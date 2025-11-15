Hey Pandas, Did You Ever Have A Wish That Came True? (Closed)

by

Do wishes actually come true? If they did, was it how you expected it to be?

#1

My example:When I was in 7th grade, I had a crush on someone on my bus. I wished that one day he would sit next to me. Well, it came true. The only spot left was next to me, and he sat there. He never even asked if he could sit there and didn’t acknowledge me at all. he leaned out of the seat the whole way to talk to his friends. I had heard their conversations before, but this time I realized that they were jerks.

#2

Working from home full-time!

#3

me: *bes young little me*
me: *wishes for a sister*
me: *god gave me an annoying sister*
me: welp i never said what kind of sister

#4

When I was five or six I wished for a dog (I wanted a “chick-a-wa-wa” of course i didn’t get one but whatever)
Now I got two!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dexter 5.01 “My Bad” Review
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2010
Watch This Pressurized Water Powered Trike Go 0-62MPH In Half A Second
3 min read
Sep, 30, 2017
Faith In Humanity Restored: Meet The Man Raising 62 Children
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Mini Recap — The Mentalist 2.04 “Red Menace”
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2009
Battle Creek
Battle Creek Season 1 Episode 13 Review: “Sympathy For The Devil”
3 min read
May, 25, 2015
112 Bra Problems That Men Will Not Understand
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.