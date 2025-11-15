Hey Pandas, Did You Ever Have A Wish That Came True? (Closed)

Do wishes actually come true? If they did, was it how you expected it to be?
#1
My example:When I was in 7th grade, I had a crush on someone on my bus. I wished that one day he would sit next to me. Well, it came true. The only spot left was next to me, and he sat there. He never even asked if he could sit there and didn’t acknowledge me at all. he leaned out of the seat the whole way to talk to his friends. I had heard their conversations before, but this time I realized that they were jerks.
#2
Working from home full-time!
#3
me: *bes young little me*
me: *wishes for a sister*
me: *god gave me an annoying sister*
me: welp i never said what kind of sister
#4
When I was five or six I wished for a dog (I wanted a “chick-a-wa-wa” of course i didn’t get one but whatever)
Now I got two!
Follow Us