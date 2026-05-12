NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 12-May-2026

by

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Quite the pair

These words describe types of garments or outfits often put together for a specific look or event.

NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 12-May-2026

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is horizontal.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is PAIRED.

NYT Strands word list for 12-May-2026

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Spin the Wheel
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Spin the Wheel
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2019
LEGO Launches Buildable Posters For $120 Each, And They Come With Their Own Unique Soundtracks
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Human Puts His Dog In Wigs Made From Her Own Hair, And It’s Hilarious How Its Face Changes With Every Pic
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Scientists Discarded One Of The Most Groundbreaking Astronomical Discoveries Because The Researcher Was A Woman
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Ranch: Cast Members and Where They Are Now
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2023
I Illustrate Ridiculous And Funny Situations Every Technology User Has To Deal With (19 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025