van, and now rolls with her own chauffeur,” a viral tweet celebrating the outcome claimed.
A plus-size Rapper who became famous after suing Lyft for weight-discrimination, reached a settlement, as per legal team
According to the driver, his tires couldn’t handle the weight and advised Blanding to order an Uber XL instead. While he apologized and assured her there would be no fee, the damage had already been done, and the incident caught the attention of local outlets.
“I’ve been in cars smaller than that,” Blanding told local media at the time. “I just want them to know that it hurt my feelings.”
The incident, which took place while Blanding was on her way to a Detroit Lions watch party, quickly escalated into a legal battle. Represented by attorneys Zach Runyan and Jonathan Marko, Blanding sued Lyft for discrimination.
“I knew that it was illegal, and I knew that it was wrong,” Marko said in January, expressing little doubt in their ability to win the case.
“Denying someone a ride based on their weight is the same as doing so because of their race or religion.”
Now, Blanding’s legal team has confirmed that the case was resolved, but refused to share further details presumably due to confidentiality clauses associated with the settlement.
The rapper capitalized on the spotlight by posting bikini photos and announcing new music
As Bored Panda previously reported, the rapper capitalized on the spotlight the controversy had put on her with a set of bikini photos. Instead of boosting her musical career, the images made netizens worry for her health.
The images show Blanding posing with a curly, vibrant pink wig and matching round glasses.
She wore a beige bikini, posing confidently while pulling at the waistband of her bikini bottoms.
The rapper posed alongside her small, light brown dog in most photos, which was dressed in a matching pink outfit.
While some praised the photoshoot as an empowering statement, others expressed concerns about the potential health implications of being at that size.
Comments flooded her social media, with one user asking, “I’m not trying to be mean, but how can you breathe and actually feel good at that size? Like, what if you have asthma and you’re that big?”
Another commenter added, “This isn’t great, but it’s definitely an interesting display of how durable the human body is. Like, how does the human body transform to even look like this and still function?”
Experts explained that a single ride is unlikely to cause long-term damage to a vehicle
Despite the negativity surrounding her social media presence, the lawsuit also brought her the support of many who believe her case to be important for plus-size individuals across the nation.
Under Detroit City Code, Chapter 27, discrimination based on weight and height are illegal in employment, housing, and public accommodations.
Beyond concerns or ill-intended comments about the rapper’s body, many were empathetic towards the driver, arguing that he was only taking care of his work vehicle.
At the time, Bored Panda spoke with car and motorcycle technician Cristian Vergara, who shed light on the situation.
“A Sedan usually supports around 800-850 lbs (385kg) of maximum extra load between passengers and cargo,” the mechanic explained. “It’s important for people to take this into account to avoid damaging the vehicle over long periods of time.”
He explained that the information is usually found on a vehicle’s placard or user manual, and that it varies depending on the type of car, tires, and other factors.
For instance, manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz include guidelines that help users calculate the combined weight of occupants and cargo for each of their models, in accordance with the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act of 1966.
While Vergara recommended users to be careful when exceeding their vehicle’s recommended payload capacity, he nevertheless stressed that a single ride is unlikely to result in any long-term damage.
“Lyft should’ve countersued.” Some took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the settlement
