Pandas Bought These 21 Weird Items And We Are A Little… Speechless

Bored Panda, the internet’s beloved hub for all things quirky and unexpected, has once again proven that its users have a taste for the truly bizarre. From peculiar gadgets to baffling home decor, these shoppers aren’t afraid to embrace the weird and wonderful.
Get ready to be amazed, amused, and maybe even a little bewildered as we delve into the world of “panda purchases.” These are the items that made us do a double take, scratch our heads, and wonder, “Who would actually buy that?” But hey, that’s the beauty of Bored Panda – it’s a celebration of individuality, creativity, and a healthy dose of good old-fashioned weirdness. Keep it up, Pandas!
#1 Your Brain Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade With This Book Of Unusual Knowledge – Prepare To Impress (Or Annoy) Your Friends With Random Trivia At Every Party
Review: “It’s waaaaay thicker then I thought it would be but surprisingly very light! Love they sectioned the categories in chapters like “crime” “history” etc. I also like that I can literally just open the book at random and just start reading which is perfect for those odd 5-10minutes you need to kill.” – Bunny
Image source: amazon.com, Bunny
#2 These Miniature Frog Figurines Will Hop Right Into Your Heart And Add A Touch Of Quirky Charm To Any Space
Review: “I bought this, along with another version, for the bookshelves in my office. Needles to say, I’m in love. I’m already a fan of miniature things, but make it reading related, and I’m hooked. These also make FUN gifts!” – Because All The Books
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Doodling Just Got A Whole Lot More Interesting With This 642 Tiny Things To Draw Book
Review: “Very tiny, so it’s great to carry around. I like the prompts, they’re pretty open to interpretation and great for creativity! Fun little creative exercises when you’re bored or feeling stuck!” – Lexie
Image source: amazon.com, Annie
#4 Pandas Are Mesmerized By This Liquid Motion Bubbler – It’s Like A Lava Lamp, But Way More Chill
Review: “This is a great little distraction tool. I can’t speak for the durability as I haven’t had it long, but it seems like it should hold up fine with proper treatment. I purchased for a child with special needs and it does a great job of assisting in calm down time, so if you’re looking for something to use for that, this would be good to try. It’s inexpensive and soothing.” – sg2005
Image source: amazon.com, sg2005
#5 Forget Air Guitar, This Kalimba Is The Real Deal
Review: “Unique musical instrument . Relaxing sounds can be played right out of the box. Looking forward to learning how to play this beautiful and portable instrument. Company is very attentive as well and stands by their product. Reasonable priced . Schools should add this instrument to their teaching programs. Very user friendly” – Teresa T.
Image source: amazon.com, Miss CC
#6 Who Needs A Therapist When You Have 1000 LEGO Rainbow Bricks In Puzzle Form
Review: “I love how challenging this puzzle is, it’s time consuming which is perfect as we use this as a family to slow down and work together over days or weeks to put puzzles like this together! I love the happy and bright colors of Lego and would recommend this puzzle to every and anyone!” – Zerifina
Image source: amazon.com, 214
#7 Your Fridge Is About To Become A Magnet For Compliments With This Cool Fridge Ninja Star Magnet – It’s Sharp, Stylish, And Way Cooler Than A Fruit Salad
Review: “Got these for my dad he got a kick out of these! He loves how they look! He has been putting these everywhere ever since he got them! 😆 definitely recommend!” – Jasmine Bellamy
Image source: amazon.com, Corey B
#8 A Balloon Dog Statue Decor Will Add A Pop Of Personality To Your Shelf, Even If Your Decorating Skills Are More “Deflated Balloon” Than “Art Museum”
Review: “This is such an adorable and funny piece of art. We placed it in the bathroom of our pet cremation business. It’s perfect.” – Rebecca Clegg
Image source: amazon.com, Rebecca Clegg
#9 Finally, A Way To Express Your Inner Angst That’s Louder Than Your Teenage Self. Introducing The Aztec Death Whistle
Review: “I was skeptical. It is Loud no doubt about it. Make sure to not use it around animals. It’s now my copilot in the car. It looks great and it is probably louder than a car horn. No more screaming at bad drivers. Just whistle at them.” – jmazzjason
Image source: amazon.com, Ricky
#10 Got A Blank Wall That’s Feeling A Little Barren? This Cute Cow Wall Decor Will Add A Touch Of Farmyard Charm
Review: “The perfect gag gift for my mother-in-law … pulled the blinds closed, can’t wait until she opens them back up! Hilarious!” – Dan
Image source: amazon.com, William Hester
#11 Who Needs A Full-Sized Shopping Spree When You Can Carry Your Essentials In This Adorable IKEA Bag Coin Purse?
Review: “This is so cute! It’s perfect for coins or chapstick.” – Laura S.
Image source: amazon.com, Laura S.
#12 Ever Wondered What A Unicorn Tastes Like? Probably Not, But Now You Can Find Out With This Mythical Meats Sampler Pack
Review: “I already was a fan of the “geek factor” with the mythical beast theme, but didn’t anticipate how delicious they are! I honestly expected mediocre at best, but these are so good, I am about to buy 5 more packs – 4 for gifts and one more for me.” – BloomingPassion
Image source: amazon.com, Dasbrunner
#13 These Telescoping Back Scratchers Are The Ultimate Back-Scratching Companions, Reaching Places You Never Thought Possible
Review: “Live, live, live these back scratches. You get three and each one is slightly different. They all do a great job. They extend to get the whole back. I have one in three different rooms to use when you have that impossible to reach area on your back that needs a good scratching. These do the trick!” – HarperJ
Image source: amazon.com, Halid
#14 Embrace Your Inner Party Animal (Or Just Get Some Shut-Eye) With This Quirky Pig Or Frog Eye Mask
Review: “Ita super soft and actual fits over my face well as an adult. The strap in the pack tightens quite a bit so its well fitted. The seam in the middle of the inside of the bast doesn’t bother me. Design was as shown in the post, and the construction of the piece was good quality. There is a little gap on the bridge of my nose but for the most part blocks out the light.. because there is a slit in the middle so you could probably pit in a sock or something to make the light blocking more affective. I would recommend c:” – Mica Harvey
Image source: amazon.com, Jyl CJ Barlow
#15 Work Meetings Getting A Little Dull? This Farting Poop Pen Is Guaranteed To Break The Ice
Review: “This pen is hilarious, a lot of fun and we laugh a lot. One thing I found very interesting is that the sound is very loud. I definitely recommend it if you want your workplace or classroom to be fun.” – Ana Rousseau
Image source: amazon.com, Ana Rousseau
#16 Dinner Is Served, And It’s A Little Cheeky. 50 Ways To Eat Cock Is The Cookbook That’s Not Afraid To Get A Little Fowl
Review: “Bought this for a friend and aside from the initial laugh he’s had a good time enjoying the recipes in the book. This recipe list has opened new doors to his culinary world and he’s now a proper cock gobbler.” – Fiction
Image source: amazon.com, Chicknator
#17 Even The Wicked Witch Of The West Would Approve Of This Quirky Bookmark
Review: “Exactly what I was hoping for – adorable gift, very well made, an ideal size for my kid’s books. The paintings and colors are great! My kids adore this bookmark, and it helps to love reading. We’re enjoying every reading time together. thanks!” – ElvisX
Image source: amazon.com, ElvisX
#18 Trump Toilet Paper Roll Is The Perfect Gag Gift For Your Politically-Minded Friends
Review: “Love it! We put it up in the half bath when we have guests come over. Great funny conversation piece.” – Edy
Image source: amazon.com, Edy
#19 Move Over, Shakespeare! With The Ransom Notes Game, You And Your Friends Will Create Literary Masterpieces
Review: “So hilarious!! This ridiculous word magnet party game is the ultimate in linguistic lunacy. My friends and I had a blast creating sentences that sounded like they were written by grammatically challenged masterminds. It’s the perfect game for unleashing your inner wordsmith-napper. The more players, the harder you will laugh. Five stars for the wittiest, wordiest hostage situation ever!” – Erica N.
Image source: amazon.com, Erica N.
#20 Is Your Phone Getting A Sunburn? Protect It With This UV Protection Phone Umbrella
Review: “I was looking for something to cover my kindle while I lay in the sun to prevent it from getting so hot. This “little” umbrella is so perfect. It is well made and sturdy. I have a silicone case and it sticks perfectly to it… almost hard to get it off. It’s bigger than I thought which is great because it gives great shade. I would buy it again.” – Rose
Image source: amazon.com, Rose
#21 Forget Instant Ramen, This Kracie Popin Cooking DIY Candy Ramen Kit Is The Sweet And Silly Way To Satisfy Your Noodle Cravings
Review: “I’ve watched a couple unboxing’s online, and had to give it a try. I wasn’t disappointed. The noodles are so clever, and the “broth” is pretty tasty. I actually enjoyed dunking the dumplings in it. I wouldn’t say it’s the best tasting snack ever, but it’s the best tasting activity! So cute! Highly recommend. :)” – Kelly Reid
Image source: amazon.com, Brittbritt
Follow Us