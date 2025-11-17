Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Artwork That You Own (Closed)

by

Hey, my name’s Nick and I have been a big artist and sculptor ever since I was a child. I wish to see everybody else’s cool artwork.

#1 A Little Epoxy Clay Pigeon I Did Recently

#2 After Not Doing Much Drawing For A Long Time, I’m Really Happy With This

#3 Mosaic Made Of Bread Clips

#4 One Of My Ceramic Creations (Sgraffito Technique)

#5 A Lil Watercolor I Did

#6 Egret Mosaic Made Of Bread Clips

#7 Not My Best But I Liked Making It A Lot

#8 This Is Ali, The Alligator, Which I Made About 10 Years Ago

