Hey Pandas, What Do You Look For When Looking For A Wife?

What does “wife material” look like to you? I keep hearing how ladies are trying to find a good guy but that it’s hard, so I got to thinking, “what if I just asked what guys are looking for?”
Do you care about their looks? Does their personality matter? What about what they believe? Lifestyle choices?
Pets? No pets? Kids? Work? Religion?
What makes you look at a woman and want to take it to the next level in the “getting to know you” phase and beyond?
I’m so grateful for the feedback!
#1
Mainly how comfortable I am around them. I’m still a teen, but when I can just be myself and completely stupid around someone, and they react positively or with their own stupidness, it makes me so happy.
#2
Quite an impossible question to ask. Well…at least impossible to answer. Because you will get a different one for anyone asked I assume. So I just give you my own answer:
I’m married now 20 years this summer. Happily. I never actively looked for a wife, but thought it would be nice to be married one day. Met my wife halfway around the globe when I was 20. A very inoccent friendship at first. Visited each other for a few times. Until ultimately I married her at age 24- my best friend. And she still is my best friend. And my wife.
I never cared about what religion the partner has much. But it might have been a problem if she would have had very strong beliefs that would have differed from mine. But that wasn’t the case. I also never cared about skin colour or nationality. She’s Asian. I’m European. Works wonderfully. But sometimes we still get a funny look. Not everybody (sadly) is open to mixed-race couples.
She has a great character, she’s intelligent and I love talking to her for hours. We both love watching movies at home, love to travel and enjoying a good meal with some good wine.
But I have to say that looks still do matter to a part. The physical attraction still plays a part. It’s not all about that, but to some extent it is.
We both love animals. Got our 2nd Bulldog right now. The conversation about having kids or not is an important one and should be talked about before getting married. As a partner I wouldn’t want to hold her/him back in case we’re not on the same line there.
About work? I’m a bit old-school. I provide home, money and food on the table. She can work as much or as little as she wants. And keeps all the money. As long as she’s happy. But she’s not selfish or so. Puts a lot of her own money to our future and on a savings account. We both share all our accounts. There’s full trust.
It’s a lot of little things. I would say forcing yourself upon “the market”, going out there actively looking for a partner, it might not work out. If it happens it happens. And it could happen to you as well :)
#3
I would give an honest and serious answer, but I would get hundreds of downvotes.
#4
Her bank account
Follow Us