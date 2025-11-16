Hey Pandas, Do You Have Long Lasting Memories, From Which You Can’t Tell If They Really Happened Or If They Come Out Of A Dream? (Closed)

I have that memory in which I am on holiday with my parents and I got to know a group of boyscouts who invited me to their group and took me on some of their activities. In this memory I took a watergun, pointed on some of the guys face and hit him in the eye. As a reaction he cried for help and I thought he was drowning (we were on a lake in Hungary and had some boats). It feared the hell out of me and I thought I was responsible for the death of that guy. Couldnt deal with this as a 6 or 7 year old boy. Don’t know if he was just acting to learn me a lesson or if it was real. The water guns back then where really really strong and easily could hurt your eyes if you werent careful (Supersoaker with 2 tanks and lots of air pressure) I really dont know if that happened in real or if its just a memory of a bad dream.
Do you have any memories from that you cant tell where exactly they are from? I also have memories that are based on old fotos and I cant tell if I really was there or if I just remember the foto. This feels strange.
Is this weird or normal O_o
It’s kinda normal. For example, someone came in my room to wake me up but it felt like a dream….even though I knew it wasn’t. A long time ago, I had a dream that I walked into a shop, went to the dressing room and that led to a pool. 6 years later, I walk into the store and see for myself that it was a dream.
