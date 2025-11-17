15 Y.O. Photographer Masterfully Uses Forced Perspective To Fool The Eye And Make Toy Cars Look Like Real Autos (30 Pics)

A dark-haired teenager in a leather jacket stands in front of a small table, the surface of which is stylized as pavement slabs. On the table there are several models of classic cars – from brand new, shiny fresh paint and chrome surfaces to old, rusty and tattered. The teen has an iPhone in his hands, with the help of which he creates almost all of his artwork.

This guy’s name is Anthony Ryan Schmidt, and by the age of fifteen he has become famous not only in his native Seattle, but also far beyond the state. The thing is that with the help of a phone and car models, Anthony creates real magic.

