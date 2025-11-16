50 Times People Found Unexpectedly Wholesome Posts On The Internet Where Strangers Had Each Other’s Backs (New Pics)

You know, Pandas, it’s really way too easy to focus just on the negatives. In fact, we’re hard-wired for that. It’s called negativity bias and it means that we dwell on the awful things that have happened to us more than the awesome ones. So with all the news about just how bad things are looking recently, you’d be perfectly right to be anxious and upset. However, we shouldn’t forget that, at the same time, life’s full of beauty, wonder, and wholesomeness. Albus Dumbledore told us that happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, but we have to remember to turn on the light. Well, let’s turn that light on, shall we?

Today, we’re featuring the best posts from the r/gatesopencomeonin subreddit, a 356k-member-strong community that celebrates people acting excellent and being wholesome to each other. It’s the kind of stuff that really restores part of your hope in humanity. And it’s a reminder that we have to strive to be altruistic and kind, especially when things are looking tough.

Upvote your fave pics as you’re scrolling down, Pandas. And tell us all about the nicest thing you’ve done for someone recently, in the comments. Meanwhile, check out Bored Panda’s interview about how to live a happy and healthy life, as well as how to be nice to others when we don’t feel like it, with writer Ariane Sherine, the author of ‘How to Live to 100’ and ‘Talk Yourself Better.’

Oh, and if you’d like some more proof that people totally have the potential to be awesome, take a peek at our earlier articles about the ‘Gates Open, Come On In’ community here: Part 1 and Part 2.

#1 I Needed To Hear This. I’m So Tired

Image source: theemmereynolds

#2 A Guide To Gift Giving

Image source: machotaraqc

#3 A Surprise Happy Ending?

Image source: priowedsispon03

#4 Better Late Than Never

Image source: Aliasade

#5 Remember, Everyone Has A Purpose

Image source: TetamedaDekpz

#6 An Email From My Computer Science Teacher, Who I’m Not Even Taking A Class With This Semester. Genuinely Want To Cry Rn

Image source: spoopy_gay

#7 Be Free To Like Things

Image source: fascinatedworld

#8 One Letter Makes All The Difference!

Image source: Detroitaa

#9 This Made Me Really Happy

Image source: iamemmelyx

#10 True Spirit

Image source: richzed

#11 Making A Kid’s Day!

Image source: Festerinarias

#12 Just Let Them Be They

Image source: TheoNicole

#13 Unexpected Coming Out Story

Image source: 4reddityo

#14 Never Walk Without A Bro

Image source: aboesca2q

#15 Grandmas Are Always A Bastion Of Wholesomeness

Image source: ngobudalakl

#16 Wear Whatever Makes You Happy!

Image source: SaintSims

#17 Liberal Arts

Image source: LongjumpingSpitee

#18 I Love Sharing My Book Collection

Image source: Objective-Est

#19 On A Cathedral Door

Image source: opitimhs

#20 Shared Spaces

Image source: cat_blep

#21 A Grown Man Indeed

Image source: Carlnthony

#22 Custom Veganism

Image source: Amiahfrg

#23 Dear Kids

Image source: chriskks

#24 My Music Taste

Image source: sartak_sakil87

#25 Easy Come, Easy Go

Image source: GrahamSkipper

#26 This Dad Is A Legend

Image source: CCtheTalkingGorilla

#27 Rob Zombie Taking On Anyone Who Wants To Gatekeep Metal

Image source: anDcuLEA

#28 What A Great Sign

Image source: Zwergrindcy

#29 Ok Zoomer

Image source: heathercampbell

#30 Any Age Can Love Dah Wahs

Image source: Mollusc_Memes

#31 Tiredness

Image source: ConcreteMelon

#32 Fixed A Stupid Meme

Image source: my_alt_59935

#33 Your Trauma Is Valid

Image source: meduiza7

#34 Everyone Gets To Complain About The Weather

Image source: Laneyltre

#35 Klingons Kinda Inclusive

Image source: CreeperCallum

#36 It’s For All Of You

Image source: beerbellybegone

#37 Do What You Like

Image source: Ninarrrbnb

#38 *sigh* If Only

Image source: Winter-Owl1

#39 Reading Goals

Image source: jimmykaufholz

#40 Melon Flavored Jellyfish’s Mom Says The Gates Are Open

Image source: OtherwiseBisfd

#41 Opening The Gates To Readers Of All Ages

Image source: Jest_N_Case

#42 Ambisexual

Image source: rEphAntE

#43 Gotta Clean Up

Image source: LimpExaminationc

#44 Hell Yeah

Image source: mentholnasalspray

#45 I’m Sure Many Of Us Needed To Hear This

Image source: Ornery-Taro-1895

#46 Vegan BBQ

Image source: hAnTATIO

#47 Slap Some Dang Rice

Image source: mayatalluluh

#48 Nice Flex

Image source: Professional-Ebb-261

#49 Metallica Welcomes Everyone

Image source: DoctorHoneyBadger

#50 It’s A Big Ask But I’m Behind It

Image source: lubjatoasa

