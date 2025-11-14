30 Stunning Winning Photos From The Ocean Art 2019 Contest

by

Everyone loves a good photography contest, right? A selection of stunning photos picked by a talented jury is just the perfect way to find not only entertainment but also inspiration. Underwater Photography Guide just announced the winners of their 2019 Ocean Art Contest. With 16 different categories, such as Wide-Angle, Portrait, and Nudibranchs, the final count of photographs boiled down to a solid hundred, prize winners and honorable mentions included.

Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition offered over $85,000 in prizes and attracted thousands of entries. Underwater Photography Guide describes this particular contest as one of the most prestigious nature photo contests in the world. This year’s entries came from 78 countries, a pretty impressive number that guaranteed solid representation from all over the world. The 2019 contest winners were picked out by Tony Wu, Martin Edge, Marty Snyderman, and Scott Gietler. You can read the judges’ commentary by clicking here

More info: uwphotographyguide.com

#1 Honorable Mention – Enrico Somogyi – Compact Wide Angle Category – “Coconut Octopus”

Image source: Enrico Somogyi

#2 5th Place – Tianhong Wang – Blackwater Category – “Bride”

Image source: Tianhong Wang

#3 3rd Place – Steven Kovacs – Blackwater Category – “Lionfish”

Image source: Steven Kovacs

#4 3rd Place – Dave Johnson – Macro Category – “The Hyponotist”

Image source: Dave Johnson

#5 3rd Place – George Kuo-Wei Kao – Novice Macro Category – “Who Is It?”

Image source: George Kuo-Wei Kao

#6 1st – Paula Vianna – Marine Life Behavior Category – “A Friendly Ride”

Image source: Paula Vianna

#7 2nd Place – Paolo Bausani – Blackwater Category – “Blanket Octopus”

Image source: Paolo Bausani

#8 4th Place – Greg Lecoeur – Reefscapes Category – “Biodiversity”

Image source: Greg Lecoeur

#9 1st Place – Greg Lecoeur – Coldwater Category – “Crab-Eater Seal”

Image source: Greg Lecoeur

#10 3rd Place – Fabien Martinazzo – Compact Macro Category – “Telle Une Torpille Pelagia Cherche Sa Proie”

Image source: Fabien Martinazzo

#11 4th Place – Jake Wilton – Novice Wide Angle Category – “Beauty Spots”

Image source: Jake Wilton

#12 2nd Place – Andrea Pescarolo – Nudibranchs Category – “The Sheep”

Image source: Andrea Pescarolo

#13 Honorable Mention – Naomi Strong – Novice Macro Category – “What Are You Looking At?”

Image source: Naomi Strong

#14 2nd Place – Nicholas More – Reefscapes Category – “Mangrove Soft Coral”

Image source: Nicholas More

#15 4th Place – Johan Sundelin – Coldwater Category – “Catch”

Image source: Johan Sundelin

#16 1st Place – Virginia Salzedo – Portrait Category – “Gaspare”

Image source: Virginia Salzedo

#17 4th Place – Emry Oxford – Portrait Category – “Cuba Croc”

Image source: Emry Oxford

#18 Honorable Mention – Celia Kujala – Coldwater Category – “Welcoming Committee”

Image source: Celia Kujala

#19 1st Place – Fabien Michenet – Blackwater Category – “Snaketooth Swallower”

Image source: Fabien Michenet

#20 1st Place – Jules Casey – Novice Macro Category – “Seahorse Bus”

Image source: Jules Casey

#21 1st Place – Francisco Sedano – Underwater Art Category – “Psychedelic Seahorse”

Image source: Francisco Sedano

#22 Honorable Mention – Aia Mar – Underwater Art Category – “The Air Of Jupiter”

Image source: Aia Mar

#23 1st Place – Shane Gross – Conservation Category – “Victim”

Image source: Shane Gross

#24 Honorable Mention – Lawrence Wu – Compact Behavior Category – “Fighting For The Female”

Image source: Lawrence Wu

#25 Honorable Mention – Jay Clue – Marine Life Behavior Category – “Gigantic Aggregation Of Munk Devil Rays In Baja California Sur”

Image source: Jay Clue

#26 Honorable Mention – Jose Antonio Castellano – Wide-Angle Category – “Under The Pier”

Image source: Jose Antonio Castellano

#27 2nd Place – Tobias Friedrich – Coldwater Category – “Icerock”

Image source: Tobias Friedrich

#28 Honorable Mention – Suzan Meldonian – Blackwater Category – “Long Lure Larval Flounder”

Image source: Suzan Meldonian

#29 Honorable Mention – Mirko Zanni – Coldwater Category – “Reflection”

Image source: Mirko Zanni

#30 5th Place – Aldo Costa – Coldwater Category – “Sup On The River”

Image source: Aldo Costa

Patrick Penrose
