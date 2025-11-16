50 Times People Found Unexpectedly Wholesome Posts On The Internet Where Strangers Had Each Other’s Backs (New Pics)

You know, Pandas, it’s really way too easy to focus just on the negatives. In fact, we’re hard-wired for that. It’s called negativity bias and it means that we dwell on the awful things that have happened to us more than the awesome ones. So with all the news about just how bad things are looking recently, you’d be perfectly right to be anxious and upset. However, we shouldn’t forget that, at the same time, life’s full of beauty, wonder, and wholesomeness. Albus Dumbledore told us that happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, but we have to remember to turn on the light. Well, let’s turn that light on, shall we?
Today, we’re featuring the best posts from the r/gatesopencomeonin subreddit, a 356k-member-strong community that celebrates people acting excellent and being wholesome to each other. It’s the kind of stuff that really restores part of your hope in humanity. And it’s a reminder that we have to strive to be altruistic and kind, especially when things are looking tough.
Meanwhile, check out Bored Panda's interview about how to live a happy and healthy life, as well as how to be nice to others when we don't feel like it, with writer Ariane Sherine, the author of 'How to Live to 100' and 'Talk Yourself Better.'
#1 I Needed To Hear This. I’m So Tired
Image source: theemmereynolds
#2 A Guide To Gift Giving
Image source: machotaraqc
#3 A Surprise Happy Ending?
Image source: priowedsispon03
#4 Better Late Than Never
Image source: Aliasade
#5 Remember, Everyone Has A Purpose
Image source: TetamedaDekpz
#6 An Email From My Computer Science Teacher, Who I’m Not Even Taking A Class With This Semester. Genuinely Want To Cry Rn
Image source: spoopy_gay
#7 Be Free To Like Things
Image source: fascinatedworld
#8 One Letter Makes All The Difference!
Image source: Detroitaa
#9 This Made Me Really Happy
Image source: iamemmelyx
#10 True Spirit
Image source: richzed
#11 Making A Kid’s Day!
Image source: Festerinarias
#12 Just Let Them Be They
Image source: TheoNicole
#13 Unexpected Coming Out Story
Image source: 4reddityo
#14 Never Walk Without A Bro
Image source: aboesca2q
#15 Grandmas Are Always A Bastion Of Wholesomeness
Image source: ngobudalakl
#16 Wear Whatever Makes You Happy!
Image source: SaintSims
#17 Liberal Arts
Image source: LongjumpingSpitee
#18 I Love Sharing My Book Collection
Image source: Objective-Est
#19 On A Cathedral Door
Image source: opitimhs
#20 Shared Spaces
Image source: cat_blep
#21 A Grown Man Indeed
Image source: Carlnthony
#22 Custom Veganism
Image source: Amiahfrg
#23 Dear Kids
Image source: chriskks
#24 My Music Taste
Image source: sartak_sakil87
#25 Easy Come, Easy Go
Image source: GrahamSkipper
#26 This Dad Is A Legend
Image source: CCtheTalkingGorilla
#27 Rob Zombie Taking On Anyone Who Wants To Gatekeep Metal
Image source: anDcuLEA
#28 What A Great Sign
Image source: Zwergrindcy
#29 Ok Zoomer
Image source: heathercampbell
#30 Any Age Can Love Dah Wahs
Image source: Mollusc_Memes
#31 Tiredness
Image source: ConcreteMelon
#32 Fixed A Stupid Meme
Image source: my_alt_59935
#33 Your Trauma Is Valid
Image source: meduiza7
#34 Everyone Gets To Complain About The Weather
Image source: Laneyltre
#35 Klingons Kinda Inclusive
Image source: CreeperCallum
#36 It’s For All Of You
Image source: beerbellybegone
#37 Do What You Like
Image source: Ninarrrbnb
#38 *sigh* If Only
Image source: Winter-Owl1
#39 Reading Goals
Image source: jimmykaufholz
#40 Melon Flavored Jellyfish’s Mom Says The Gates Are Open
Image source: OtherwiseBisfd
#41 Opening The Gates To Readers Of All Ages
Image source: Jest_N_Case
#42 Ambisexual
Image source: rEphAntE
#43 Gotta Clean Up
Image source: LimpExaminationc
#44 Hell Yeah
Image source: mentholnasalspray
#45 I’m Sure Many Of Us Needed To Hear This
Image source: Ornery-Taro-1895
#46 Vegan BBQ
Image source: hAnTATIO
#47 Slap Some Dang Rice
Image source: mayatalluluh
#48 Nice Flex
Image source: Professional-Ebb-261
#49 Metallica Welcomes Everyone
Image source: DoctorHoneyBadger
#50 It’s A Big Ask But I’m Behind It
Image source: lubjatoasa
