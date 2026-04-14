This Artist Turns Beautiful Paintings Into Haunting Ruins Of Memory (30 Pics)

Valerie Hegarty builds her work on that fragile edge between beauty and decay, creating sculptures and paintings that appear to be crumbling, melting, or collapsing right before your eyes. At first glance, her pieces resemble historical artifacts or classical artworks, but look closer, and you’ll find them unraveling, as if time itself had accelerated just for them.
Based in New York City, Hegarty explores memory, place, and history through a deeply tactile process. Using materials like wood, canvas, papier-mâché, and epoxy, she reconstructs familiar forms only to disrupt them, turning preservation into transformation. Her works don’t just reference the past; they question how we remember it, how we preserve it, and what happens when those structures begin to fall apart.
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#1 Shell Venus
An art historical painting of a reclining nude has the lower half of its body twisted into a spiral to create the form of a shell. The beauty of the sculpture’s form belies its violence. The sculpture portrays a physical manifestation of conflating woman with nature.
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
#2 Watermelon Tongue
In Watermelon Tongue, Hegarty anthropomorphizes a common 19th Century still life through a long, tongue-like form that protrudes from a partially eaten wedge of watermelon. The piece takes its inspiration from the recent phenomenon of exploding watermelons in China where crops were sprayed with the wrong growth hormones causing the insides to grow faster than the outsides. The watermelon appears to mock or salivate over the nearby portrait, Girl in White with Flowers as the appendage swells away from the canvas, and leers at the painting. The cumulative effect of the work in the exhibition goes further than to just taunt, it gloats in the face of the viewer, pointing the blame of pandemic avarice and desire back to mankind.
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
#3 Tulips In Vase With Branches
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
Hegarty’s practice often begins with something personal, but it quickly expands into a broader conversation with art history and current events. Her pieces echo traditional American paintings and antique objects, yet they are deliberately altered—burned, cracked, or overtaken by natural forces. This tension creates an uncanny effect, where viewers are caught between recognition and surprise.
One of her most intriguing approaches is what she calls “reverse archaeology.” Instead of digging into the past, Hegarty builds up layers, covering walls and surfaces with painted paper, only to scrape them away. The result is a kind of material memory, where traces of what once was remain embedded in the space, like echoes refusing to disappear.
#4 Shell Venus (White)
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
#5 Sunset Ship Shell
A Conch shell appears to be turning into a painting of a boat sailing into the sunset, or the painting appears to be deteriorating and turning into a shell. I thought of this sculpture as being about the end of an empire, as the boat sinks into the dark hollow of the shell, it’s history of colonization imprinted on the environment and archived in this hidden interior.
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
There’s also a quiet poetry in the way her materials behave. Foamcore bends, paint peels, structures sag—everything feels alive, as though the artwork itself is participating in its own undoing. In Hegarty’s world, nothing is fixed. Meaning shifts, surfaces deceive, and history becomes something fluid rather than permanent.
#6 Moon Shell With Clipper Ship
A moon shell reveals the bow of a clipper ship, the ship’s sails matching the striations on the shell. The interior of the shell reveals a swirling blue sea where a clipper ship is circling as if going down the drain.
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
#7 Venus With Fruit
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
#8 Clipper Ship With Conch Shell
A painting of a clipper ship appears to be turning into a conch shell or a conch shell is unraveling into a painting of a clipper ship. The beauty of the form belies a more sinister message about manifest destiny and colonization.
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
#9 Unique Handmade Edition Of 10 Of Reclining Shells
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#10 Emily Cole And Her Father, My Mother And Me
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
#11 Basket Of Flowers With Branches And Spiderwebs (Unravel)
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#12 Cracked Canyon With Wall
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#13 Fog Warning With Barnacles
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#14 Fresh Start
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#15 George Washington Melted
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#16 Still Coming (The Coming Storm By Bierstadt)
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#17 Moldy Botticelli Venus Watermelon
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#18 Conch With Earring
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
#19 Sinking Ship
Inspired by the current political climate and Edgar Allen Poe’s short story “The Malestrom”, half a clipper ship painting seems to have hit a storm and is falling off the edge of the painting frame (or the world) dripping water or paint on the floor. The materials of the painting are now turning into the structure of the boat, with the canvas becoming sails and the stretcher bars becoming a mast.
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
#20 Woman In White
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#21 Secrets Of The Sea Series: Conch Shell
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#22 Unique Handmade Edition Of 10 Of Reclining Shells
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
#23 Twisted Landscape
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
#24 Emily Cole And Her Father, My Mother And Me
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
#25 Ghost Of History
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#26 First Harvest In The Wilderness With Woodpecker
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#27 Still Alive With Grapes And Peaches
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
#28 Twisted
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
#29 Death Mask With Sparrow
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
#30 West Rock With Branches
Image source: Valerie Hegarty
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