Woman Wonders If She’s The Jerk For Causing Newlyweds To Be Taken To A Police Station After The Bride Gets Caught Wearing Her Husband’s Ex-Wife’s Dress

When you tie the knot with someone, there is a slight chance that you’ll get an ugly surprise from your partner, as some folks don’t fully open up until something triggers them. Even if you’ve been together for what seems like forever, thinking that you know the person better than their own mother – things might still go south. Somebody might cheat – others might show their totally different and sometimes even toxic personalities.
Realizing that you’ve married someone totally insane is heartbreaking enough. But what is more hurtful is watching the person you once loved turn into a selfish someone who chose to completely wipe you out, as if you weren’t a family just a second ago.
This woman’s former co-worker was in a similar situation. She had divorced her husband, who was now marrying his new partner that he cheated on his wife with, and as a cherry on top, he also managed to steal his ex-spouse’s wedding things that she thought she lost while moving out. Now, this co-worker is taking it to one of Reddit’s communities, asking if what she’s done was wrong.
More info: Reddit
It’s a shame when someone who used to be your family turns into a nasty thief
Image credits: StarMama (not the actual photo)
It’s understandable that all sorts of things happen between people, as we’re all a bunch of contrasting individuals – however, being this horrible is never an okay thing to do. Still, this disastrous wedding post has nearly 20K upvotes and over 1.5K worth of comments where folks debated over the insanity of the ex-husband.
Woman wonders if she was wrong for ruining her friend’s ex-spouse’s wedding after realizing that the bride was wearing her old dress and family heirlooms
The author began her story by sharing that both Mary and Adam were actually her former co-workers. Mary joined the woman’s department and later had her husband, Adam, join another one. A few years later, though, Mary decided to resign as she wanted to pursue a different career.
Before continuing the story, the author wanted to share what kind of person Mary was. The woman revealed that her former co-worker is truly the kindest and loveliest person she has ever happened to meet, and that the whole department really missed her. Thus, when the office found out that Mary was divorcing her husband, everyone was startled and confused.
Turns out Adam cheated on the OP’s former colleague, so naturally, the woman called Mary to tell her how sorry she was. While talking to her, she didn’t even notice how they both started to contact each other daily and simultaneously became really good friends. OP also mentioned how Mary never badmouthed her ex-husband, and only happened to mention how a few of her wedding bits had gone missing.
Though, the ex-colleague was convinced that her stuff would turn up and that it was just packed away in some boxes from when she was moving out of her ex’s apartment.
A few years have gone by, and Adam now works in the OP’s department. She mentions that he’s a good worker but can be quite rude sometimes. He then invited his whole department to his wedding with the woman that he cheated on Mary with. And since the whole department was invited, the author made sure to ask Mary if she would be fine with it before actually attending.
Moreover, the author let Mary know where the wedding would be, so they could go for some drinks after.
The wedding day came, and the author noticed how freakishly similar the new wife-to-be’s dress was to the one that Mary was wearing in her wedding pictures that the OP saw years ago. Naturally, the woman was puzzled, so she took a picture and sent it to Mary, asking if the dress looked familiar.
Mary saw the OP’s text but didn’t respond – however, a few moments later, police showed up at the venue. The authorities asked the newlywed bride to take the dress and the jewellery off, though the couple started arguing, resulting in them being taken to the police station.
Of course, the wedding was ruined and everybody had to leave. Mary wouldn’t pick up her phone, but later on, it was confirmed that Chelsea was, in fact, wearing her “lost” wedding dress and family heirlooms.
Besides, it had been established that Mary did ask her ex-spouse whether he’d seen her wedding things, but he swore that he never did, so when she saw the photo, she decided to immediately call the police.
Later on, Chelsea and Adam were bailed out, but the bride did leave all of the stolen belongings at the station. Moreover, once Adam returned to the office, he went completely bonkers and blamed the OP for ruining his wedding.
Fellow Redditors totally supported the OP’s actions
